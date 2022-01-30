Weekly Horoscope (31 January-6 February): Aquarius, Leo, Virgo; Here's how your week may turn out

Aries - You are blessed by the Moon this week which will give you inner strength and confidence. Self-respect will stop you from taking some negative decisions, specifically in regards to your relationships. You will make new plans to start some new project. Your patience will help you throughout this week be it your relationships or your work. You will spend a huge amount of money which might be necessary for your business. Singles will be blessed by the Moon. If you're single you might find your soulmate this week if you focus on socializing and meeting new people every week. You may get new opportunities at work this week. Your sincerity and determination may become the key to your success. You need to be focused on your set targets and goals to achieve them more quickly. You might meet your old friends this week, with whom you had lost touch long ago. To those who are already in a relationship, you are likely to take the next step this week. Your health will bother you on and off throughout the week, as it is nothing major but relying on home remedies will help you recover.

Taurus - Your love life will find its way this week through all the struggles that you’ve been having recently. You need to work on being firm with your decisions when it comes to your future, which you will also be able to do this week. If you take out some time to relax and calm down this week, it will be better for you. Use this time to improve your health both mentally and physically. Your business will work out great for you this week. You will take a lot of pride in your decisions and hard work. Your loved ones will shower you with praises and appreciation for all that you have done to get to this point. Take some classes you have been wanting to for a while now. If you do not think about your issues, your life will be great this week.

Gemini - You have always been dominative. But this week that trait only comes to your rescue because you might come across some people who will try to manipulate you into making decisions that benefit them and only waste your time. Hence make sure you are affirmative this week. You need to work on calming your negative thoughts this week especially regarding your relationship. Don't allow stress or tension to influence your health and life. Seasonal allergies or an infection like a cold will keep on affecting you this week. But there is no need to worry much regarding your health. This is the week for change hence it will feel highly uncomfortable to you. A lot of unexpected obstacles will also arise at work this week hence your temper will be tested as well.

Cancer - You will have a great time working this week. Seeing the financial gains in real-time will motivate you a lot and cause you to work hard this week which means a positive cycle is created for more profits to come in. Your colleagues and partners will be very cooperative and help you in your quest for success this week. Your confidence will be great this week and you will go through a tough week hence facing challenges will make it even better. You will experience a positive shift in your finances which will light up your entire week. This success will be well earned by you hence enjoy to the fullest this week. You will face quite a lot of obstacles this week that will take most of your time and energy but you will end up feeling tired yet smarter by the end of the week.

Leo - You will learn this week that you are very compatible with your partner; it is because you both believe in love, kindness, and acceptance more than anything else. Stars are in your favor which will help you navigate through any problems easily regarding this new opportunity. You will feel really good to have your friends and family this week as they will be your biggest support system through all obstacles you encounter this week. You might have fights with your partner this week too but you will try to accept your partner for what they are, which will save you a lot of effort in the future. You will realize this week that those who helped you this week, are the only ones that truly care for you and that you would have not been able to be where you are without them. This week might be full of fight drama and trouble for you, do not make it worse by making any significant decisions this week. Lay low and focus on how to get through the week without any trouble.

Virgo - You will have to focus on becoming a better version of yourself this week because fate has left you with no other option. If you still choose to be resistant to change you will have difficulty just going through the week successfully. Your personality is the positive mood maker in anyone’s life that comes across you this week. You need to focus on making the most of this week as the ball is in your court this week. This week does not seem favorable for your business to make progress. This week is all about quality for you. All in all, except for work you will have a great week. You will find it tough to meet deadlines and focus on your work because you will be overwhelmed with a lot of deadlines and a lot of work, on top of that you will be distracted by the relationship problems that you are facing. You are likely to be working throughout this week.

Libra - You will be more independent. You will be able to clear out things that you were stuck at for a long time. It will be easy to focus on work or the new prospect this week as the energies align in your favor a lot this week. You will go through a positive shift when it comes to your mental and physical health. This positive shift will help you to participate and indulge more in social events. Try to spend as much time as you can with your loved ones who have fallen sick. Spending time with them will keep you happy. That would be a philanthropic decision you make this week. Learn what works for you in calming your energies this week. This newfound confidence will keep you happy throughout the day.

Scorpio - You’re likely to go on an introspective journey this week, to find your purpose in life and get to know yourself better. This week will be quite intense for you but in a positive way. Your loved ones will not bother you and let you do your things which is exactly what you need this week. If you are already working it is important that you try a little harder and it is likely that you will achieve great recognition for your work. Great prosperity will make its way towards you this week, be grateful about them, they can work in your favor if you put in the work. Try to worship the Lord you believe and express your gratitude for all that you have this weekend where you are in life, it will be beneficial for your personal as well as professional life. You won’t spend much time with your loved one this week but things will be great between you and your loved one. You will receive an unexpected amount of empathy from them which will make you feel very confident about your relationship.

Sagittarius - You will experience a great amount of love and care this week. This week is a love-filled week for you as you spend your time on new adventures and exploring nature throughout the week. Your health will be amazing this week as well. Although you need to start eating more nutritious foods to feel better than you do right now. This week will be a relief at work. With the support of your life partner, you will get some work done soon. Positive energies are on the rise as the Moon turns in your sign’s favor this week. You have been on a downward spiral for quite a while now so this week will be a big relief. Your anxiety will give you a break this weekend. You will be able to enjoy solitary bliss this week. You will realize this week that your stamina is high because you will have to do a lot of physically exhausting jobs this week. You will have immense support from your business partner this week as well. They will understand your struggles and won’t help you a lot this week. They have the skills or expertise in your business they will help you by managing things at work and home. After a long tiring week, you will feel extremely happy and satisfied with the efforts you have made to keep yourself and your family happy and financially safe.

Capricorn - New opportunities will arise this week. You need to be ready for a whole week of work as you have a lot piled on. Try to be as productive as you can be. Financial positions shall improve considerably this week as old payments will easily start to clear up. Past Investments and speculative deals will bring in unexpectedly great returns. There will be an improvement in your work pattern through meetings with experienced people. Seize the opportunity and learn as much as you can this week. Be very patient with those co-workers who try to make you angry. A lot of unexpected obstacles will arise due to the silly mistakes of your employees hence your temper will be tested as well. You should not lose your temper this week as you need to focus on work, do not get carried away by their actions and words. Being angry at your employees will ruin the work even more hence no matter how hard it is learning to be gentle.

Aquarius - Finances and prosperity are on your way this week. Make sure you make the most of the luck that you have this week because it won’t last long. A lot of digestive issues will bother you a lot this week. With the help of patience, you might be able to achieve your goals on time. Your dedication to work will be tested many times. Expect some rewards as the result of hard work at the end of the week. You are likely to make investments in fixed assets as well. Since it is new to you, you won’t understand where you are going wrong. Make sure that you not only have a proper diet but that you eat at the right time as well as hydrate properly and consult a doctor if you feel very uneasy today. Your losses will convert into gains by the end of this week. Your past dead investments might become profitable as well.

Pisces - Strong positive energies are aligned in your favor this week. You need to do the bare minimum to achieve great success in your professional life. If you choose to work hard this week, the financial profit you will make this week will be astronomical. Your love life will experience a downfall this week. It will be due to unexpected rude behavior from your partner, understand why they’re behaving this way instead of being cold and rude. You have been quite delusional when it comes to knowing yourself and your capabilities of managing unexpected situations. This week is all about learning about yourself. As you navigate through unexplored terrains you will realize the true nature of your existence.

