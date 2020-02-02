Weekly Horoscope 3rd to 9th February 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Here's how the stars have aligned for you

Weekly Horoscope February 3 to February 9, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the entire week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Aries sign people will notice a surge in their valour. You will make gains on account of your friends and co-workers. Your financial status will improve even further. You will get excellent results in the workplace. The middle of the week may leave you sluggish and create obstacles in your professional life. Do not get into debates and arguments with your senior officers. You may spend a lot of money on buying the items of pleasure. This will be a good week for health concerns. Students will get good results.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Taurus sign people will get progressive results in their workplace. You will strike an excellent chord with your subordinates and co-workers. You will get success in several assignments on the basis of your knowledge and intelligence. This will be a favourable week for your love affair. There will be positive developments in your love life. The middle of the week may give a few tensions. Take care of your health as you may have problems in your oral cavity or eyes. You may suffer losses because of your harsh speech. You will experience the bliss of a baby.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Gemini sign people will experience a rise in their popularity and prestige. You may have to travel. Some of you may get the opportunity to travel abroad. Things will remain normal in the workplace. The week shall bring good developments for the salaried folks. The middle of the week may give you some health problems. Take appropriate care of your meals and choose the things carefully. This will be an average week for financial concerns. You may spend the money excessively.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Cancer sign people will make financial gains in the beginning of the week and also some other kinds of gains. Your efforts to make more money shall bear fruit. If you travel this week, you will face difficulties. Your money might get wasted on useless things. Your siblings will necessarily support you. You may spend money on buying new clothes and dresses. Maintain love and harmony with your spouse and take care of his health. This will be an excellent week for students.

Leo Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Leo sign people will make solid gains on the occupational front. You will receive auspicious news related to your work. You will manage to harmonise your relations with your senior officers and business partners. Your conjugal life will be excellent this month. Students may have to deal with ups and downs. They will have to work very hard. You will start getting good results after overcoming certain obstacles. You may have to travel for work. Your health will remain good.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Virgo sign people will get some time to spend with their loved and dear ones. There will be health-related tensions this week. You may feel physically weak and debility. Business people will make solid gains this week. The salaried folks will have to work very hard. Your misunderstandings with the senior officers may increase. You will witness some changes in your marital life. The end of week will be exceptionally beneficial for you.

Libra Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Libra sign people will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck. AN important work-related decision, made by you in the past, will help you make some kind of gains. The salaried people should brace up for solid good news. This will be a good week for marital relations and love relationships. You may plan a trip with your partner. The middle of the week may bring some confusion and tensions. Students will get good results. The exam results are likely to be favourable. Things will remain normal on the health front.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Scorpio sign people are likely to make several kinds of gains. You may get hold of new means to address the problem of shortage of money. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. Your marital life will be satisfactory. Some of you may be blessed with a baby. You may receive a piece of good news about your work. A minor health problem may bug you. You are advised to speak mindfully and exercise restraint over your words.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Sagittarius sign people will get mixed results during this week. If you applied for a loan, it is likely to come through. There will be problems on the health front. You should not become careless about your health. This will be a good week for the salaried folks but the traders will have to work very hard. You may develop conflicts with your associates. You must remain calm and peaceful. Your expenditure will be on the higher side. There will be business trips. Do not trust anybody blindly.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Capricorn sign people will earn a large sum of money this week. You will get the support and gains from your offspring. You will make financial gains on account of your siblings. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Traders may get new and lucrative business deals. This will be an excellent time for students. Your relationship with your life partner will strengthen further. You will make gains in property-related matters. There will be unnecessary trips and expenses this month.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Aquarius sign people will get new opportunities to make financial gains. You will get relief in your marital discord or problems in love affair. The salaried people will get adequate support of their senior officers. Students will have to deal with obstacles in their studies. You are likely to pick up a disagreement with your father. Your mother shall bless you. Your expenses will rise tremendously. Take care of your health as a specific illness is likely to hit you. Keep yourself away from unnecessary tensions.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope 3rd - 9th February 2020

Pisces sign people will be honoured and rewarded for their contribution. There will be excessive workload in the workplace. Traders will get good results this week. You may set out on business trips. Your relations with your siblings will become harmonious. You will make gains on account of your sister and brother. Your health will remain good but you may get exhausted and fatigued. There will be chances of monetary gains. You may also get gifts and rewards. Take care of your parents & their health.

