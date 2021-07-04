Weekly Horoscope (5 to 11 July): Leo, Aquarius, Pisces; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, 5 to 11 July, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

From monetary gains to health forecast, read your upcoming weekly zodiac prediction and plan your week better. Check it out:

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make occupational gains during the initial days of the week. You may get a little worried about your financial standing at the beginning. Do not waste your time and energy in debating or settling scores with your family members. The middle of the week will bring monetary gains of a very high order. Take care of your health as headaches will affect you repeatedly. You will splurge money on the items of comforts and pleasure. You must exercise restraint over your speech and conduct throughout the week.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain hassled on account of some kind of stress at the beginning of the week. Salaried folks are likely to get average results. Business people will be required to put in some extra effort. Your financial standing will get stronger. A family elder is likely to support you in resolving a big problem. There will be tension throughout the week between you and your life partner. Take care of your health and control your spending.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will inaugurate the week with a vigorous inflow of money. You are likely to remain anxious about your health which will demand expenses to be made. The week shall bring excellent monetary gains on the work front. Your savings are set to increase manifolds. If there has been a problem in your marital life, it will get resolved. A journey is possible and you must exercise caution while travelling. Students are likely to make an achievement.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will remain hassled on account of money-related issues. There will be a difference of opinion between you and your offspring. Students will be required to work hard. A trip may get planned during the middle of the week. You will get average results on the work front. The end of the week shall bring gains and good news. Your familial life will remain pleasant.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace especially, salaried folks. Good news will keep you cheered up on the work front. Take care of your mother’s health and maintain congruity in approach with your senior officers. Your marital and familial life will remain good. A sudden monetary gain is possible. The end of the week may make travel possible and keep your expenditure high.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will receive some kind of good news on the work front. If you appear in an interview for a job, you are likely to succeed. You will see a significant improvement in your health issues. Your family members will support you. Traders are advised to maintain harmony with their business associates. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to deal with a health issue at the beginning of the week. You will save yourself from a lot of stress and chaos if you exercise restraint over your speech. Make sure that you do not develop conflicts with your loved ones. A strong stroke of luck will aid your efforts while rendering routine duties. Your offspring and spouse will remain supportive. You may get good results in the context of your work. You shall make monetary gains.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to face some problems on account of their business associates. You may remain mentally and physically distraught on account of the excessive workload, but you will win over all problems and difficult situations with your intelligence and wisdom. The support of your colleagues and officers will help you make gains. The week shall bring monetary gains in abundance. The end of the week shall bring pleasant results and time.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain hassled on account of unnecessary speculation and thoughts. The week shall bring positive results on the work front. It will be good to maintain congruency of thought and goals with your life partner. You must exercise restraint over your anger and arrogance. A health-related issue is likely to trouble you. There will be chances of making occupational gains. A journey looks possible. Money will have to be spent generously.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make some gains at the beginning of the week. You will have to put in extra effort to make money as per your requirement. Situations will remain normal in the workplace. Married couples will enjoy a blissful time but lovers will struggle. Their relationship will go through a few ups and downs. Your enemies will keep you on your toes. Take care of your health and keep away from unnecessary stress.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face some problems at the beginning of the week. Take care of your mother’s health. It will be good to postpone all the decisions on the property front for a while. Your offspring will do something special to make your life comfortable. Students are likely to get good results. Situations will remain normal in the workplace. Business people will reap benefits out of a few golden deals. The end of the week shall bring the situation of making high expenditure. Restrain yourself from taking unnecessary stress and mis-perceiving things.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make monetary gains at the beginning of the week. You must control your sluggishness when it comes to work. There will be a significant rise in your comforts and material pleasures. You might be given a new responsibility in the workplace. A property-based gain is in store for you. Students will get the appropriate result of the hard work put in by them. You may have to spend a lot of money.

