Weekly Horoscope (6 to 12 December): Capricorn, Libra, Virgo; See what's in store for the upcoming week.

Pending tasks, monetary gains and unplanned expenses are the themes that characterize the week. Read your weekly predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign:

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will get excellent results on the work front. You will remain highly valorous and upbeat throughout the week. Business people are likely to make great profit in their deals. Students will make accomplishments and score well in exams. If you have been coping with a health problem, you will notice the signs of recovery. There will be chances of making monetary gains. A journey is likely. The end of the week may bring the chances of unplanned expenses.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will enjoy the perks of good health. Your luck will remain favourable and will help you in several endeavours. You may get hold of a new means of income generation. You are advised to respect your partner’s feelings and align your intentions with her. Salaried people will get positive results in their endeavours. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. You will spend some fun time with your friends.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people may have to cope with a health issue during the initial days of the week. There will not be any problem in the remaining days. There will be some unnecessary expenses to make. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. Business people are likely to cheer up on account of receiving some good news. Your colleagues and senior officers will cooperate adequately with you.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to make occupational gains this week. Your offspring is going to do well in their professional field on account of your favourable stars. Your efforts to strengthen your financial standing will bear fruit. Your familial life will remain pleasant. The middle of the week may bring some health issues. The end of the week will bring a moment of being honoured for you and also bring good news.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people are likely to make monetary gains. This is a great week for property deals. You will manage to resolve a problem too. Business people are likely to finalize a deal with a prestigious client. You will do well in partnership ventures. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your life partner. The end of the week may require some attention to your health and expenses. Students will score very well this week.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people are likely to make some special gains in money-related issues. Lovers are likely to enjoy the bliss of romance and make the relationship worthy. Students will manage to resolve a lot of their problems. The middle of the week may bring some unexpected expenses and also a health problem. Your work will move on smoothly. You are advised to control immoral and unethical ideas and not harm anybody.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will make some solid gains during the beginning of the week. Your comforts and pleasures will be of high order throughout the week. You may have to spend money on the items of domestic needs. There will be mixed developments on the health front. Students will do well in their programs and score well. You may remain restless and anxious over something.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to earn popularity and prestige this week. Your work will be appreciated tremendously by people in the workplace. Your family life will remain pleasant. There will be enhanced comfort and pleasures in your domestic life. This will be a favourable week to resolve all kinds of issues on the work front. Your sluggishness may create some problems for you. There will be coordination between you and your officer’s plans and actions. Your anger and irritability will be the issues to handle.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people are likely to make financial gains. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may have to do some running around for work. There will be a need to be careful about your health. Students are likely to score very well. There will be coordination between you and your offspring. You are likely to earn prestige. You may have to make expenses on domestic items.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to make financial gains this week. There will be coordination between you and your life partner. You will get auspicious results in the workplace. You are likely to succeed in completing your pending tasks. There will be some health problems to cope with. You must take appropriate care. Your friend’s support will prove useful. A disagreement is possible between you and your offspring.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make monetary gains in abundance during the initial few days. This will be a hectic week on account of increased responsibilities in the workplace but there will be opportunities of making progress. You may get hassled on account of some unnecessary expenses. The middle of the week will bring possibilities of securing success on several fronts. Business people will succeed in incurring high profit. The inflow of money will strengthen your financial standing.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will get favourable results in their job or business. Your efforts to enhance the level of income will bear fruit. Students are likely to make accomplishments this week. Your marital life will be of excellent quality this week. You will spend some fun time with your brothers and friends. A journey is possible. The completion of an important task will bring relief and peace.

