Weekly Horoscope (6 to 12 September): Libra, Aquarius, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Official and pleasure trips, luxurious experiences and romance are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to resolve a problem that has persisted for a long while. Your financial standing will be very good and you will get many more means to augment your income. This will be a week of positive development for those who are in a romantic relationship or are desirous of it. Your life partner will support you and there will be enhanced warmth in your relationship. Business people will experience something new. Your health will remain fine too.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will manage to resolve a property-related issue this week. You will buy more amenities and increase comforts in your life. Your bond with your offspring will get stronger. There will be favourable situations for monetary gains. Salaried folks are likely to get promoted and honoured in their field. If there was any health issue, it is likely to improve. The end of the week may bring some expenses. A journey may get planned very suddenly.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain confident about their work throughout the week. You will make solid gains on account of your friends and brother. This will be a good week for a raise in your income and your financial standing will improve further. Your conjugal life will remain pleasant. If you are keen to start a relationship with somebody, conditions will remain favourable. Your work will move on smoothly. You may access new means of earning money. Take care of your health at the end of the week.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to make gains in financial matters. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your family members. You may access new means of income generation. You may spend money to purchase domestic needed items in a lavish way. Your relations with your life partner will get harmonious. You may pay special attention to your lifestyle and standards. Keep yourself away from unnecessary stress. Your offspring’s health may become a source of anxiety.

Leo

Leo sign people will make several kinds of gains this week. There will be chances of a rise in your prestige and popularity. Any obstacle in accomplishing your work will get cleared. The week shall bring opportunities of progress for business people. Family members will be pleased with your performance. Your savings will increase. Your health will remain fine. You are advised to control your anger. Your life partner will make gains.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face some problems at the beginning of the week in the context of expenses and health. The remaining days will remain profitable and productive. The middle of the week will be favourable for gaining social prestige. You will succeed in your efforts on the financial front. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You will make gains in those assignments in which speech or words are used to perform. Your familial life will remain good.

Libra

Libra sign people will receive money-related good news this week. Earlier made investments will yield good returns. Things will remain productive in the workplace but the workload will be too much. You will make gains on account of your offspring and will receive good news too. The middle of the week shall bring expenses. An official trip is possible. There will be enhanced warmth in your familial life and you will feel good.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will experience a significant increase in their comforts and pleasures. Your influence will rise manifolds in your larger professional sphere. Your seniors will be pleased with your work. The middle of the week shall bring financial gains. You shall receive money from additional sources. Your life partner shall make gains too. You will make an impossible achievement purely on account of your influential speech. You shall spend on things and experiences to have fun. A journey is possible too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to enjoy the blessings of a favourable stroke of luck. Your pending tasks will get completed on the professional front. Your colleagues will cooperate with you completely. You are likely to make financial gains. You will feel good on account of getting good results in business or job. This will be a positive week for lovers. Students will get appropriate results from their hard work.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain stressed over an issue during the initial days of the week. Your family members will support you. This will be a favourable week for work. Salaried people may get promoted. A change in your location of office is indicated in the stars. You may set out on a journey to a place of pilgrimage. You are likely to purchase an item of luxury or an expensive gadget. Your marital life will remain pleasant.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will earn prestige and will be honoured this week. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Business people will get good results in their ongoing deals. Your familial and conjugal life will remain harmonious. The middle of the week may bring some health issues for you. Exercise caution while driving any vehicle etc. Your work will come through easily on account of a highly favourable stroke of luck. This is a great week for students.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will go through some kind of mental upheaval over something. You will have to run around for work throughout the week. You may acquire some new business deals. Your conjugal life will remain pleasant. There will be some stress in the case of health and expenses. All your financial dues are likely to get cleared. A journey is possible. You are advised to stay from any kind of opulence.

