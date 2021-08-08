Weekly Horoscope (9 to 15 August): Scorpio, Cancer, Aries; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Being blessed with a baby or harmonious relations with your offspring along with hard work on the work front characterise this week for most of you. What do stars specifically bring in for you? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make solid gains on account of their speech which will remain highly effective and influential. You will get positive results in the context of your offspring. Some of you are likely to be blessed with a child if you have been making efforts. The middle of the week brings health and expenditure-related issues. Your hard work will fetch excellent results in the workplace today. Students will get good results. If you are single, chances of holding discussions over matrimonial alliances are strong. There will be an inflow of money.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will face problems on the work front in the initial days of the week but your work will eventually keep getting completed. Salaried folks will make gains. The middle of the week shall bring sudden monetary gains. Students will manage to resolve a major problem this week. Take care of your mother’s health. Your own health requires attention as physical exhaustion may wear you out completely. Restrain from trusting people beyond a limit and loaning an amount.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain very confident throughout the week. There will be strong chances of making gains and earning prestige in the workplace. Your sibling’s support will prove useful in resolving your issues. A stressful issue may emerge during the middle of the week. You may spend lavishly to buy things that you are very fond of. You will make gains on account of your offspring. The end of the week will bring monetary gains. Your familial life will remain normal.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will receive hugely favourable news on the monetary front. Your family members’ support will give mental and emotional strength. You will succeed in your work-related efforts towards the middle of the week. Take care of your health as headaches might persist. Avoid debates with your life partner and offspring. The end of the week may bring some unwanted expenses.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. The week shall bring excellent gains on the monetary front. A new source of income is likely to get finalized. This will remain a favourable week on the work front. A pending task is likely to get completed, finally. You will earn prestige among people. Your familial ethos will remain fine. You will face problems on account of physical exhaustion and lethargy.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will remain stressed during the initial days of the week on account of unplanned expenses. There will be excessive running around in the workplace. An official trip is possible too. The middle of the week will bring favourable situations. Achieving success in something will bring happiness. There will be chances of making financial progress. There will be a loving ethos at home. Take care of your health especially, if you are a patient of sugar.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to make some solid monetary gains. You may get hold of new means of making money. Situations will remain favourable on the work front. The middle of the week may bring excessive workload along with some expenditure. You may succeed in stabilizing or formalizing your love affair. Students will achieve desired results. Your health will remain good. You will make gains and receive support from your friends.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to get good and beneficial results in the workplace. Your seniors will remain pleased with your work. There will be chances of a rise in your prestige and also an increase in the level of comforts and pleasure. You will succeed in your efforts to make monetary gains during the middle of the week. Control your lethargy. The end of the week may bring excessive expenses. A journey may get planned too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will participate more and more in religious activities. The week shall bring favourable results on the work front. Your life partner will support you adequately. Your colleagues will support you adequately. Those who are making efforts to acquire a new job will succeed in a big way. You shall make monetary gains. Your health will also remain good.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain hassled on account of health and money-related issues during the initial days of the week. Your familial life will remain pleasant throughout the week. Students will have to put in a lot of hard work. You may get exceptionally positive results but the workload will remain excessive. The middle of the week will bring a strongly favourable stroke of luck as a result of which your work will get through easily. Maintain harmony and congruity of approach with your life partner. Exercise restraint over your expenses.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make solid gains through these business deals. Some of you are likely to start a new project or a deal. Your familial and conjugal life will remain exceptionally pleasant and harmonious. Be cautious about your health during the middle of the week and your expenses are set to remain high. Your luck will remain favourable. If you are keen to have a child, your wish may come true. An official trip may get planned.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to get the amount returned if they had loaned it to somebody. You will, in fact, succeed very easily in taking a bank loan if you need to. This will be a week of running around for work. Your confidence will come handy and prove effective in resolving work issues. This will be a positive week for business-related people. Your life partner will make gains on account of your stars. A health issue may emerge during the end of the week. Keep away from unnecessary issues and spend the money wisely.

