Weekly Horoscope (April 19 to 25): Pisces, Taurus, Virgo, Aries; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Horoscope, April 19 to April 25, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

A new week means a fresh start and a fresh set of achievements and challenges. Health and finances emerge as the top concerns this week because of the movement of the stars. What is the forecast about your health and financial condition? Read your weekly predictions to find out:

Aries

Aries sign people will spend money on repairs or purchase of household consumption items. Take care of your mother’s health. The salaried people will have to cope with an excess of workload. Business people will earn profit by a greater margin. Earlier made investments will also bring greater profit than your expectations. There will be an ethos of love and harmony at home. You will experience love and care in your romantic alliance. Look out for health problems.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will complete all their tasks smoothly in the workplace. There are strong chances that your financial standing will improve significantly. Your influence will increase many folds in the workplace. This will be an average week in the workplace. A problem may emerge in the middle of the week on the health and work front. A decision made on the business front will bring great results. The end of the week is auspicious for monetary gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to make some solid gains. This will be a beneficial week for money-related issues. Your savings will increase significantly. Your relations with your family members will improve. Your honour and prestige will attain new heights. You will experience relief in health-related issues. This will be a great week for students. Your life partner will support you by all means. Keep away from unproductive activities.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to hear something great on the career front. The salaried people will get adequate support of their seniors and colleagues. Your marital life will be of great quality. However, there will be some worry about your offspring. You may have to undertake a journey. Exercise caution while eating and drinking outside.

Leo

Leo sign people will face some professional problems during the initial days of the week but the remaining time will be great. The middle of the week will bring gains in business deals and activities. There will be strong chances of making monetary gains. Your financial standing will improve significantly. Your health will improve dramatically. There will be love and harmony in your marital and conjugal life.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may lose the confidence in their abilities and general approach. You may feel disappointed and depressed on account of the indifferent attitude of your professional colleagues. However, your efforts to earn additional money will yield great results. The middle of the week may bring health problems and the situations of excessive expenditure on something. You will feel good at the end of the week and some kind of good news will cheer you up further.

Libra

Libra sign people will get good news on the work front throughout the week. You are likely to succeed with flying colours if you appear in an interview. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains and also new sources of income generation will emerge. Your relations with your life partner will be harmonious and she will make gains on account of your stars. Your health will improve significantly. The end of the week may bring in the possibility of some unexpected expenses.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with excessive physical lethargy even though your health will improve considerably. However, you are advised to stay cautious and take medicines on time. Things will remain normal in the workplace but there will be too much work to do. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed this week. The week will end on a gainful and cheerful note. Your brothers and friends will cooperate with you and bring happiness.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to cope with health issues this week. You are advised to remain soft and courteous while holding routine conversations with your family members. Don’t use harsh words. This is an excellent and auspicious week for romantic interests and efforts. If you like somebody, you may take the first step of expressing your feelings. The week shall bring positive results on the professional front. Students will succeed in their projects. Avoid unproductive activities and wasteful expenses.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make solid gains in their business or jobs. There are strong indications that you will enjoy a sharp rise in your comforts. Your business schemes will show desired results and bring in greater profits than usual. The middle of the week may bring the possibility of catching a cold and cough. Your life partner is likely to make gains. You will be drawn towards religious pursuits and rituals.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will succeed in their efforts to augment their income. There will be some persistent problems in the workplace. Your relation with your life partner will acquire strength and she is likely to earn rank and reputation on account of your positive stars. The week shall bring some ups and downs on the health front. Your expenditure will remain on the higher side. Your siblings are likely to make gains.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will cheer up immensely on account of the inflow of money in large quantities. Your financial standing will be great. Your official colleagues will be pleased with your achievement. You may get a little hassled about your health and heightened expenses during the middle of the week. Business people are likely to succeed tremendously in their expansion plans. The salaried people will have to work very hard. You must avoid all kinds of stress.

