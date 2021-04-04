Weekly Horoscope (April 5 to 11): Virgo, Aries, Pisces, see what's in store for you for the week ahead

Horoscope, April 5 to April 11, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Virgo, Aries, Capricorn and Pisces: These four signs are likely to face work-related challenges and stress so they must take adequate caution and have faith in the larger forces. What do stars bring in for others? Read your weekly forecast to find out:

Aries

Aries sign people will have to face some work-related stress and conflicts at the beginning. You are advised to maintain harmony with your seniors in the workplace. The middle of the week shall bring opportunities of an increase in your savings. Your income will be much more than usual this week. Your friends and brothers will help you to make gains. The end of the week shall bring sudden situations of heightened expenses. Take care of your health and keep away from inane and unproductive matters.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to face some problems on account of their lethargy and sluggishness. A bickering is possible between you and your siblings. The salaried people are likely to make gains. You will maintain good coordination with your colleagues in the workplace. If you are facing any obstacles in property deals, they will ease out on their own. There will be an inflow of money and the sources of income shall rise too. The students shall get good results.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will face health-related issues throughout the week. There will be chances of a journey at the beginning of the week and unnecessary expenses are possible. Your financial condition may weaken this week. You may feel more enlightened about religion this week. You shall get desired success in your professional endeavours. The end of the week may bring monetary gains. A major problem may also get resolved this week.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to face some problems in their conjugal life. There are strong chances of some difference of opinion and conflicts with business associates this week. You are advised to be careful about it. Take care of your health as an intense stomach issue may bother you. A money-related problem will persist throughout the week. The end of the week may bring auspicious news and some kind of monetary gain.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive some immensely auspicious news in relation to their business. Your self confidence will rise high. Your pending payments are likely to get cleared this week. You may feel nervous about health-related problems. You may have to cope with several situations involving higher expenditure than your current levels of income. You are advised to stay calm and control your anger as well as arrogance.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to face some issues in relation to their income. There will be a serious fall in your routine income. You are advised not to make any investment this week. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. If you were facing any obstacles in governmental procedures, you will manage to get rid of them. Your familial and marital life will remain very good this week. Keep away from unnecessary stress. Your life partner is likely to make some gains.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to cope with excessive workload this week. You are advised to maintain harmony and congeniality with your senior officers and colleagues this week. You will get success in money-related matters this week. If you were facing a problem in relation to your child, it will get resolved. Students will get auspicious results this week. There will be some ups and downs on the health front so you must take care.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain worried and anxious about their brother or sister. You will be lethargic throughout the week which will delay the completion of some work and that will in turn keep you restless and edgy. The week shall bring great results on the monetary front. You are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Students will get the support of their friends and teachers. You may purchase an item of interior decoration.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are advised to maintain harmony with their family members. You must be more tolerant else there will be absolutely chaotic problems to attend to. You will succeed in your efforts to make financial gains this week. There will be an improvement in health-related issues. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Your sibling’s support will help you make gains. There will be a rise in your comforts. You must exercise restraint over your anger and speech.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain worried about their business throughout the week. You may face some problems with your business associates this week. You will get adequate support and cooperation from your family members and your savings will increase phenomenally. This will be a great week for salaried people. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion and mental stress will bother you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face work-related problems at the beginning of the week. Things will turn in your favour once the middle of the week is crossed. You may have to undertake a journey this week. Maintain harmony with your colleagues in the workplace. Your familial and marital life will be great. Your health and money-related problems will get resolved this week. There are strong indications of an expansion in your business and a rise in occupational gains.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will remain somewhat worried and speculative about their financial condition. Your income may fall down dramatically and create further stress. Students may get distracted from their goals. The salaried people are likely to succeed in their projects. Your health will remain good and if you are facing any problem, you will get relief from it. The end of the week will be productive and gainful. An expense is possible on a religious ceremony and a trip is indicated towards a religious destination.

