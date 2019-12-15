Weekly Horoscope December 16 to December 22: Cancer, Leo here's your astrology prediction for the week ahead

Weekly Horoscope December 16 to December 22, 2019: Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries

Aries sign people might get good opportunities in their professional field. Students will find this to be a great week which yields positive results. Your love affair may finally turn favourable for you and things may cheer up. Traders need to be patient and tolerant as there will be chances of making gains. The middle of the week may give some trouble. You may have to spend more money than you want to. Your familial life will be normal. Your life partner will make gains in his occupational sphere on account of your positive stars.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to deal with health-related issues this week. There will be a significant fall in your routine comforts. However, your work will move smoothly on the occupational front. There might be an excessive workload on your shoulders. Students will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck. They will get positive results. Your brothers’ and friends’ support will enable you to make gains. The end of the week may bring situations of excessive expenditure.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will feel very confident and upbeat about themselves which will enable them to face unfavourable situations with courage and conviction. You will have to face ups and downs in your marital life. Business people are advised to maintain harmonious relations with their business associates. Take care of your health. You may feel drawn towards immoral activities. Be careful and control yourself else you may suffer a significant loss. There will be chances of monetary gains throughout the week. If you have been facing obstacles in the way of government-related procedures, they will get removed.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will get immense success on the professional front. This will be an exceptionally positive week for traders. You may expand the territory of your business deals. You will spend a good time in your marital life. Those Cancerians who were struggling with marital discord will manage to resolve the issues. The middle of the week shall bring in different kinds of achievements. Take care of your health as seasonal infections may bother you. You may plan to invest money somewhere.

Leo

Leo sign people will get a piece of good news at the beginning of the week. Things and situations will remain favourable in the workplace. You will have to shoulder the responsibility of extra assignments. Students will get receive a piece of good news. If you get results, you will get good results. The middle of the week may bring money-related problems. People may try to tarnish your image this week so, you should not trust anybody beyond a point. There will be an inflow of money despite problems.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will get honoured and acquire fame for their contribution to the workplace. You will emerge as a more influential leader on the work front. You will maintain harmonious and cordial relations with your seniors. You need to exercise caution while travelling this week as you are likely to suffer a loss. You might overspend this week and disturb your financial stability so, shell out your money only after careful consideration. It will be best if you do not argue on any matter with your life partner. This will be a favourable week for lovers. Students, who are pursuing higher education, will get favourable results.

Libra

Libra sign people will get success in their efforts to earn money. There is a strong possibility that your sources of income shall rise this week. You will feel more affectionate towards your family members. They will stand by you in times of need. Students will get an appropriate result of their hard work. Your performance will be excellent in the workplace. Your seniors may appreciate you. There will be chances of a rise in the items of comfort and luxury.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will get all-round success in all kinds of work in every sphere. Your colleagues will be pleased with your work and will cooperate adequately. Your marital and familial life will be good. Some of you may receive good matrimonial proposals and some of you may start a new relationship. Your money-related problems might end this week. The middle of the week may suddenly bring the chances of financial gains. You might have to travel towards the end of the week and your expenditure may rise at that time.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will get excellent results in the workplace. A positive stroke of luck will support you in many contexts. Those who work with the government will benefit immensely. The salaried people may get a promotion. You may perform an auspicious activity at home. You are advised to remain a bit cautious in your married life. You must respect the feelings of your partner. The end of the week shall bring financial gains. Students will et the support of their seniors.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will get average results in the workplace. People, who are working in the field of marketing, sales, film and commission-based professions, will make solid gains. You may have to deal with health-related problems. A rise in your expenses may disturb your financial stability. You may experience physical discomfort on account of several official trips. You may participate in a religious event. Your marital and familial life will be good.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will reap the benefits of good work done in the past. Some of you may get success in finding a new job if you were unemployed. If you were interested in doing business, you may start it this week. Your seniors will support you adequately in the workplace. You may get new means to earn money. Your marital life will remain good. You may remain lost in luxurious experiences and may also spend money on buying related items. Take adequate care for your health. Students will have to work hard. The week shall end with the arrival of a large sum.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will get the rank and reputation this week on account of their positive stars. Those who recently appeared in an interview shall benefit. You may implement a new financial plan which will prove beneficial. Maintain love and harmony in your familial and marital life. It will be good for you. The end of the week may bring the health-related problem and unnecessary expenditure. Take care of your parents’ health. Do not participate in unnecessary discussions. This will be an average week for students.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More