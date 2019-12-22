Weekly Horoscope December 23 to December 29: Aries, Leo here's your astrology prediction for the week ahead

Weekly Horoscope December 23 to December 29, 2019: Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries Horoscope

Aries sign people might face difficulty in taking important decisions. People will cooperate in the workplace. There will be too much running around for work at the beginning of the week. You may remain hassled by health-related issues. An auspicious ceremony may get organized at your place this week. The end of the week shall bring relief as well as gains. You may spend money on the items of domestic need as well luxury and comfort.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus sign people may find a solution to an old and persistent problem. Business people will make solid gains this week. Your marital life will be blissful. If you were facing marital discord, it will get resolved. The middle of the week may bring health-related problems. You may suffer a significant loss because of your harsh speech so, you must exercise restraint. The end of the week shall bring moments of fame and glory. You will get support from your father and make gains on account of him.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini sign people will have to cope with heightened expenditures. Students will get results in proportion to the efforts made by them. Take care of your health this week as you may come under the grip of seasonal infections. Things will be normal in job or business. You need to maintain harmony with your life partner as well as business associates. Keep yourself away from any kind of immoral thought and action. There will be a rise in your expenses and a number of journeys to be undertaken. Keep yourself from debates and discussions.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer sign people will experience several kinds of pleasures and indulgences. You will get some special privilege from your parents. There are indications of strong gains in business, as well as, job. If you work in the field of credit, share market and commission-based assignments, you will make solid profit. You may get positive results in your love affair. Business people and students will get auspicious results today. There will be strong chances of monetary gains which will stabilize your financial condition.

Leo Horoscope

Leo sign people will receive good news in the context of their job. A pending amount may finally come through. Your valour will rise and you will take all your work forward with a sense of excitement and enthusiasm. Students may have to face a few difficulties during the middle of the week. Do not let any kind of tension grip your mind. Your familial ethos will be pleasant and your performance will be great in the workplace.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo sign people may experience fame and glory this week. You may experience some problems in the way of daily comforts. Take care of your mother’s health. Your money-related issues may get resolved this week. The week will prove useful for monetary gains. Your offspring may make solid gains this week. There will be chances of receiving good news and financial gains at the end of the week. There will be an amazing sense of exaltation. You may plan an outing with your family and friends.

Libra Horoscope

Libra sign people will refresh their bond of love and affection with their family members. There will be some work-related confusion at the beginning of the week. You will keep getting success in your work purely on account of your confidence. There will be chances of a rise in your luxury and comfort. You may spend money on decorating the interiors of your house. Your health will remain good today. Students may get good results. Your familial and marital life will be good.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio sign people may feel a surge of a new kind of energy and enthusiasm. All your work will come through as per your wishes. Things and situations will be positive on the health front. You will achieve new heights in your job or business on account of your valour. There will be favourable situations throughout the week for financial gains. Your financial situation will strengthen further. You may receive good matrimonial proposals. Students will get success.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will have to undertake several journeys during this week. You might spend on absolutely useless items during the beginning of the week which you will regret later. Spend carefully and wisely. You may feel exhausted because of too much running around. Your familial and marital life will remain good. Your child will make you proud. Your seniors and bosses will be pleased with you in the workplace and will cooperate with you.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will find this week to be positive and beneficial. You will make gains from several sources. Things and situations will be as per your wishes. This will be especially beneficial week for business people. You may start a new business or get associated with it. Take care of your health during the middle of the week and also mind your expenses. The week shall give auspicious results when it comes to love affairs. You may set out on a trip with your life partner. This will be a special week for students.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius sign people will receive good news related to their job. Some of you may get a good job offer as well. Business people will get average gains. You may make gains on account of property deals. Students will have to work more than usual and put in the extra effort. You must remain vigilant in the matters related to your child. Your relations with your family members will be harmonious. You may have to travel at the end of the week. Your money may get spent on an auspicious event.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces sign people will get better than usual results this week in everything they will undertake. You may get rid of an old problem. There will be chances of an auspicious event being organized at home. You may make some kind of gains on account of your father. Whatever work you take in your hands this week, it will come through successfully. Your familial ethos will be blissful. On the financial front, you shall get good results. You will get a new means to earn money. You may also invest money this week. Students will perform well in their fields.

