Weekly Horoscope December 30, 2019, to January 5, 2020: Aries, Leo, here's your prediction for the week ahead

Weekly Horoscope December 30, 2019, to January 5, 2020: Check out your weekly astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries Horoscope

Aries sign people might get some good news about financial gains. Your performance will be excellent in the workplace this week. People might appreciate you. Your luxury quotient may increase further today. This week may prove especially beneficial for students. Your health will remain good. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues. Your familial life will be pleasant. An official trip is possible which will fetch gains but there will be expenditure alongside.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus sign people might receive work-related good news. Your financial condition will improve this week. This week can give good monetary results. Keep trying. Your friends and family members will support you adequately and you shall also make gains on account of them. Keep your anger under control. Your marital life will remain good. This will be a favourable week for students. The end of the week may give health-related problems. There will be an unnecessary expense as well.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini sign people will get relief in their health-related problems this week. You may participate in a familial religious activity. You will manage to retain a balanced position between your co-workers and seniors. You will make gains on account of your father. Students may get some good results this week. An ongoing familial conflict or marital discord will get resolved this week. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up towards the end of the week.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer sign people will have to cope with health-related problems at the beginning of the week. Your expenses will be on the higher side. Your relationship with your offspring will be harmonious. You may get some significant gains in the workplace. Your seniors’ support will enable you to clinch a significant deal. You will have to do running around for work. Your marital life will remain good. You may go for a trip with your life partner. You may also go out on absolutely useless trips.

Leo Horoscope

Leo sign people will get high-level success in business-related endeavours. Your relationship with the family members and the life partner will be strengthened. A work done in partnership will prove useful. Students will get success in proportion to their efforts. You will get positive results in money-related issues. You may develop a health-related problem during the middle of the week. Do not take any decision impulsively. You may spend money on religious activity.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo sign people will have to deal with the opposition of their family members. The week may bring good news for salaried people. Business people may make solid monetary gains this week. You may make additional gains on account of your life partner. Your relationship will get harmonious with your in-laws. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary debates and tensions. The end of the week may bring health-related problems for you.

Libra Horoscope

Libra sign people will get monetary gains in an unusual manner. Students will perform very well this week. Your friends’ support may prove exceptionally useful for your well-being. Your seniors will follow your plan in the workplace. Business people will get good advice in order to expand their business. The tensions about old projects will reduce this week. Take care of your health as you might develop a bone and muscle-related problem. Your romantic life will pick up energy this week.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio sign people will experience a rise in their popularity and prestige. You will enjoy appreciation of your work at a very high level. You will become short-tempered as a result of which you get negative results in certain aspects. Keep your anger under control. Business people will expand their trade on account of their valour. Your child will shower his/her affection on you. You will get mixed results this week. The middle of the week will bring sudden monetary gains. Take care of your health and keep yourself away from unnecessary work.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will get success in all the fields related to their professional and personal work. Your confidence will remain heightened this week. Your influence will rise further in the workplace. Your coordination with the seniors will be excellent. You may have to cope with health-related problems. This week will give good results to students. If you are dealing with a property-related matter, it might come in your favour this week. The end of the week may give sudden monetary gains.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will have to undertake several journeys in order to expand their business and achieve growth in it. You will work very hard in order to strengthen your financial condition. You will surely get success. Your romantic life will remain very good. The lovers will get some success this week. Students may get high scores in their results. The week can give some health-related difficulties. Your expense will remain on the higher side.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius sign people are likely to make solid gains this week. Your performance will be excellent in the workplace. You will establish a good understanding and coordination with your co-workers. The week may bring a few new opportunities for salaried people. Some of you may get new means of earning money. Students will have to put in the extra effort. You may feel more affectionate towards your siblings. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. You will take part in religious activities with excitement.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces sign people will have to travel for work whether they are in a job or doing business. The official trips will prove useful. Your rank and reputation will rise in society. You may get new business deals to earn money. Students will get the complete support of a positive stroke of luck. The time will be favourable for students. The salaried people may land in situations of sudden monetary gains. You may spend money to buy the items of pleasure and luxury. This will be a good week for your love affair.

