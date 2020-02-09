Weekly Horoscope, Feb 10 to 16, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Leo, here's how the stars have aligned for you

Weekly Horoscope February 10 to February 16, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the entire week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will remain in favourable conditions for sudden monetary gains. An old assignment, done by you, will fetch gains this week. There will be a rise in your valour and will power. This will be an average week for salaried people. Do not lose patience while talking to your seniors about any kind of topic. Traders may get some good gains this week. Students will find this to be a productive week. Take care of your health as problems are indicated in the stars for your stomach and lower part of the body.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people will face several problems on the familial front. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. Your income may rise in some other form than the usual inflow of money. You will be pleased on account of your child and some of you may be blessed with a kid. Students will get excellent results this week. You may face certain problems in relation to your life partner. You may have to deal with unnecessary official trips and heightened expenses. There will be chances of a conflict or a quarrel with your in-laws. You should exercise restraint on your anger and speech.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will get success in their professional field. Traders will have to do a lot of running around to expand their business. You might have to deal with a few mental tensions. There will be a rise in your comforts and luxury and you may also spend a considerable amount on it. You are advised to keep away from anger and arrogance while dealing with issues in your marital life. Your relations with your offspring will remain normal. You may get success in your efforts to make money. Take care of your health.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will be able to resolve a problem and complete an important and pending task. Your relations with your family members will become harmonious. Your financial standing will improve this week. There will be a rise in your valour and enthusiasm. The week can give good results on the financial fronts. Students enrolled in higher education will get success in all their assignments. Your marital life will remain normal except for light banter. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Traders are advised to maintain unison with their business partners.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people are likely to make special and strong gains this week. Your influence shall rise in the workplace. The salaried people may get promoted to a higher post. Traders may find new means to expand their business. Students will have to put in extra effort this week. You might remain worried about your offspring. This will be a good week for financial concerns. You may get some money very suddenly. Take care of your health. Do not get into serious debates with anybody.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people are likely to receive good news related to their job or business. Traders will make more than usual profits this week. If there has been a health issue, it is likely to get cured this week. Your marital and familial life will remain good. Students will get results in proportion to their efforts. You may make gains in property-related matters. Take care of your parents’ health. Your expenditure will be high but your financial condition will remain good.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people will make financial gains this week. You may get payments that have been pending for long. You will remain very active in your projects in the workplace. There will be chances of a rise in your prestige and popularity. You might have to go for an official trip which will prove useful. Your familial and marital life will remain normal but there will be a difference of opinion. Students will get normal results this week. You are likely to make a wasteful expenditure.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people are likely to make stronger gains in their job or business. The salaried people are likely to receive good job offers. This will be a good week for love relations. You may plan an outing with your friends. This will continue to be a good week for financial gains. There will be chances of sudden financial gains. You must maintain peace while talking to your family members. The end of the week may bring problems related to your eyes and feet. A trip is possible. Students may get desired results.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people will get a good level of success in their workplace. You may face health-related problems. You must remain cautious about fire-related things. You may get into brawls in your marital and marital life. The salaried people will get success in their work. You will make financial gains and acquire new means of earning money. You will get drawn towards religious activities. This will be an average week for students.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will be hassled by health-related problems. Things will remain normal in the workplace. You may have to run around a lot in order to complete your work. You will maintain good synergy with your senior officers. Traders are likely to make some solid gains this week. Your familial and marital life will be good. You may end up spending a lot of money. Your irritability and angry outbursts are likely to increase so you must remain careful. An unnecessary and wasteful trip is indicated in the stars.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will notice a surge in their income. Your marital life will be of excellent quality. You will make gains on account of your business partners. You may go through difficulties on account of an issue in your child’s life. This will be a chaotic week for students. The salaried people may get some new opportunities. A rise in your anger and arrogance may lead you to serious troubles so you must exercise restraint on yourself. Your enemies will remain a bit powerful this week. Keep yourself away from unnecessary tensions.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will have to cope with an excessive rise in their workload. Your relations with your co-workers and senior officers will be harmonious. The week will fetch average results on the financial front. There will be a rise in your comforts. You may spend money to buy an item of luxury. Students will be able to resolve their problems. Your familial life will remain good. You may remain worried about health-related problems.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More