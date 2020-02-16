Weekly Horoscope, Feb 17 to 23, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, here's how the stars have aligned for you

Weekly Horoscope February 17 to February 23, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the entire week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will have to deal with health-related problems in the beginning of the week. There will be immense workload on your shoulders in the workplace. Business people might start a new project and may have to run around too much. Students will make lot of progress this week. You may experience the bliss of having a baby this week. You may face obstacles in property-related issues. Do not argue and debate with co-workers and seniors in the workplace. The end of the week may bring monetary gains.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people will have to deal with unnecessary and pointless tensions and debates this week. The week will bring health-related problems for you. You may suffer from headaches and body ache all the time. Your influence may increase in the workplace and so will your decision-making authority. You may make some kind of property-related gains. You are likely to waste a lot of your time in absolutely wasteful activities, so be careful. Your familial peace may get disturbed because of your harsh speech. You will be bothered by unnecessary expenses.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will get mixed results in this week. You will have to exercise restraint on yourself if you want your work to progress smoothly. Salaried people will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. You need to be cautious about the projects that you are doing in partnership else there are high chances of incurring a major loss. Do not get into an argument with your life partner and take care of his health. This will be an average week for students. The end of the week may give a few tensions. Take care of your health. There are chances of a rise in your sluggishness as well as wastage of money so exercise caution.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will manage to resolve their financial problems and difficulties. You will have to work really very hard in the workplace today. If you make too ambitious a plan in your business to make gains, you might end up incurring serious losses so be vigilant. You may have to deal with a difference of opinion with your life partner ad business partner. There will be health-related problems and also likelihood of a serious injury. You may feel pleased because of an encouraging piece of news. There will be too many official trips to undertake. You will be blessed with a child if you have been trying for one.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people will find their efforts bearing fruit that they have been making to expand their business. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You might have to travel. You may participate more in religious activities. Students might remain sluggish in the beginning of the week. Your child’s health may be a matter of worry. You will feel more affectionate towards your partner. The obstacles in the way of government projects will get removed. Your health will remain good. You may spend your money on property-related issues.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people are likely to get some relief from their health problems. Your siblings will cooperate with you adequately. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. Those who are struggling to find a job or to start a new business may get hold of good opportunities. There will be chances of a sudden hike in your expenses. There will be short-distance trips. Take care of your mother’s health. Students may have to deal with certain difficulties towards the end of the week. You will feel a renewed sense of affection towards your partner.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people are likely to make financial gains. There will be an increase in your sources of income. Your financial status may improve further. The week will bring special gains for people who are working in the field of government or politics. Some of you may get transferred to a new place or promoted to a higher post. Your familial life will be normal. You may remain occupied with pointless tensions.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people are likely to be honoured in their workplace as well as in the social sphere. Your influence shall rise in the workplace. Your relations with your boss will remain harmonious. Some of you may get highly prestigious opportunities. This will be an average week for students. The middle of the week may bring some tensions to you. Take care of your health and maintain restraint on your speech and conduct. You are likely to become short-tempered as well as arrogant. Try to control that tendency.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make a sudden gain purely on account of a positive stroke of luck. If you have been facing a health-related problem, it will get cured. The efforts made in the political and government-related project may meet with success. You will go through a mental upheaval about some work this week. You must remain cautious as you may pick up disagreements with your family members. Maintain a strict check on your speech. Your participation in religious activities will increase. You may organize a religious ceremony at home. The end of the week may bring financial gains.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with some problems at the beginning of the week. There will be a likelihood of financial gains this week. This can’t be good when it comes to health concerns. You must take proper precautions. Your speech may get very harsh so remain extra warm when you talk to people. If you are involved in a legal wrangle, you are likely to get some success. Pending government-related projects will come through on their own. Students are advised to not give in to lethargy. Too much running around and wastage of money is highly possible.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will notice a surge in their confidence. The situations will become favourable for monetary gains this week. Your angry outbursts and arrogance may spoil your image so you must remain cautious. You may have to go on several official trips and it will involve high expenses. You may face some problems with your life partner and children. Traders will get excellent

opportunities to make gains. Students will have to put in the extra effort today if they want to succeed in their efforts. Keep away from negative thoughts.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will have to do excessive running around in the workplace for their projects. Do not get into debates with your boss and other senior officers. You may have to deal with several obstacles in your work. Your enemies may try to tarnish your image. If you travel, you are likely to face difficulties. Your expenses will be on the higher side. Students will face problems during the middle of the week. Your familial and marital life will be normal. You may receive a gift today.

Read More