Weekly Horoscope (Jan 31 to Feb 6): Aries, Gemini, and Virgo to witness growth in career, tarot prediction

If you are wondering what does the week has in store for your career and finances, Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, has predicted how the week will go for the signs.

While Capricorns will find themselves rejoicing, Aquarians will be struggling on the work front. Here are the detailed predictions for every sign.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this week, in terms of your career you are likely to find yourself in a celebration mode. This would even give an upward shift in your financial standing. Make Sure you continue to perform the same in your career for continuous good results.

Aquarius

You would be struggling in your career due to a lack of action from your end. You have to be quick and active in making a move towards your career goals. Finances will be the same as the week before. Do not be lazy or do not procrastinate on your work.

Pisces

You will be planning to start something new in your career this week Pisces. Taking advice from someone who is experienced will be of great help to you. Finances will improve with time. Make sure you grab the best opportunity and walk to the path of achievement.

Aries

Aries, you would likely come to some growth in your career this week. Financially, things would be under your control if you maintain keen observation and take timely action. Your decision regarding your finances will play a major role here.

Taurus

Taurus, your personal issues may not allow you to focus on your career this week. There would be a steady downfall in your financial situation and you might regret not saving enough for this time. It would be better to either resolve your personal issues first or better not think about them when at work.

Gemini

Gemini, you might accept the lucrative options available to you this week. You might have to face some financial issues, as well, this week. Do not get disheartened you can get back things on track.

Cancer

This week you will be on the lookout for some good opportunities which would benefit your career. Financially, there might be someone who might betray you by keeping your share of the income. Do not miss the opportunities available to you this week. Also, do not trust anyone in money matters.

Leo

This week Leo, you might have to see some disappointment in your career. Your finances might see an improvement due to gain from other sources this week. Make sure you do not focus much on gaining from other sources as it can backfire later on.

Virgo

Your career life will go well this week. There won't be any downside. You will be putting all the effort required into your work. Finances stand to see an increase only if you work hard. Do not keep your expectations high this week. Big things will take a little time to come your way.

Libra

This week Libra, there will be some positive movement in your career. If you have already met your targets or you have made the required efforts then you would be rewarded with a good financial gain this week. Be ready to celebrate your growth this week.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week your career will see the end of all the problems of the past and there will be a fresh start. You are likely going to get yourself involved in some other work to increase your financial situation. This other source of income can become a permanent source of income in the future.

Sagittarius

Your finances would be very uncertain this week Sagittarius. You would see improvement in your career as things will get back on track but, only by end of the week. You need to be patient and wait for things to happen. Your finances will become better in the coming weeks.

