Weekly Horoscope January 20, 2020, to January 26, 2020: Aries, Leo, here's your prediction for the week ahead

Weekly Horoscope January 20, 2020, to January 26, 2020: Check out your weekly astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries sign people will have to face health-related problems this week. You will also be bothered by unnecessary expenses. You will be blessed with a child if you have been trying. Students are likely to get success in competitive exams. The salaried people will get the complete support of their senior officers. There will be chances of a promotion in the workplace. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary matters and tensions. There will be strong chances of a rise in your reputation.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus sign people will get some solid gains in their business. They may also get financial gains on account of their business partners. Your relations with the life partner shall improve. The middle of the week may give some tensions. There will be unnecessary issues to deal with and heightened expenses on absolutely useless things. Take care of yourself as you are likely to get injured. This will be a good week to earn money. An argument with your father is possible or he will fall ill.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini sign people will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. There will be too much running around for work. If you are doing a project in partnership, you might face obstacles. You will remain under the grip of certain mental tensions. You are advised to take decisions in your work and familial context only after careful thought and analysis. Take care of your health and spend your money wisely. This will be an average week for students.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancer sign people will take forward those projects which had got stuck because of some problems. Students will get good results this week. The sudden arrival of a small amount will make you happy. Your familial life will remain normal. You may remain worried about health-related issues. You may have to waste money on your health or other useless matters. Your seniors and co-workers will not cooperate with you adequately. You may end up wasting your time on useless official trips.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo sign people will make financial gains today. There will be normal situations in the workplace. You are likely to get gains and success in property-related issues. The week will bring mixed results for students. Business people should look forward to some good news. The middle of the week may give some tensions. You may remain a little worried about your child. You may plan a trip this week or a guest may arrive at your place.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo sign people will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck. The activities that have been moving slowly in the workplace might suddenly pick up speed. You may sharpen your efforts to earn bigger amounts. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. The middle of the week may bring health and work-related tensions. This will be a normal week for students. You will spend an excellent familial and marital life. You may take more interest in religious rituals and prayers. You will also spend money on them.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra sign people are likely to be hassled by financial problems. You will earn a minor amount but your expenditure will remain very high. There will be normal situations in the workplace. You will have to deal with tremendous workload and pressure. You must remain mindful of your speech and conduct else you may create conflicts with your friends and family members. You are advised to not give in to your tendency to be lazy. This will be a good and productive week for students. Keep yourself away from unnecessary matters.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio sign people will experience a surge in their enthusiasm and energy levels. You will perform very well in the workplace. People will cooperate with you. You must restrain yourself from getting angry and precipitous. There will be a rise in your comforts and luxurious experiences. Students will manage to resolve their problems. You may develop disagreements with your family members so, speak mindfully. This will be a very positive week for financial gains. You must take care of health as you will be vulnerable to headaches.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will be in a normal condition in their workplace. Business people will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. You may pick up conflicts and disagreements with your business partners so, you must remain cautious. Your health may suffer a blow because too much work and unnecessary tensions will bother you. Take care of yourself. This will be a good week from the perspective of money. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. You may have to travel. Your familial life will be harmonious. Your life partner’s health will be a matter of concern.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will have to put in extra effort in their workplace. On the financial front, this will be a good week. You may acquire new means of income generation. You may remain worried about your health. You must take extra precautions while driving a vehicle. Students may get good results. You may get some kind of benefit from a property deal. Your familial and marital life will be excellent. You will remain worried about heightened expenditure.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius sign people will get good news related to their job. Your officers will maintain harmonious working relations with you. Students may have to face certain difficulties. Your health will be a matter of concern. There are chances of skin and eye infections. Take care of your life partner’s health. You may also fight with your life partner this week. Some of you may travel abroad this week. Your child might hurt you on a certain matter.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces sign people will have to face problems in the workplace. You may pick up disagreements with your seniors so, you must remain cautious. Students may look forward to their wish fulfillment. You may plan a fun outing. Your familial life will remain good. The week shall bring normal financial gains. You will get success in government-related projects. Your enemies will be startled by your efficiency and influence.

