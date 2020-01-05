Weekly Horoscope January 6, 2020 to January 12, 2020: Aries, Taurus, here's your prediction for the week ahead

Weekly Horoscope January 6, 2020 to January 12, 2020: Check out your weekly astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries Horoscope

Aries sign people will make some solid gains this week. Your pending tasks will come through this week. A pending payment may also come through. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. The middle of the week may give you some problems. Take care of your health and remain cautious in the workplace. Students will get average results this week. Your familial life will remain good. The end of the week may bring the possibility of bigger expenses.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus sign people may receive some kind of good news. There will be a rise in harmony in your conjugal life. This will turn out to be good for financial gains. Salaried people will make solid gains this week. You will feel more in touch with your co-workers in the workplace. The middle of the week may bring some mental tensions and problems. You may pick up conflicts and disagreements

with the family members. You must exercise restraint on your speech. The end of the week shall bring gains. You may make gains through journeys.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini sign people will have to travel a lot this week. You must take care of your health as serious problems may bother you. Your expenditure will remain very high. There will be tensions in your marital life. You must try to maintain harmony in interpersonal relationships. There will be too much workload in the workplace. The middle of the week will bring some relief. There will be chances of financial gains.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer sign people will make progress in their job or business. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. Students will perform very well today. The middle of the week may bring some kind of health problem. There will be too many trips to undertake and your personal money might get wasted on them. Your familial and marital life will remain normal. The end of the week may bring some good news and gains. Your offspring will make you happy and comfortable.

Leo Horoscope

Leo sign people will receive good news about their job. Those who are making efforts in relation to their occupation will find their wish getting fulfilled this week. Your money-related problems will get resolved this week and your financial condition will get strengthened. This will be an average week forstudents but the middle of the week may bring some tensions. There will be problems with regard to your child. Your domestic life will remain good. The end of the week shows indications of unwanted expenditure.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo sign people will have to do too much running around in the workplace. You are advised to maintain coordination and goodwill with your seniors and co-workers. Interfering in others’ matters may turn problematic for you. The week will remain favourable for you when it comes to monetary gains. Students are expected to do very well. Your familial and conjugal life will go on smoothly. You may organize a religious ritual at home. Your health will remain good except for cold and cough.

Libra Horoscope

Libra sign people will be bothered by health-related problems especially, pain in the bones and muscles. There will be normal situations in business and job. The week will be particularly favourable for salaried people. You may get the opportunities for promotion or completely new offers. Your lethargy may delay your work. Students will get success only after putting in the extra effort. You may make gains on account of your life partner.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio sign people will get several auspicious occasions to strengthen their financial condition. Your marital life will remain excellent this week. Those who want to tie the knot may get good matches. Your comfort level will rise further. The middle of the week may bring some completely unnecessary tensions. Your expenditure may rise this week. Take care of your health. Control on your speech will prove useful. This will be a normal week for students.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will remain very busy with their career and work. Meeting people in your occupational field will help you make gains. Salaried people will have to cope with excessive workload. Your relations with your life partner may become bitter. You are advised to remain cautious while making monetary transactions. You may waste money on useless things.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will have to face physical problems because of too much running around. If you travel, you will face problems and difficulties. This will be a good week for monetary gains. You may get new means to earn money. You may pick up conflicts and disagreements with your maternal relatives as well as in-laws. The end of the week will normalize everything. Your life partner’s support will help you in a significant manner. Business people may get good news. Do not make any kind of investment today.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius sign people may remain restless and anxious about something. There will be normal situations in the workplace but you may feel distracted. Students will have to work very hard this week. You may remain worried about your child. You may experience a cash crunch this week. Your familial ethos will remain good. Do not let anger and arrogance take over your mind. You may develop health problems by eating something of poor quality.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces sign people will be honoured for their contribution this week. You may make gains on account of your brothers this week. You will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. There will be mental tensions related to your work. You may experience a fall in your routine comforts. This will be an average week for students. You may make gains in your love affair. The end of the week may bring sudden monetary gains. You may spend money on giving alms to poor people.

