Weekly Horoscope (June 07 to 13 June): Aries, Virgo & Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, June 07 to 13 June, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Possibility of a conflict with one’s elder brother or friend, hard work on the professional front and positive time for the students are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to spend a pleasant and cheerful week on the familial front. Your financial standing will improve further. You will do better if you maintain harmony with your colleagues in the workplace. Keep away from unnecessary confusion and dilemma in order to remain productive. You will get excellent results on the financial front. The end of the week may bring some problems.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to do a lot of running around in the workplace this week. You may also feel stressed about your work and career in general. This will be, otherwise, an average week. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Your income as well as expenses will remain towards the higher side. The end of the week may bring the moments of gaining prestige for a work done by you.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may have to deal with a few physical and emotional discomforts during the initial days of the week. You will also feel hassled on account of high expenses. The middle of the week will bring some good news. You will easily manage to complete your work in the workplace.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to work hard in order to make financial gains. This will be a positive week for salaried folks. An official trip is possible this week. You are advised to avoid any possibility of discussion or debates with your professional colleagues or friends. Your familial life will remain good and some problems may arise between you and your life partner. Take care of your offspring’s health.

Leo

Leo sign people will secure success on account of a favourable stroke of luck. You are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Your colleagues may come forward to help you and help you resolve a few problems. You must exercise caution when it comes to your enemies and rivals. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. This will be a positive week for lovers. Your offspring will do something special to make your life comfortable. The end of the week shall bring chances of higher expenditure.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will notice some improvement in their health-related problems. Things will move on as normal in the workplace but salaried folks are likely to get auspicious results this week. You may get promoted to a higher post or recommended for a raise. You may develop a conflict with your elder brother over an issue so be cautious. There will be an increase in your amenities. An earlier made effort will bring money-related gains. Control lethargy.

Libra

Libra sign people might have to face a work-related problem during the initial days of the week. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech while talking to people in the workplace. The middle of the week shall bring gains. You shall make gains in money-related issues. Your life partner and offspring are likely to make gains on account of your favourable stars. This will be a productive week for students.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people must take care of their health as there will be some work-related stress. Their work will move on smoothly. Salaried folks will not face any major event but business people may face some conflicts with their associates. You will maintain congruity of intention with your family members. The end of the week shall bring some unnecessary expenses.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to do excessive running around in the workplace for their routine activities. Things will remain just fine on the financial front. Do not become careless when it comes to health and eat mindfully. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. You may waste your precious time and money in certain activities. Your familial life will remain fine.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to borrow money from somebody in order to deal with their financial crunch. Things will remain normal on the work front and you will put in special effort to complete a specific assignment. There will be some kind of problem about your child’s health and work. You may pick up conflicts with your life partner. You may decide something big on the business front.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face some issues at the beginning of the week. You will have put in a lot of effort on the work front. Business people will undertake expansion activities. Your familial life will remain good and those keen to get married are likely to receive some solid proposals. The end of the week shall bring financial gains. This will be a productive week for students.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to feel sluggish and lethargic about doing their work in the workplace. The initial days of the week may give you absolutely unnecessary stress. Situations will remain normal on the financial front and you may have to undertake an official trip this week. You are advised to avoid any conflict with your elder brother and friends. You will maintain harmony with your family members and life partner.

