Weekly Horoscope (June 14 to 20 June): Aries, Virgo & Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, June 14 to 20 June, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Monetary gains, familial harmony and possibilities of professional or occupational progress characterize the mood of stars this week. Ready your weekly predictions to know what all is in store for you and what kind of precautions you should take to ensure a healthy and happy time.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to face work-related problems at the beginning of the week but later, things will turn favourable for you. Your personal life will be of great quality. There will be chances of a significant rise in your comforts and honour in every sphere. The middle of the week will bring monetary gains. Your bond with your offspring will become stronger. Students will get good results this week. Somebody may ask you to lend some money this week.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to spend money on an apartment-related or property issue. You will earn prestige and honour in the workplace. Your brother will help you make gains and also support you. The middle of the week is likely to give health and work-related problems. Salaried folks are likely to receive a few lucrative job offers. This will be an average week for students. The end of the week will bring monetary gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may be given additional responsibilities in the workplace. You will feel very confident about your work. The week shall bring auspicious results for business people. Your financial standing will improve further. You must exercise restraint over your speech during routine conversations with your family members. Take care of your health as excessive running around may give you discomfort.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to make gains in the workplace. Salaried folks will get new opportunities to make progress. A sudden monetary gain will bring relief from your financial worries. Maintain harmony and congruity with your life partner. Your friend’s and brother’s help will help you draw benefits. Take care of your health as headaches and irritation in the eyes will give you a tough time.

Leo

Leo sign people will surely get new ways to augment their earnings. Situations will remain strongly favourable in the workplace and salaried folks are likely to get promoted or recommended for a monetary reward. If you travel for work, you will make gains. You are likely to succeed in making financial gains. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Take care of your health as over analysing situations may give you stress.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will enjoy favourable situations in their job or business. There are strong chances of making monetary gains. You may earn prestige in the social sphere. The middle of the week shall bring health problems and heightened expenditure. Any pending task related to any government office will get cleared this week. The familial ethos will remain pleasant.

Libra

Libra sign people will make progress in the workplace. You may get some additional projects which will bring prestige to your profile. If you appear in an interview, the result is likely to be in your favour. Do not get into debate with your seniors on any issue. The middle of the week will bring gains. Your offspring will do something to bless you. The week will prove productive for students. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey and expenses.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to experience the bliss of material pleasures and comforts. Things will move on at a normal pace in the workplace but salaried folks are especially destined to have some positive results. Your relations with your seniors will get stronger. You may finalize a property deal or an apartment on rent. Your familial life will remain normal. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to face some mental and physical problems at the beginning of the week. Some of your older problems will get resolved. Do not let your ego drive your conduct in your marital life. You are likely to make occupational gains and the salaried folks will get promoted or increments. Your interest in religious activities will be more than usual.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will get the support of their life partner and family members in abundance. You may acquire some interesting professional projects this week. Your business is likely to grow and expand leaps and bounds. You will get all the government-related requirements cleared. The middle of the week may bring a health problem. You will surely make monetary gains. Students may have to work hard to get their desired results.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will maintain a stronghold and control over their enemies. Situations will remain favourable in the workplace. The week shall bring positive results for traders operating at all levels. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars. You shall hear something positive from your offspring. Take care of your health towards the end of the week as overindulgence in food may lead to some problems. Be cautious while spending your money.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make monetary gains and also resolve problems in the way of further payments. You may plan something new in the workplace. There are strong possibilities of your pending payments getting cleared. Traders will surely earn higher levels of profit. Your familial life and marital life will remain pleasant. Make sure that you get into unnecessary conflicts with your offspring.

Also Read: Cancer, Virgo, Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Bhumi Pednekar

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×