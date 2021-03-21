Weekly Horoscope (Mar 22 to 28): Here's how rest of the week looks like

Horoscope, Mar 15 to Mar 21, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the remaining week for your zodiac signs right here.

Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign in the remainder of the week, Mar 17 to Mar 21, 2021. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to finalize some new projects or business deals or consultancy assignments to earn an additional amount on a regular basis. Professionals may be given some additional responsibilities in the workplace. Your marital and familial life will be harmonious and pleasant. You are advised to exercise restraint over your anger and speech during the middle of the week. You shall benefit on account of the work done by your offspring. Students will do exceedingly well if their results are declared this week.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get the support and cooperation of their family members in whatever they require. You may succeed if you were making efforts to improve your financial profile. Salaried people are likely to get good news about their yearly increment or a promotion to a senior post. Your mind may knit a few new plans to expand your business. Your rank and reputation will improve in the social sphere. The end of the week may bring in some health issues.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will experience a significant improvement in their comforts and pleasures. The salaried folks are likely to be promoted to a higher post. You will get selected if you appear in an interview for a new job. Your mother will bless you for something special this week. You may spend money to buy something for your life partner. Take care of your health. You may also receive money from somewhere this week.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to face problems and experience physical discomfort on account of a journey that they may have to undertake even if they do not want to. There will be just too much work to cope with on every front. Things will start improving from the middle of the week and start turning favourable. A sudden monetary gain may cheer you up. You will work in an extremely planned and precise way to improve your financial condition and will secure success as a result of your efforts. Your familial ethos will be great.

Leo

Leo sign people will secure success in money-related matters. Some of you may start new assignments in partnership with a good friend or a relative. Your friends will support you adequately and as per your needs. Your confidence will remain at the highest level and your reputation will increase manifolds. Some work-related chaos and wasteful expenditure is possible during the middle of the week. The end of the week is likely to bring some good news.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to make some big achievements and earn a name in the workplace. You are likely to develop a new job offer this week. Your familial and conjugal life will be of very good quality. If you do commission-based work, you will make good gains. You are likely to make some gains on account of some women. Take care of your health and exercise restraint over expenses in the last few days of the week.

Libra

Libra sign people are going to have a very productive time and favourable experiences this week. Your search for a good job is likely to end this week or you may get promoted to a higher post in your existing job. Your luck will remain favourable throughout the week. Your professional bond with your boss will acquire further strength. You may access new means of income generation. Your familial life will be excellent. You may enjoy a party or an evening out with your friends.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to cope with some setbacks on the health front at the beginning of the week. You are likely to waste your time in unproductive activities. You will secure success in job-related tasks and matters. There will be some problems in your marital life. There will be positive experiences for lovers. You shall remain fortunate in all the aspects of life because your luck shines bright. You shall make monetary gains and you may take more interest in religious knowledge and rituals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to have a comfortable time this week. They shall enjoy the material as well as worldly pleasures. The week shall bring in excellent gains for business people. Your relationship with the life partner will acquire further strength and love. The middle of the week may bring some health and expense-related worries. You may set out on a pilgrimage. Students are set to enjoy a favourable and productive week.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to remain restless on account of conflicts and dilemmas. You shall draw benefits as a result of certain decisions made by you on the business matters. You will make gains because of your life partner. You may face some skeletal and nerve-related discomfort and illness. You are likely to face obstacles in the way of making monetary gains.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy a strong hold and favourable conditions in the professional or business context. There are strong indications of making solid monetary gains. The middle of the week brings in the possibility of certain health issues such as headaches on account of stress. You should restrain yourself from using harsh speech with your colleagues in the workplace. You are likely to be blessed with a kid if you have been trying for it. Your domestic ethos will be blissful.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may be praised in the workplace for their abilities and efficient work style. The salaried people will perform very well. There will be some chaos on account of mental stress and dilemmas. Do not take any decision in a hurry. Think carefully, pay attention to details and then finalize things. You will surely make monetary gains. Take care of your health and eat mindfully else you may create problems for yourself.

