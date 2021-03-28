Weekly Horoscope (Mar 29 to April 4): See what's in store for you for the week ahead.

Horoscope, Mar 29 to April 4, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Read your financial predictions to know who all need to take precautions against illness and stress during the middle of the week and who need to tighten their belt to deal with challenges. For which signs, the favorable planet is likely to bring the opportunities of promotion and a new job in last week from 29 March to 4 April, 2021.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to access new means to expand their business. An official trip is possible this week. The middle of the week is likely to bring some stress and health-related issues. During the same time, you are advised to exercise restraint over your speech and anger. It will be good. You must take precaution to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts with your near and dear ones. Do not lend money to anybody.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to make monetary gains. You might have to work hard to complete your professional tasks. Students will also have to burn their midnight oil and work in a rigorous way. You may face some health issues. There are indications of problems in your conjugal life so remain careful. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and confusions.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to be promoted to a higher rank on the professional front and also be given an increment. You will maintain good coordination with your seniors this week. Your familial and marital life will be full of cheer and warmth. There will be a significant rise in your comforts. The middle of the week may bring some physical and mental problems. The end of the week will bring monetary gains.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to cope with an excessive workload on the personal as well as the professional front. You may have to cope with a few hurdles in the way of your efforts to earn more money. Students will face some difficulties. There will be some skirmishes in your romantic relationship. You are advised to exercise restraint over your expenses. There will be problems but a fortunate stroke of luck shall provide some relief.

Leo

Leo sign people will secure success in their tasks on account of their valor and intelligence. The salaried people will struggle as their colleagues may not cooperate adequately. There will be some tensions during the middle of the week. You must mind your own business and not interfere in other’s work. You are likely to make gains on account of your friends and elder brother. You will experience the bliss of your child’s love and affection. You are likely to succeed in money-related issues.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to get relief in their financial struggles and challenges. Your financial condition is likely to strengthen today. You may get some opportunities to make progress in the workplace. The salaried people are likely to succeed in their professional endeavors and they will get adequate support of their seniors. Your life partner is set to draw some benefits on account of your positive stars. Take care of your health.

Libra

Libra sign people will start the week on an auspicious note. They shall receive good news on several fronts. The salaried people are likely to be promoted to a higher post. The middle of the week may bring some health and money-related issues. Exercise restraint over your speech as there are chances of a family feud. The end of the week shall bring financial gains. You may participate in a religious ceremony.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will certainly experience a rise in their popularity and respect. You will have to run around for work, there is no doubt about it but you will succeed in all your efforts. The middle of the week may bring some stress. You may pick up some differences with your life partner. The end of the week shall bring some financial strength. Students will get excellent results. Your offspring will do things to please you and care for you

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make great financial gains this week. You are likely to make excellent gains in the workplace too. If you appear in an interview this week, you will succeed or you might be promoted to a higher post. There will be enormous excitement and happiness in your conjugal life. The middle of the week shall bring excessive workload today which will lead to stress and irritability. Take care of your health. The week is likely to end on an auspicious note.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will enjoy the patronage of their authorities in the workplace. Students are likely to remain very busy this week. A piece of good news related to your job or business will cheer you up. Your relations with your offspring may become a bit discordant. The middle of the week may ring some money-related problems and your expenditure will remain high during the entire week. A journey is possible. Your partner’s help will be beneficial.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to deal with some ups and downs on the professional front. A few hurdles might throw your property deals haywire just on the brink of getting finalised. The week will prove excellent for financial matters. There are strong chances of a sharp rise in your bank balance. You are likely to enjoy a party with your friends. You must exercise restraint over your speech and the tendency to argue aggressively to establish your point.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to do well if they appear in a professional interview. There will be a rise in your comforts. A health problem is likely to create issues for you. Your relations with your life partner will be harmonious. You may be given an additional responsibility in the workplace. You will benefit on account of your father’s advice and make gains. You must control your sluggishness.

ALSO READ: Holi 2021: 5 Effective tips to get rid of the Holi hangover after consuming bhang

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×