Weekly Horoscope, March 16 to 22, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Leo find out what's in store for you this week

Weekly Horoscope March 16 to March 22, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the entire week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries Horoscope

Aries sign people will find this week to be beneficial for making progress in their occupational field. You will spend an excellent time in your familial space. The salaried people will get the desired success in the workplace. You may discuss some important issues in the workplace with your senior officers. There are possibilities of sudden monetary gains. This will remain a beneficial week for your love relations. Your expenses may rise during the middle of the week and your health may come under the rough weather. The end of the week may bring some mental tensions. You may participate in religious activities.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus sign people will have to deal with some problems at the beginning of the week. You will also have health-related problems throughout the week. There will be high chances of expenditure on unnecessary things. You must exercise caution while handling cash. Take care of your parents’ health. You will have to put in the extra effort in the workplace. The salaried people will get support from their colleagues and also the chance of progress. Students will get good results this week. They might get success in competitive exams. You may be blessed with a kid this week.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini sign people will get some problems in their marital life this week. Your relations with your business associates might get spoiled this week. You will face problems in your workplace and routine life. There will be chances of work-related trips. You might remain indecisive about your work. There will be several ups and downs when it comes to health. Your familial life will be harmonious. You must remain cautious as somebody may try to tarnish your image.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer sign people will have to face problems during the initial days of the week. You will remain occupied because of the excessive workload. Your co-workers will be pleased with you and cooperate with you adequately. There will be chances of monetary gains mid-week but there will marital and health-related problems at that time. Keep away from unnecessary debates and exercise restraint on your speech. The day will give mixed results to students.

Leo Horoscope

Leo sign people are likely to receive good news on the work front. You might meet your old and forgotten friends. You will maintain harmonious working relationships in the workplace with your seniors as well as juniors. The sudden arrival of money will strengthen your financial condition. You may get hassled by skeletal problems. There will be chances of stomach-related and eye infections too. Take good care of what you eat. Your conjugal and familial life will remain good. Students are likely to waste their time in pointless activities.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo sign people are likely to face serious problems on the property front. You may also remain stressed on account of your mother’s health. There will be a chance of sudden monetary gains. Your sister will enable you to make some kind of gain. There will be work-related gains to make. The middle of the week may bring some problems for the students. Keep control on your anger in your conjugal sphere. There will be heightened expenses and running around for work throughout the week. You may also participate in a religious event.

Libra Horoscope

Libra sign people will remain sluggish in the initial days of the week. Your health will remain good throughout the week. There will be excessive workload on your shoulders in the workplace and too much running around as well. This will be a good week for students. You will enjoy the blissful company of small children. Your expenses may rise during the middle of the week and a trip is possible. Your familial and marital life will be blissful. If you are involved in a legal wrangle, you are likely to get success.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio sign people are advised to maintain harmony with their family members during the initial days of the week. There will certainly be money-related tensions. There will be some ups and downs in the workplace. Your senior officers shall bless you. There will be chances of a promotion in the workplace. Students will get high marks in their exams. You will enjoy the bliss of your mother’s and child’s company. There will be a high level of familial bliss in your store throughout the week.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will be hassled by some kind of mental tension. You may remain restless and worried. Take good care of your health as an old problem may resurface. You may pick up conflicts with your family members, especially with your brother. Keep away from debates and discussions. Your father’s health may emerge as a sign of worry. There will be blissful moments in your marital life. You will perform religious activities. The middle of the week may bring a good level of success in your work. You may also receive money.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with some health-related problems. Some of you may have to undergo surgery. There will be some work-related crisis and tensions. You will be hassled by unnecessary expenses and pointless official trip. You may meet new people who will help you to make occupational gains. Your siblings will be loving and warm towards you. Your marital life will remain good.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius sign people will have to deal with financial problems throughout the week. You may waste your time and money both in pointless activities. If you go for official trips you may not achieve your goals. There will be too much running around for work. Your familial life will be harmonious. There are indications of minor health issues. An injury is indicated in the stars so you must drive carefully. Students will have to put in the extra effort.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces sign people must keep a check on their temper and arrogance else they might land up in serious problems. This will be an average week for the business community. The salaried people will have to put in the extra effort. Do not get into an argument with your senior officers. Students might remain stressed and worried this week even though luck will be by their side. There are indications of some negative developments in your love affair. Your health may come under the rough weather and you shall remain sluggish throughout the week.

Credits :Pinkvilla

