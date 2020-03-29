Weekly Horoscope, March 30 to April 5, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, here's how the stars have aligned for you

Weekly Horoscope March 30th to April 5th, 2020: Check out the astrology prediction for the entire week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries Horoscope

Aries sign people will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. Your speech will be extremely melodious and attractive to people. Several people will get attracted because of your words and speech. You will spend an excellent time with your family members. Your financial condition will improve this week. Take care of your health and you are likely to remain sluggish throughout the week. You may get disturbed because of a rise in mental negativity. Try to control your thoughts. You will get closer to your life partner or lover. The end of the week may bring sudden financial gains.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus sign people will feel a renewed sense of love and affection towards their life partner. There will be strong chances of bickering and quarrel in your familial life. You must remain cautious about it. There is a need to maintain a strict check on your speech. This will be an average week on the professional front. Business people are likely to make solid gains. You will get the support of your brothers and sisters and also make gains on account of them. You will remain attracted to religious rituals. Your expenditure will be on the higher side. Try to control your tendency to get stressed.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini sign people will be bothered by health-related problems. There are indications of serious disorders. If you do not maintain a healthy lifestyle and adhere to timely meals, you may develop serious problems. You will remain restless and confused about your work in a strange way. You must maintain harmony in your marital and familial life else you will encounter serious issues. The second part of the week shall prove beneficial for you. Your problems will reduce a bit. A high level of expenditure will disturb your financial stability.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancer sign people will have to deal with some mental and physical problems at the beginning. You will spend a relaxed time with your family members. Take care of your spouse’s health. He/she is likely to get injured or wounded. You will enjoy the blissful company of your child. This will be a tense week for business people. The will remain worried ad nervous. All of you are advised to control your anger and stress. The end of the week will be good for you. You are likely to receive a piece of auspicious news.

Leo Horoscope

Leo sign people are likely to remain tensed about money-related matters. Your health-related problems will take a backseat. You will surely recover from them. Things will remain normal in the workplace. You may pick up a conflict with your offspring in the initial days of the week or his/her health may emerge as a reason to worry. Students will remain sluggish throughout the week. Your relations with your family members will be harmonious and loving. Good news is expected at the end of the week.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgo sign people are likely to face serious problems on the work front. You will remain stressed about the matters related to your mother as well as your child. The pregnant women of this sign are advised to take strict care of their health and food. Your familial life will go on smoothly. If you gamble or play a lottery or try your hand at betting, you will only incur loses. This will be an average week when it comes to health. Your luck will be supportive as a result some of your work will come through easily. Your angry outbursts and irritability shall be on all-time high so you must take care.

Libra Horoscope

Libra sign people will take a far greater interest in religious rituals and prayers. You might also take an interest in knowing about the religious myths and epics. The activity in the professional sphere will be limited to minor projects. You may participate in intellectual discussions. This is a good day for health concerns. There will be harmony between family members and your relations with the life partner will be pleasing. The end of the week may bring sudden monetary gains.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with physical and mental stress. You will spend an excellent time with your life partner and kids. You will fulfil all your domestic responsibilities in a nice way. Those who earn by writing will find this to be a productive week. The lovers will hear something very pleasant and positive about their relationship. You will focus a lot on cleaning your space. This will be a beneficial week for students especially those who are pursuing higher degrees.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will have to struggle for peace in their familial and marital life. You will do well if you exercise restraint on your anger and speech in your personal life. You will continue to remain worried about your health. You will have chances of headaches and burning in the eyes. There will be problems on the financial front. You might have to spend excessively large amounts on the items of household needs. Things will remain normal on the work front.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorn sign people will enjoy the blissful company of their child. The middle of the week shall fetch positive results on the professional front. A health-related problem may bother you this week. Your familial and marital life will be average. Your spouse may make gains on account of your positive stars. You must handle all the tools carefully. You are advised to adhere to legal norms and restrictions else you may land in serious problems. You may get worried on account of continuously high expenses.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius sign people will have to deal with failure and disappointment when it comes to their efforts to earn some money. There will be a rise in your comforts. You will enjoy good quality food. You will spend most of your time with your family members and friends. There will be an increase in love and warmth between married couples. You are advised to keep any bout of arrogance away. Take care of your health as you are likely to get injured. Students may remain sluggish and indifferent to even necessary and urgent tasks. You may pick up a disagreement with your offspring.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces sign people will have to keep up with a fall in their routine comforts despite pervasive lockdown. You may remain restless and worried. Things do not appear good on the work front. You will have to work hard on the financial front. Students will be in a mood to postpone all their work for a later day. Take care of your child’s health. The middle of the week appears probable for a minor monetary gain. Take care of your parents’ health. Your prestige shall rise. Do not take undue stress.

