Weekly Horoscope (May 10 to 16): Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, May 10 to 16, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces are set to remain positive and secure success in all their assignments. What changes or possibilities stars bring for you? How will be the middle or the end of the week? Whether you need to take health-related precautions or be mindful of your speech? Read your weekly horoscope to find out.

Aries

Aries sign people will earn prestige and honour on the professional and social front. Your pending tasks are likely to get completely this week. Your financial profile will acquire further strength. The middle of the week shall bring some problems. Take care of your health as an eye-related issue is likely to hit you. Your familial and marital life will remain good. The end of the week will bring gains.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain heavily engaged with their professional tasks at the beginning of the week. You are likely to make some solid gains in the workplace. Your seniors and friends will offer help in the workplace. Keep away from angry outbursts and stress during the middle of the week. Your domestic life will carry on in a usual way. Spend your money carefully and wisely. The end of the week shall bring the opportunities of financial growth.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to get attracted towards the people of opposite sex. There will be positive developments in your romantic relationships. There will be an addition in the sources of income. Your offspring and friends will extend their support by all means. Take care of your health and exercise restraint over your expenses during the middle of the week. Do not take unnecessary stress. A piece of good news will cheer you up.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will make some kind of work-related gain this week. You will maintain harmony and congruity with your senior officers and also draw benefits from them. This is a great week for lovers. They are likely to seal their relationship forever. The week shall bring great results on the monetary front. You are likely to earn prestige and fame among people this week but you must exercise restraint while spending. Take care of your child’s health. Your life partner will support you by all means.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some solid gains in their job and business. Keep away from gossip and rumour bonging in the workplace. A friend is likely to offer significant financial help. Your luck will prove immensely helpful in all your endeavours. Your prestige and reputation is set to improve this week. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance this week. Your health will remain good.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to cope with a health issue this week. A government assignment- related difficulty will get resolved easily. You are likely to participate in social events and collective ceremonies. Your bond with your spouse will get refreshed and stronger. The middle of the week may bring a bout of lethargy which in turn will increase your problems. You may be given a new professional responsibility.

Libra

Libra sign people will make solid gains in their business. You may get new job or business offers. The middle of the week may get marred by some kind of mental dilemma and stress along with some health issues. You must take precautions. The week shall bring positive results on the monetary front. Your faith in god will increase many folds. Your conduct with your siblings will be courteous and harmonious. You are likely to spend money on a wasteful item.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to receive their money back if they had lent it to somebody. Things will go on smoothly in the workplace. Business people and those who work on commission basis will make some solid gains. You will maintain congruity and harmony with your family members. Your enemies are likely to appreciate you during this week. You may get a little stressed over expenses and health at the end of the week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to have a productive week on the professional front. A lot of your pending tasks will get completed. Your offspring and brother will help you make gains and support you by all means. Your material comforts will rise significantly. There will be chances of making occupational gains and receiving some kind of gift. Exercise restraint over your speech during the middle of the week. You will perform several religious rituals.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to get excellent results in the workplace even though there will be some problems during the middle of the week. However, you will overcome all the obstacles on account of your valour. There will be a significant increase in your comforts and pleasures. You shall receive a great piece of news on the financial front. You shall make gains on account of your friends. You may spend money to help somebody at the end of the week.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain very upbeat, positive and optimistic throughout the week. Your abilities will increase dramatically in the workplace and you will be able to work very efficiently. It will be good for you to avoid any possibility of debates and discussions with your professional colleagues. Your health will remain good but lethargy will bother you. Your offspring will support you and also help you to make gains. There will be positive developments in your romantic relationships.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will secure success in all their tasks. There will be some chaotic and stressful moments on the work front but you will overcome them all. Your money-related problems will get resolved successfully. The inflow of money will improve your financial condition. This will be a great week for those who have their own business. You will feel affectionate towards your family members.

