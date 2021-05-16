Weekly Horoscope (May 17 to 23): Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, May 17 to 23, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn sign people are set to enjoy a pleasant and peaceful time in their familial relationships. Who needs to look out for mother’s health and who needs to be careful about own health? Read your weekly predictions to get the guidance on what the stars bring for you.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to face some professional problems. You are advised to avoid unnecessary stress and debates at the beginning of the week. Take care of your mother’s health. The middle of the week will bring some relief from your problems and also a sudden monetary gain. You will make achievements in the field of education. Your health will remain good and if there is any problem, it will get resolved. Your near and dear ones will help you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make some solid gains this week. The salaried people are likely to get promoted. Business people will retain normalcy in their deals. Your familial and marital life will be pleasant and peaceful. The middle of the week may come under the shadow of lethargy and create problems for you. There will be favourable situations for making monetary gains. Your offspring will cooperate with you. This will be a favourable week for lovers.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will achieve a significant upward graph in their financial standing. You will make monetary gains and all the finance-related hardships will abate. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant and cheerful. However, a health issue is likely to hit you. You shall make gains in the workplace this week. The end of the week shall bring heightened expenses and the reasons for running around.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will get auspicious results on all the fronts. There will be favourable situations for making monetary gains. Your relatives will cooperate with you for all purposes. There will be very high chances of an increase in your savings. Take care of your health as something may go wrong with your stomach. You will earn prestige and popularity in the workplace. You may participate in religious ceremonies.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to cope with the demands of heightened expenses during the beginning of the week. You will do better if you remain patient in the workplace and focussed on your work. Maintain congruity and harmony with your colleagues and seniors in the workplace. Pending payments are likely to get cleared this week. Your health will remain good. There will be harmony and pleasure in your familial life. A beneficial business proposal is indicated in the stars.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will secure success in doing their routine activities very easily. Your daily income is set to remain very high this week. You will have to run from pillar to post to complete your work. Your life partner will support you adequately. A problem is indicated in the life of your offspring. The week shall demand hard work from students. A positive stroke of luck will help you to make a bigger gain.

Libra

Libra sign people will make some solid gains on account of their senior officers. Do not get into debates or heated arguments in the workplace. Your marital life will remain exceptionally good this week. This is a favourable week for students too. The middle of the week shall bring opportunities of sudden monetary gains. You will maintain congruity and harmony with your offspring. The end of the week may bring some unnecessary expenses and a few problems.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make exceptionally good gains this week. This will be a positive week for making financial gains. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains. You will succeed in all your professional endeavours and as per your wishes. You will strengthen your bond with the officials. There will be chances of an increase in your honour and popularity. This is a favourable time for your offspring. There will be love and harmony in your familial and marital life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to face some kind of physical and mental discomfort during the initial days of the week. You are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Business people may start trading a new product. Your sibling’s support will prove immensely helpful. You will be drawn towards the idea of performing religious rituals. Your senior officers and colleagues will support you by all means. Your relations with your life partner will be congruous and harmonious.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make a solid occupational gain this week. Your familial life is set to remain pleasant and loving. Your life partner will care for you and spend some relaxing time with you. There will be some problems related to routine chores during the middle of the week. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion will remain throughout the week. Your expense is set to remain high and that too on wasteful things. Your offspring will cooperate with you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will receive their pending payments. You may have to cope with some unnecessary expenses. Your siblings will support you adequately and your familial life will remain pleasant. The week shall bring positive experiences in the workplace. You might have to run from pillar to post during the end of the week. Take care of your health.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will enjoy the benefits of favourable situations on the professional front. You shall receive good news about money-related issues. You may have to deal with some problems-related to your offspring. You shall make gains on account of your life partner. Your mother will bless you. This is a positive week for students. You may spend money on conducting an auspicious ceremony.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who LOVE the mountains

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×