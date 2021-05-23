Weekly Horoscope (May 24 to 30): Gemini, Scorpio & Sagittarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, May 24 to 30, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Gemini, Scorpio and Sagittarius sign business people will do exceptionally well this week by making achievements, undertaking expansive activities and by earning higher profit. How will the week unfold for you? Read your weekly forecast to know:

Aries

Aries sign people will make excellent gains in their business deals and projects. The week shall bring good results on the monetary front. The salaried people will have to cope with excessive workload throughout the week. Do not argue or debate on any matter with your seniors. Take care of your health during the middle of the week and be mindful while talking. Your expenses are likely to remain high. You may spend money to perform religious activities. Your brother will support you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to deal with several issues of tension and strife. There will be some serious problems in your marital relationship. Business people will have to put in some extra effort. If you had lent money to somebody, it may be returned. You will manage to exercise restraint over your rivals and their intentions. Take care of your health. You shall make gains on account of your maternal relatives and in-laws.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to make monetary gains. You may get overwhelmed about your offspring. This will be a productive week on the professional front. Business people are likely to make an achievement. You may have to cope with mental and physical discomforts and stress. Maintain caution about health. The end of the week shall bring uncalled for high expenses.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to deal with some professional problems in the workplace. You will do well if you maintain congruity and harmony with your colleagues. You are likely to develop conflicts with your life partner or may remain worried about his health. You will make financial gains only after putting in a lot of effort. You are likely to wind up a loan this week and spend a large amount on giving alms.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to be honoured and appreciated for a work done by them. You shall make some gains in money-related issues. Some kind of stress will grow over your mind during the middle of the week. Things will remain strongly favourable in the workplace. An older assignment may get renewed and re-allotted to you. Your familial life will remain good. Your life partner will cooperate with you. You might suffer from a headache during the end of the week.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will maintain a strong financial condition. You will maintain congruity with your family members. You will exert a strong and positive influence over people on account of your impressive speech. You must keep lethargy under check else the load of pending tasks will become painful. You may have to go through some kind of change on the professional front. Students will remain relaxed and lethargic about their studies this week.

Libra

Libra sign people will make some solid gains on all the fronts. Some kind of auspicious news is possible which will increase your confidence to no end. A stress is likely to take you under its grip during the middle of the week. Exercise restraint over your speech while holding any kind of conversation. Your marital and familial life will remain fine. Your life partner shall make gains on account of your stars. Do not allow pessimism to grow over your mind.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with an excessive workload at the beginning of the week and also heightened expenses. The week shall bring favourable conditions and opportunities for making monetary gains. You shall earn prestige and reputation this week. Business people will earn a good level of profit. Maintain harmony with your business associates. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Do not take unnecessary stress. Your financial condition will remain strong despite expenses.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make financial gains this week. You may start the trade of a new item or in a new territory this week. Additionally, you may add a new dimension to your existing business deal. You may feel sad and disappointed about something during the middle of the week. Your life partner is likely to make gains on account of your stars. Your expenses will remain high during the week. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You will avoid several problems if you exercise restraint over your speech.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to come up with new business plans and ideas. The salaried people will enjoy the full support of their seniors and colleagues. If you apply for a job, the result is likely to fall in your favour. Take care of your mother and life partner’s health. You may make some monetary gain. A journey may get planned this week. You are advised to control being egoistic in your love affair.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the benefits of a favourable stroke of luck. You will feel more inclined towards religious pursuits and will also gain mental peace. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Your relations with your senior officers may get disharmonious so you must remain patient. The week shall bring excellent gains on the financial front. Take care of your health and keep away from stress.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will remain under the grip of physical and mental problems. A new business proposal may be made to you. Do not get into any heated discussion with anybody over any issue. The salaried people are likely to receive some kind of good news. Your bond with the life partner will become stronger. A conflict is possible between you and your offspring. You may visit a religious institution. Control your anger and arrogance.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: THIS is the diet Deepika Padukone follows for the Cannes Film Festival

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×