Weekly Horoscope (May 31 to 6 June): Libra, Virgo & Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, May 31 to 6 June, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Official trips, productive time for students and monetary gains are the themes that characterize the effect of stars on our lives this week. What is in store for you? Read your weekly forecast to know and be guided:

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to resolve a deeper problem that they have been facing for a while. You will strengthen your professional reputation further. The week shall bring excellent monetary gains. Students are likely to do well in all their endeavours. You may have to undertake an official journey this week. The middle of the week shall bring some heightened expenses. A piece of good news is highly possible.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. The salaried folks will get adequate support from their colleagues and senior officers. If you appeared in an interview for a coveted post, the result is likely to fall in your favour. The inflow of money will be in abundance. The end of the week shall bring the chances of a journey and heightened expenses.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to regain their healthy and cheerful self. A favourable stroke of luck will bring success in all your endeavours. Things and conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. You may get some solid and new gains in the workplace. Your marital and familial life will remain good. You will make monetary gains and your financial crunch will be resolved too. Lovers are likely to succeed in their romantic aspirations.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will feel a deeper level mental and emotional relief. There will be some running around to be able to do your work. You may also have to undertake an official trip. You may spend money to purchase a few items of fun, luxury and beauty. Salaried folks are likely to be promoted to a higher post and given some prestigious responsibility. You will make monetary gains and you should keep working. Maintain harmony with your life partner.

Leo

Leo sign people will manage to reduce some of their problems. Your financial problems will abate, and you shall achieve some stability. In fact, you shall receive money in greater amounts than your expectation. Your life partner will support you and will make gains in his workplace on account of your positive stars. The middle of the week may bring some health issues. Money will be spent too. Students are likely to do very well in their endeavours.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will maintain a strong footing in their workplace throughout the week. You will maintain highest level of congruity with your seniors. Salaried folks are likely to make some solid gains. Your efforts to make monetary gains will bear fruit. You will renew your bond with your life partner or lover with love and affection. However, you will have to cope with health-related issues.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to put in a lot of effort in the workplace. You shall make gains in money-related issues. The week shall bring some solid opportunities of making progress for students so they must make best use of the opportunities. You will maintain harmony with your offspring. Business people are likely to make good gains. Your life partner will support you. A favourable stroke of luck will bring gains and success in your work.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will complete all their work. The workload will not be excessive rather it will remain manageable and pleasant. Your comforts and material pleasures are indicated strongly in the stars. You shall receive money from several sources along with your regular supply. An old and persistent health problem is likely to abate and you shall move towards recovery. New job offers will appear on the scene very suddenly. This will be a productive week for students.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain upbeat and confident about their work throughout the week. You may get some solid opportunities to make professional progress. You are likely to undertake expansion in your business. Your life partner will support you and help you make gains. You will spend time with your offspring. This will be a productive week for students. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains. Maintain harmony with your loved ones.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make solid monetary gains. Your familial life will remain excel lent. There will be excessive workload in the workplace. You may remain worried about the health of your life partner this week. Salaried people will enjoy the bliss of favourable conditions in the workplace. Your participation in religious ritual will be more than usual. The week shall bring mixed results for students.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will experience a rise in their comforts and pleasures. A favourable stroke of luck will support business as well as salaried folks. Your seniors will stand with you in all the thick and thin. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Your income and prestige are set to soar high this week. You shall spend some lovely moments with your relatives. If there was any conflict in your marital life, it will get resolved and harmony will be restored.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to undertake an official trip this week. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. Your routine comforts are set to increase this week. An unpleasant exchange is possible between you and your offspring. You may feel a renewed sense of love towards your life partner. You are advised not to be stubborn and short- tempered this week. The end of the week shall bring good news and monetary gains. Eat mindfully and in moderation.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, May 30, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×