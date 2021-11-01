Weekly Horoscope (November 1 to 7): Taurus, Virgo, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to excel on the occupational front. There will be some health issues. You will do exceptionally well on the professional front during the middle of the week. The love and affection between married couples will acquire strength. The week may bring good news for single people. You are advised to exercise restraint over your expenses and speech during the end of the week.



Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will make monetary gains this week. There are indications of sudden monetary gains. The middle of the week is likely to bring health issues. Some conflicts are possible between you and your life partner. Things will remain positive and encouraging on the work front. Students are likely to make achievements. You may have to make a major expense this week.



Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people are likely to make progress in their business. Your relations with your life partner will get stronger and more loving. If there was any discord, it would get resolved. There will be mental upheaval over something throughout the week. Take care of your health during the middle of the week. You will make gains on account of your brothers and offspring. You will earn prestige and receive gifts this week.



Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will make achievements on the professional front. You will remain very confident throughout the week. Students will be required to put in extra effort. A property deal, concerning an apartment of a piece of land, will fall in your favour. The end of the week will bring some obstacles in the way of making monetary gains. Maintain harmony with your offspring.



Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will strengthen their financial profile. Your loved ones will support you by all means. There will be chances of earning prosperity, fame and prestige throughout the week. There will be encouraging developments for lovers. The inflow of money will be smooth and in abundance. This will be a week of achievements for students. Take care of your health during the middle of the week and exercise restraint over your spending.



Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. There will be a significant improvement in your comforts. You may have to spend money to renovate your house or purchase an expensive household gadget. Your relations with your family members will remain harmonious. A task may remain incomplete towards the end of the week on account of your sluggishness. A short distance journey is possible.



Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses during the initial days of the month. The remaining days will bring in monetary gains. This will be an auspicious week for all kinds of work-related issues. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may have to suddenly set out on a journey. Your efforts to make monetary gains will fetch results. Keep your anger under control and exercise restraint over your speech.



Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to make strong monetary gains this week. Your friends will extend their help in a major way and it will prove beneficial. There will be a sudden improvement in your financial standing. Your family members will support you by all means. The middle of the week may bring the possibility of a journey which will involve expenses too. Do not spoil your mood by paying attention to a wasteful talk or activity. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. Your senior officers are likely to appreciate you. This week will bring auspicious results on the monetary front. Your daily income is likely to increase. You will make gains on account of your friends’ and brothers’ help. Take care of your health during the last days of the week. A journey is possible too.



Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to get auspicious results in the workplace. You may spend money to purchase the items of material comforts and pleasures. There will be average levels of income throughout the week. Students will have to work very hard throughout the week. Take care of your mother’s health. There will be some obstacles in the way of your daily income but you will continue to make gains. Keep calm.



Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will have to face a few issues during the beginning of the week. A fortunate stroke of luck will be an aid throughout the week. You will travel for work. You will put in a lot of sincere efforts on the work front. Salaried folks will do well if they remain cautious on the work front. You will make gains on account of your investments. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues.



Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to earn high profit in their business deals and transactions. This will be a week of several good news coming your way. A health issue may bother you during the middle of the week. Students will excel in their studies. If they have been making attempts to secure admission in a higher education institution of their choice, they will succeed. You will earn prestige and honour in your social circle. Control lethargy and be mindful while eating and drinking.

