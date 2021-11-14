Weekly Horoscope (November 15 to 21): Gemini, Aquarius, Virgo; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Unexpected and sudden trips along with high expenses, health issues and achievement for students characterize the week. Read the details under your ascendant sign to know the possibilities for you this week.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people may have to cope with heightened expenses. You will have to run around a lot throughout the week for work-related issues. The middle of the week brings a wave of wish fulfilment. Business people are likely to make solid gains. You will strike a good understanding with your life partner. You are likely to develop anxiety about your financial standing. Exercise restraint over your speech in your routine conversations. A headache may persist.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will make solid gains at the beginning of the week. You may secure new means of making some extra money on the sides. A trip may have to be planned and undertaken very suddenly. You may remain anxious and stressed over something throughout the week. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary issues. Exercise restraint over your expenses. It will be good to maintain harmony in your conjugal life.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. This will be an exciting week for lovers. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. The week shall bring auspicious results for students. Your daily income is set to increase significantly. A trip may have to be undertaken very suddenly. Your expenses are set to remain very high. Take care of your health as a stomach-related problem may afflict you.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will enjoy the favours of a highly favourable stroke of luck. Salaried folks will receive some kind of good news. You will strike the perfect chord with your colleagues and senior officers. You may have to put in some extra effort on the financial front. A disagreement is possible between you and your offspring. Salaried folks will have to face some problems during the end of the week. Students will have to deal with a few challenges. Some expenses are possible for amenities.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will have to cope with some physical and emotional discomforts during the start of the week. This will be a favourable week for monetary issues. The middle of the week appears bright as your luck will get stronger. There will be some unwanted expenses to make. Students will get good results from the hard work put in by them. Salaried folks may face some problems. Your life partner will support you adequately.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will receive good news in their job or business. Your financial profile is likely to remain very strong. Your family members’ support will prove useful. There will be possibilities of an increase in your comforts and pleasures. The middle of the week may bring some health problems for you. Control your sluggishness at the end of the week otherwise an important task may remain incomplete and create problems for you.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will remain slightly hassled and worried about their expenses and health. You may remain short-tempered and irritable as a result of which conflicts may ensue between you and your family members. Keep your temper under control. Situations will remain normal in the workplace. A sudden monetary gain is possible. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Students may remain anxious about their studies.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to make monetary gains. Students are likely to achieve high scores on the academic front. Things and situations will remain favourable in the workplace. Your relations with your offspring will acquire strength. There will be enhanced harmony and affection between family members. A journey is possible this week. Make sure that no misunderstanding develops between you and your business associates. There will be some problems in your marital life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make gains on account of their life partner. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. Your comforts are likely to increase and you will enjoy some luxury too. A piece of good news will cheer you up on the income front. It will be good for your cause to maintain harmony with your family members. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech towards the end of the week. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to remain very confident about their work and contribution. Partnership ventures will prove beneficial and yield higher level profit. You may remain a little worried about your parents’ health. There will be chances of making monetary gains. You are advised not to make any investment this week. Students will have to put in a lot of hard work.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people are likely to make financial gains this week. You will maintain harmony with your family members. Your siblings’ support will prove beneficial and gainful. You will have to work hard in the workplace. Maintain a congruous approach with that of your senior officers. Take care of your mother’s health. Students will get good results.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will be cheered up on account of a truly amazing piece of good news. The week will bring some exciting developments for salaried folks. You will surely make monetary gains. You will strike a perfect understanding with your life partner. You will benefit a lot by using your speech in a strategic manner. Make sure that you do not ruin your professional well-being on account of your sluggishness. You are advised to control unnecessary stress.

