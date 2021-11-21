Weekly Horoscope (November 22 to 28): Taurus, Leo, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Problem-solving, stomach-related and other health issues and work-related stress are the dominant themes this week. Read the weekly predictions for your ascendant sign to know the possibilities and precautions which are specific to you.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to find a solution to a recurring problem. You shall make solid gains in the workplace even though the stress of work will be immense. Your money-related problems will get resolved and you will achieve an increase in your savings. Good news is possible in the life of your offspring. Take care of your health and do not waste your time in unproductive talks and activities.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will have several tasks to cork on and complete this week. You may also be given a new responsibility or a leadership role in the workplace. Your financial position is set to improve. If you have been coping with health-related discomforts, you will notice a relief. Your familial life will remain blissful. You are advised not to take unnecessary stress. A journey is possible.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will get good results in all their work this week. You will reap in the benefits of a favourable stroke of luck. You will maintain a strong hold over your work. Your conjugal life will remain pleasant. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. Your relation with your offspring will acquire further harmony. You will enjoy the perks of being healthy and fit. Students will do very well. A major expense is possible if you set out on a journey.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will have to cope with a dramatic increase in their expenses during the initial days of the week. You will have to put in extra effort and do overtime in the workplace. There will be strong chances of making gains in the workplace during the middle of the week. Keep your arrogance at a bay in your conjugal life. You will secure success in your efforts to make financial gains. Take care of your health as stomach-related discomfort may adversely affect you.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make some solid gains in their routine life and activities. Business people are set to get good returns whatever they trade they may be into. Lovers will succeed in getting their approval of their seniors to tie the knot and move ahead in life. If you have offspring or if you desire to have one, you are likely to hear something positive on that front. The middle of the week may bring the possibility of a journey and heightened expenses. This will be a favourable week for making monetary gains. You shall get the opportunity to make progress in the workplace.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will enjoy some high-level material pleasures this week. A property-related gain is in the stars if you sell or buy an apartment or a piece of land. You shall get good results in the workplace. Your seniors are likely to bestow choicest favours and recommend you for a promotion. A journey may have to be taken on a short notice which will involve major expenses. Take care of your health.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will earn prestige and honour in the social as well as professional sphere. You are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. You will remain in a valorous form throughout the week. Your job or business-related problems will get resolved. If you appeared in an interview recently for a new job, you may receive the offer. Chances are very strong. Your income is set to improve. Students will get very good results in all kinds of activities. A new work is likely to kick start and bring excellent gains.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to make gains throughout the week except for the initial couple of days. Salaried folks will be extremely happy on account of getting desired success in the workplace. Your income is set to remain very high. You are advised to exercise restraint over your anger and lethargy when it comes to work. Your familial life will remain blissful and pleasant. An expense may have to be made on a religious ceremony.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make several business-related gains. A lucrative partnership offer may appear from somewhere. Your life partner will support you adequately. A health issue is likely to affect you during the middle of the week. Your confidence is set to improve. You will be blessed by a positive stroke of luck. You will be drawn towards religious rituals. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your speech while holding routine conversations in the familial space.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. You may remain a little worried about your health. If you have been coping with a health issue, you must take special care. Your expenses are set to remain high. You may finally manage to repay a loan today. A new source of income generation may appear from somewhere. The week shall bring some new and encouraging developments on the financial front.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make some solid gains today. A pending task may get completed. You shall make a sound recovery on the health. Students will make achievements and secure admission in prestigious institutions. Situations will remain favourable in the workplace. You shall make gains on account of your kins and distant relatives. A minor expense is possible.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to experience some high order material pleasures. A beneficial situation may suddenly arise in the workplace. A change of place is possible for some of you either in terms of a new office or you may move into a new apartment. Avoid unnecessary stress. This will be a week of burning midnight oil for students. Take care of your health as stomach-related discomfort may persist. A persistent problem may get resolved.

