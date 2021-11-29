Weekly Horoscope (November 29 to Dec 5): Taurus, Leo, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Health problems, travel plans and profit for business people are the dominant themes for this week. Read the weekly forecast for your ascendant sign to know the further details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people may face some problems in health-related issues. Conditions will remain favourable on the work front. If you have applied for a loan, it is likely to come through. You may invest your money in a great scheme. Your marital life will remain very pleasant. The inflow of money will be in abundance. Avoid engaging in unnecessary problems and confusions.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will get average results on the work front. This will be a great week for lovers and their romantic interaction. Students are likely to make an achievement this week. An amount is likely to get released which may have been pending for long. You are advised to remain cautious in your conjugal life while dealing with your partner. Take care of your health as overindulgence in food and drinks may give you problems. Your offspring will support you and also help you in making gains.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. You may consult somebody to expand the outreach of your activities in the workplace. Students will get excellent results in their endeavours. You may remain anxious about a health issue or some other kind of problem. Your expenses are set to remain on the higher side. Your life partner is likely to make gains and you may also spend a pleasant time in each other’s company.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will work very hard throughout the week and make accomplishments in their work. They are likely to earn prestige and fame. Your mother’s health may keep you worried. Your siblings will support you. Salaried folks are likely to receive good news. You will have to make efforts to enhance the inflow of money. Avoid disagreements and conflicts with your siblings. You are advised to stay calm and patient.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make monetary gains this week. You will achieve financial stability and also surplus to be able to invest further. Your family members will remain supportive. You may start some new income generation ventures. Your life partner will do something special to appease you. Lovers will indulge in some romantic experiences which will strengthen their bond further. Things and situations will remain normal in the workplace. Expenses may remain on a higher side.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will make progress in the workplace. Your seniors will support you and guide you to make progress in your professional projects. You shall make financial gains. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your loved ones. You will experience some higher order comforts this week. Students will make accomplishments in their academic projects. Take care of your health and maintain warmth towards your offspring.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people are likely to set out on a journey in the initial days of the week. Your expenses are set to remain high. You will get good results on the work front. Maintain caution while handling familial issues. You will succeed in your efforts if you have applied for admission to higher education programs. You may get access to new means of income generation. Your life partner will support you adequately. Take care of your health.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to make financial gains in abundance. Conditions will remain positive and favourable in the workplace. A journey is possible and your expenses are set to remain high. There will be a stressful issue that might keep you anxious throughout the week. Your family members’ support will prove immensely helpful. Take care of your parents’ health. You may remain worried about your health too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will get opportunities to make progress in their job. Your senior officers will remain pleased with your work style and contribution. This will be a week of making monetary gains. Your bond with your offspring will become stronger and better. Your marital life will remain pleasant. There will be chances of experiencing material comforts and pleasures. A journey is possible too.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people will enjoy the bliss of a favourable stroke of luck. Business people will clinch greater profit than usual in their deals. Students are likely to score well and make accomplishments. The middle of the week may bring a reason to cheer you up. There will be favourable conditions in your familial and conjugal life. A journey is possible. Keep away from angry outbursts and negative thoughts.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will have to face a few health issues during the beginning of the week. Your expenses are set to remain high as you may have to spend on your treatment or medicines too. You will manage your routine activities easily on account of a favourable stroke of luck. You will remain valorous and enthusiastic about your work. Do not argue over matters with your seniors in the workplace. Students will get appropriate results of the hard work put in by them. The end of the week will bring auspicious developments for lovers.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people may have to set out on a journey. A piece of good news will cheer you up in the workplace. The middle of the week may bring a health issue. Business people will succeed in finalizing a deal with an international or prestigious client. Restrain unnecessary analysis and negative thinking. Control your temper. You will dominate upon your enemies. A situation of sudden monetary gain is possible.