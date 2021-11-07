Weekly Horoscope (November 8 to 14): Gemini, Aquarius, Virgo; See what's in store for the upcoming week.

Check out your upcoming week's horoscope and plan your days better:

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to feel very confident and happy within themselves. You will remain lucky in all your endeavours. You will maintain harmony with your life partner. The middle of the week brings excessive workload. Make sure that you follow the command of your senior officers and maintain a congruous approach. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains. Students will get good results.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will face certain health issues during the initial days of the week. You must take proper care of your health. Your expenses are set to remain high during the entire week. A lot of your tasks may remain pending on account of your sluggishness and laid-back attitude. It will be best for you to maintain harmony with your life partner. There will be some positive developments in the workplace. The end of the week will be better for work-related gains and making progress.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will enjoy an excellent time in your marital life. You are likely to make occupational gains. You may also find some new associates to start new business activities. The middle of the week will bring some physical and mental discomfort. Keep yourself away from unnecessary conversations throughout the week. Something will happen at the end of the week on account of a stroke of destiny that you will get cheered up.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people may have to spend money to purchase a few items for domestic use. Take care of your mother’s health. Salaried folks will have to cope with an enhanced workload throughout the week. Business people will make gains. An earlier made investment will fetch a great profit. Maintain harmony with your life partner. There will be encouraging developments on the romantic front. Take care of your health.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make solid monetary gains today. Your income is set to remain at a higher level. Lovers will be a world of bliss and excitement. Students will secure success in all their endeavours. Your familial and marital life will remain blissful. The middle of the week brings health issues. Business people will reap unexpectedly high benefits from their existing deals.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will face some obstacles in the way of securing their payments and accessing their own money. There will be harmony in your familial life. Your comforts are set to improve further. This will be a week of hard work for students. Take care of your health . You will get relief from your persistent health issues. Your life partner will support you. Restrain yourself from wasteful and unproductive activities and talk.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will be cushioned by a favourable stroke of luck. You are set to earn prestige and gain honour on work as well as social front. You will make gains on account of your siblings. There will be an issue to worry about during the middle of the week. This will be a great week for all kinds of issues in your work life. Your offspring will support you. Students are likely to complete their pending tasks. There will be chances of making monetary gains.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will strengthen their financial standing. Your family members will support you adequately. You might feel lethargic about completing your work. Salaried folks are likely to make gains. You will maintain a congruous approach in the workplace. Avoid any kind of discussion and debate with your life partner. Take care of health as there will be physical exhaustion.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. You are advised to remain careful while handling familial matters. However, your bond with your life partner will get stronger. A conflict or misunderstanding is possible between you and your offspring. You may not be able to manage your finances well. The end of the week will bring the inflow of money. You are likely to succeed in resolving a major problem.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign will make monetary gains today. You may get attracted towards the people of opposite sex in a major way. You will succeed in encashing on your business deals towards the middle of the week. You will manage to improve your financial standing. Stay cautious in health-related issues. A problem is indicated in the stars. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains this week. You shall receive several gifts and earn prestige too. The week shall bring auspicious results for students. The middle of the week may bring health problems. Exercise restraint over your spending during the middle and end of the week. Good news and a specific large payment are likely to come through during the last days. There will be enhanced harmony between you and your family members.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will secure success in the workplace. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your senior officers. Your comforts are set to increase. The support extended by your brothers and friends will prove beneficial. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Keep away from unnecessary stress. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey. Your expenses are set to remain high.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, November 7, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn