Weekly Horoscope (October 11 to 17): Virgo, Pisces, Scorpio; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Substantial increase in the workload, excellent monetary gains and restraint over speech and anger are themes that characterize the week. Out of these, what do stars foretell for you? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will get the support of their luck in abundance. You will remain drawn towards religious rituals and activities. Things will remain normal in the workplace. The middle of the week may bring a substantial increase in the workload. Maintaining harmony with your colleagues will be good for you. The end of the week will bring monetary gains. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will have to face some health-related issues at the beginning of the week. Your expenditure will remain on the higher side. Your sluggishness will create problems in the completion of your assignments. There will be positive developments on the job front towards the end. You will manage to win the confidence of your senior officers. Monetary gains are possible. You will feel affectionate towards your life partner. Students will get positive results during this week.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will enjoy a pleasant conjugal life. You shall make solid gains in your business deals and will also meet several new people in order to expand your work. A physical discomfort might trouble you during the middle of the week. Your comforts will rise significantly. There will be harmony between you and your offspring. A journey is possible too. Your financial standing will get a boost.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will have to cope with some kind of physical and mental discomfort. The week shall bring mixed results for salaried folks. You will face some obstacles in business-related issues. A difference of opinion is possible between you and your life partner. Things will remain pleasant between you and your offspring. Do not trust anybody blindly in partnership-based projects.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will get good results in the matters related to their offspring. An older problem may get resolved today. Students will get appropriate results from the hard work put in by them. This will be an average week for work-related gains. Business people will get positive results. Your relations with your life partner will become harmonious. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will have to shell out a big sum in meeting domestic requirements. There will be excessive workload on your shoulders throughout the week. An earlier made investment is likely to bring excellent results. Maintain harmony with your offspring. There will be some issues between lovers. Take care of your health. Keep your anger and stress under control.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. You will remain highly confident about your work and general issues in life. You may get a little worried about your mother’s health and property issues during the middle of the week. You will make some exceptionally solid gains on the financial front. A new source of income will emerge too. You may spend some amount on buying the items of comfort and pleasure.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to boost their financial standing. All your overdue and pending payments are likely to get cleared. This will be a day of making gains on the work front. Your relations with your life partner will have warmth and affection. Keep lethargy under control else your work will slow down. There is a likelihood of a stomach-related problem on the health front. You are advised to control your negative thoughts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people are likely to make several kinds of gains. Your luck will remain helpful in the workplace. You will make solid gains in the workplace as well as in all your consultancy assignments. Your conjugal life will remain pleasant. Your comforts will rise significantly. You will do well by exercising restraint over your speech. You may make monetary gains. You will gain success in the field of education.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to set out on an official trip which will prove highly productive and beneficial. You may get a little worried about money-related issues. Your relations with your life partner will get harmonious. This will be a favourable week for making monetary gains. There will be some worry about your offspring. Take care of your health and eat mindfully. Do not waste your time in unnecessary debates and discussions.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make solid monetary gains at the beginning of the week. Your friends’ support will prove beneficial. A trip may get planned very suddenly during the middle of the week. You will have to make expenses. Maintain vigilance in legal wrangles. The end of the week will bring good news. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. There will be some dilemmas about your work.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to secure success in business and job-related matters. There will be strong probabilities of making expansion in your work. Your financial standing will get a boost. Your health -related problems will get cured. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Students will have to put in a lot of effort. Circumstances may turn suddenly in favour of a journey to be undertaken by you.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, October 10, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Gemini, Leo