Weekly Horoscope (October 18 to 24): Aries, Leo, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Good news, need to restrain yourself and the need to control your spending are the themes that characterize the week. Read your weekly forecast to know what do stars foretell for you

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people may start the week with heightened expenses and running around. You are likely to get new assignments in the workplace. The middle of the week is auspicious to bring some good news. There will be an increase in your comforts. Students will have to put in some extra effort this week. Exercise restraint over your speech during the end of the week otherwise conflicts are possible with your loved ones. You are likely to make financial gains.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are likely to make solid financial gains during the initial days of the week. Students will secure higher level success in their projects. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your offspring. The middle of the week may bring a travel opportunity and an official trip is possible too. Things will remain favourable in your marital life. You are advised to restrain yourself from negativity and arrogance.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. Your senior officers will cooperate with you. This will be a week of excellent monetary gains for you. You are likely to get an increment or receive your arrears. Your familial life will be pleasant. The end of the week may bring a reason for stress. Your expenses are set to remain high. If you undertake journeys, you will have to cope with some discomfort.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will enjoy the privilege of a fortunate stroke of luck. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed this week. Salaried folks are likely to make gains. You may succeed in getting a new job if you have been making an effort. You shall make monetary gains but only after putting in some extra effort. Students may get distracted from their work. Your health will remain just fine.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will have to deal with a health issue this week. There will be some problems in the workplace but your luck is shining bright. Your anger and arrogance are likely to remain uncontrollable which must be restrained. Make sure that your outspokenness doesn’t create any problem for you. There will be chances of enhancing comfort and style at home. Your expenses may increase suddenly.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains in their business deals and activities. Your partnerships will acquire further strength. Love and togetherness will grow between you and your life partner. This will be an average week on the health front but you must remain cautious during the middle of the week. You may increase negativity by your own pessimistic thoughts and ideas. Try to restrain from that. Keep your spending under control.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people are likely to make financial gains this week. An earlier done work or a project is likely to bring gains. Things will remain normal on the work front. Students are likely to remain slightly anxious about their studies. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant and in fact, blissful. Your expenses are set to remain high. Business people will make gains. Do not take any decision in a fit of rage.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will make gains on account of their offspring and also receive their support. The week seems to be giving strongly positive indications on money-related issues. You will make gains through banking and writing-based activities. Students are likely to make achievements. There will be a dilemma about a specific business deal. Do not get into unnecessary discussion over issues with your life partner. Some unnecessary expenses are possible too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make solid gains on the work front. You shall make progress in your business or job. Those in the field of education are likely to strike gold. Your life partner is likely to be honoured in his/her area of work. The middle of the week is great for making monetary gains. Take care of your health and restrain yourself from giving advice on familial issues. Your luck might remain slightly weak this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to receive good news. This will be a week of making progress for business people. You will remain confident about your work throughout the week. Retailers as well as wholesalers will succeed in their efforts to make gains. Exercise restraint while talking to your family members especially, your offspring. Take care of your health as excessive running around may give you problems.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign are likely to achieve a stronger financial standing. Your familial life will be pleasant. There will be chances of getting honoured and earning prestige in the workplace. Salaried people will secure success in their endeavours. You will get ample support and gains from your brother and friends. It will be beneficial for you to control your anger. The end of the week may bring some problems in the health front and also in the workplace.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to make occupational gains this week. Your familial and marital life will be excellent. Your life partner is likely to make gains in his/her workplace. You will succeed in your efforts to make financial gains as well as progress. It will be in your benefit to keep lethargy under control. You are likely to make strong financial gains.

