Weekly Horoscope (October 25 to to 31): Taurus, Virgo, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make monetary gains this week. If you have been dealing with issues in your familial life, you will manage to resolve them. You will maintain a strong hold in the workplace. The middle of the week may bring an excessive workload. Take care of your mother’s health. Your offspring will bring comfort in your life. Students are likely to get auspicious results. You may get a new opportunity to make money.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will achieve a greater financial standing. You will remain very confident about your work throughout the week. You may start something new this week. You will do better in everything if you maintain harmony in your familial life. Your offspring is likely to give you good news. The end of the week may bring health problems. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will make solid gains this week. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Your comforts and material pleasures are set to remain high. An official trip is likely to get planned and your colleagues will cooperate with you adequately. You may intensify your efforts to make money. Students will overcome the obstacles that may have arisen in their way.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will have to cope with the demand to undertake several journeys during the initial days of the week and also heightened expenses. The conditions will remain favourable for the completion of your work but there will be chaos and clutter. The middle of the week shall bring good gains. A previously done task will bring benefits. Your relations with your offspring will get harmonious. Your savings are set to increase. Your familial bonds will acquire strength.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make solid monetary gains. Your income is set to remain high. An earlier made investment will bring gains. A trip may get planned suddenly during the middle of the week. Your financial condition is set to improve significantly. Take care of your health. You are likely to earn prestige and honour. You may make gains on account of your influential speech.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people are likely to make solid gains and secure high-level success in the workplace. You will exert influence over your colleagues and seniors. The conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Your familial and marital life will be of excellent quality. Your comforts are set to increase. The end of the week may bring heightened expenses. Take care of your health.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will enjoy the favours of a favourable stroke of luck which will bring positive opportunities in abundance. You may receive good news related to your work. If you appear in an interview for a job, you are likely to get selected. Your familial life will remain pleasant. There will be chances of making monetary gains. You shall secure new means of making money. You will spend a pleasant time with your offspring and young people.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people may have to cope with some physical and mental problems during the initial days of the week but the remaining week will be favourable and productive. You will make solid gains in the workplace. Your senior officers will be pleased with you. There will be harmony in your familial and conjugal life. You may make monetary gains. There will be comforts and pleasures to enjoy. Keep away from negative thoughts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign will maintain a strong hold in the workplace. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your business associates. You may get the opportunities to make progress in the workplace. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. A health problem may crop up during the middle of the week. You will participate in religious activities.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to get hassled on account of a health issue. You are likely to make occupational gains. You will secure success in property-related matters. You may plan to purchase an apartment or sell one. You will maintain congruence between you and your partner. Do not waste your time on unproductive activities. Do not take any decision in a fit of range or arrogance.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people are likely to make sudden monetary gains. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. This will be an auspicious week for lovers and for those who like somebody. Married couples will enjoy the bliss of matrimony. Business people will manage to grab unusually high profit and profitable deals. Take care of your health and don't stress by thinking unnecessary things.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will have to cope with ups and downs during the initial days of the month. Students will not be able to concentrate much. You shall make gains on account of your enemies. You will secure success in your tasks on account of your valour. Your colleagues will not be able to extend much help. You mat get hassled on account of unnecessary stress. Avoid giving unsolicited advice to others on their issues. Your offspring will do something good for you.

