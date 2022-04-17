Weekly Love Horoscope April 17th-23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Rise up as your inner force, steps are being shown and dance with your ownself

Relationship – you're developing the skill to distinguish love from fear and truth from illusion

Complicated- track down you're your fears as you're holding yourself back from growth and desires to grow.

Song- Soch na Sake

Shopping Color- crimson pink

Taurus

Single- Your wisdom is guiding you as you already know the answer you seek, so just trust what you know.

Relationship- Harmony is being constructed and you can feel a loving balanced connection with everything, broken things are being repaired.

Complicated- You're intended towards creation and recognize that you have the power to change your life. Face your fear & align with the light

Song- Manwa laage

Shopping color- Yellow

Gemini

Single- Humanity often requires faith and staying calm so trust the good in yourself and others as you see the light in the world.

Relationship- Creativity is your love to devise new ideas, innovations, and forms of illumination. Try to rekindle the spark in sensual form

Complicated- Trust in your angels, guides, and ancestors. If you have given your power away, claim it back

Song- Tere Sang yaara

Shopping color- Turquoise

Cancer

Single- Infinite abundance comes your way as obstacles are being removed, you are supported and connections are increasing

Relationship- Cooperation is required to conquer the hurdles in your quest to manifest the energy of love and experience to value ownself

Complicated- Use your intuition and practice discernment as you see through illusions and blockages to take note of your instinct

Song- Jo tu Hamdard

Shopping color- Teal

Leo

Single- You're sacred so value that and unleash your spark and express your creative endeavor. Try out an old hobby such as dance, painting & journaling.

Relationship- Ownership helps us to acknowledge the misdeeds and accomplishments alike and learn to love them all as lessons.

Complicated- know that doors are opening for you. Follow up on a new projects, ventures, and ideas. Connect with the inner fire to drive your forward

Song- Pehli Dafa

Shopping color- Violet

Virgo

Single-Choose to forgive in order to heal and know this was karmic even though you see light in all. Remember love has no boundaries.

Relationship- The past may be holding you back though through the power of love you release any stagnation situation or energy to transform your heart space.

Complicated- look beyond your current situation, raise your vibration and focus on love as you have the insight into it

Song- Kabhi jo badaal

Shopping color- Dark Red

Libra

Single- Love is yours but recognize your divine worth as it's equally important. You're hopeful and that makes the love happen

Relationship- Learn to be joyous as delighted you felt as the journey unfolds and bring a spirit of fun to all that you do.

Complicated- be open and receptive to information as you gather facts so that you can make a decision that is in line with your integrity.

Song- Tere hone laage

Shopping Color- bright Yellow

Scorpio

Single- Shine your light and don't be pulled down by your own weight and follow your internal guidance which is loud and clear

Relationship-You acknowledge your loving attributes that encourage others to grow, just know patience is a virtue.

Complicated- be the light as you're struggling with self-worth issues, know you have the power just resilience is required.

Song- Sanam re

Shopping color- White

Sagittarius

Single- try to learn about your ancestor perhaps to connect with your lineage, a family wound or patterns can be self-healed.

Relationship- Commitment is being tested and it's for the best to dedicate yourself to your beliefs wholeheartedly knowing it's true from your side.

Complicated- Make plans but also execute them as the focus is required to understand your perspective, Be your own shield.

Song- Jeena Jeena

Color- Blue

Capricorn

Single- Just know you're safe and you're being protected by heavens and angels. Surrender your concerns and allow a miracle to occur

Relationship- Acceptance is needed to fight the inner battle and learn to release the control of situations or people and lovingly embrace the tune of life.

Complicated- Stay rooted and grounded to keep this battle going, know you're not alone and the angels work side by side to help you.

Song- Suno na sange

Color- carnelian

Aquarius

Single- You're experiencing something new and sharing your talents and even hurt with others. As waves of inspiration comes from the past and love

Relationship- It's all about priorities in life, if they understand you, you won't have to explain the situation and know yourself better.

Complicated- Being honest requires bravery but know nothing can hurt you without your permission. Let yourself take this leap.

Song- moh moh ke dhaage

shopping color- Fern green.

Pisces

Single- Move beyond the current challenges and focus on what your heart truly desires as divine alchemy happens.

Relationship- Zen in life is required as it elevates your mood and vibration altogether, just feel the warmth together again.

Complicated- Unlock the potential within you as you're spiritually gifted but always hold back on your instinct, try manifestation.

Song- Tum se hi

Color- Lavender

