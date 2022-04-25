Weekly Love Horoscope April 24-30, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus
Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single- You'll glide through the situation with grace, going inward helps to bring perspective change
Relationship – With meditation and increased awareness you create new moments and find encouragement
Complicated- Be discerning and tune into other possibilities to bring change in the best possible outcome
Song- Tum hi aana-Jubin
Shopping Color- Teal
Taurus
Single- No need to rush or push, take time to take things as they come. Be determined and patient in handling the current situation.
Relationship-Be peaceful and take your time to receive guidance as a new chapter unfolds in your life. Occupy yourself with self-moments
Complicated- inner power and ability help to overcome any difficulty as you can bear life obstacles.
Song- Tera ban jayunga- Kabir Singh
Shopping color- Golden
Gemini
Single- pay attention to the passion you're feeling for discovery and exploration, traveling, and your work
Relationship- Passion and desires go together as an inspiration even if you feel you're at a crossroad as confidence has to peak.
Complicated- Enthusiasm you feel when delighted is infectious, have specific purpose and goals at the start of your day
Song- Dil Mein ho tum- Armaan malik
Shopping color- Red
Cancer
Single- Stop comparing yourself to others and allow your uniqueness to shine through as you radiate within.
Relationship- feeling doubtful about the honesty and efforts of the others, acknowledge your wisdom and signs
Complicated- Be willing to allow others to see the unique attributes you possess and don't let criticism hold you back.
Song- Filhall- Akshay Kumar
Shopping color- Saffron
Leo
Single- take your time and don't let anyone pressurize you and negotiate the deal you might be offered.
Relationship- You'll find you're calm, considerate, and ready for anything, find happiness in the smallest moments.
Complicated- You may find the situation will improve if you put off making a decision right now as you need time for introspection
Song- Oh humsafar- Neha K
Shopping color- White
Virgo
Single- Setting boundaries require an honest evaluation of your present state and assessing your goals.
Relationship- Is a relationship taking away other areas of your life, soon the loop will end. Just be emotionally mature before making a decision.
Complicated-Need to be clear in your own mind what you want, you're more capable of being grounded if on an emotional level
Song- Jitni dafa- Yaseer
Shopping color- Emerald
Libra
Single- You're a multitalented complex being, so embrace and love who you are, as self-acceptance and respect are necessary
Relationship- Love is the essence of making a shift into greater love and the truth has to be told by them. Love comes in many forms
Complicated- consider the joy you felt as a young kid around holidays, find your long-lost aspirations and simple moments of childhood.
Song- Tere ghata – Gajender V
Shopping Color-Pine green
Scorpio
Single- Magical blessings and miracles are occurring in your life as prayed are being heard and just recreate your reality.
Relationship-Let goes off the frustration and worries and focuses on self-worth. Act with a purpose and take steps.
Complicated- Set your intentions to set a goal and see all it takes is asking what you want and don't hold yourself back.
Song- Mai hogya fida
Shopping color- Sky blue
Sagittarius
Single- You're more than able to handle the situation and allow yourself to be the strong, beautiful person you're capable of
Relationship- Start directing the flow of your energy towards you would like to re-spark the energies so as not to dwell on the past.
Complicated- Make your choices and start creating what suits you so stop trying to please others. Feel a new passion recreated.
Song- Sanam re
Color- Pink
Capricorn
Single- It's time for change to bring in your soul evolution. It's time to reconsider what you're wanting as you may be surprised.
Relationship- Remain flexible as it'll enable you to gracefully through change as you step onto a new or unfamiliar path
Complicated- You may need to alter your present course and move things in an unknown direction. This phase calls for perseverance and faith
Song- O Saathi
Color- Yellow
Aquarius
Single- Take a few deep breaths and reconnect to your inner peace. Notice the small things and appreciate them
Relationship- Engaged in the period of soul searching, you may feel you want to seek the truth at all costs and may find a new direction.
Complicated- This pursuit is mainly a solitary quest as answers aren't external. Experience your happiness and find advancement
Song- Mera Bina
Shopping color- Aqua Blue
Pisces
Single- Ground and rebalance you're your energy to bring your awareness into the now rather than allowing it to occupy the past or future.
Relationship- You may find mistakes or miss an important opportunity, so take out time for meditation and tuning to your physical need
Complicated- Take a deep breath and try to calm your connection to earth energy, build a strong connection to knowledge of own self
Song- Naa samajh
Color- Red
