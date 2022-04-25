Weekly Love Horoscope April 24-30, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- You'll glide through the situation with grace, going inward helps to bring perspective change

Relationship – With meditation and increased awareness you create new moments and find encouragement

Complicated- Be discerning and tune into other possibilities to bring change in the best possible outcome

Song- Tum hi aana-Jubin

Shopping Color- Teal

Taurus

Single- No need to rush or push, take time to take things as they come. Be determined and patient in handling the current situation.

Relationship-Be peaceful and take your time to receive guidance as a new chapter unfolds in your life. Occupy yourself with self-moments

Complicated- inner power and ability help to overcome any difficulty as you can bear life obstacles.

Song- Tera ban jayunga- Kabir Singh

Shopping color- Golden

Gemini

Single- pay attention to the passion you're feeling for discovery and exploration, traveling, and your work

Relationship- Passion and desires go together as an inspiration even if you feel you're at a crossroad as confidence has to peak.

Complicated- Enthusiasm you feel when delighted is infectious, have specific purpose and goals at the start of your day

Song- Dil Mein ho tum- Armaan malik

Shopping color- Red

Cancer

Single- Stop comparing yourself to others and allow your uniqueness to shine through as you radiate within.

Relationship- feeling doubtful about the honesty and efforts of the others, acknowledge your wisdom and signs

Complicated- Be willing to allow others to see the unique attributes you possess and don't let criticism hold you back.

Song- Filhall- Akshay Kumar

Shopping color- Saffron

Leo

Single- take your time and don't let anyone pressurize you and negotiate the deal you might be offered.

Relationship- You'll find you're calm, considerate, and ready for anything, find happiness in the smallest moments.

Complicated- You may find the situation will improve if you put off making a decision right now as you need time for introspection

Song- Oh humsafar- Neha K

Shopping color- White

Virgo

Single- Setting boundaries require an honest evaluation of your present state and assessing your goals.

Relationship- Is a relationship taking away other areas of your life, soon the loop will end. Just be emotionally mature before making a decision.

Complicated-Need to be clear in your own mind what you want, you're more capable of being grounded if on an emotional level

Song- Jitni dafa- Yaseer

Shopping color- Emerald

Libra

Single- You're a multitalented complex being, so embrace and love who you are, as self-acceptance and respect are necessary

Relationship- Love is the essence of making a shift into greater love and the truth has to be told by them. Love comes in many forms

Complicated- consider the joy you felt as a young kid around holidays, find your long-lost aspirations and simple moments of childhood.

Song- Tere ghata – Gajender V

Shopping Color-Pine green

Scorpio

Single- Magical blessings and miracles are occurring in your life as prayed are being heard and just recreate your reality.

Relationship-Let goes off the frustration and worries and focuses on self-worth. Act with a purpose and take steps.

Complicated- Set your intentions to set a goal and see all it takes is asking what you want and don't hold yourself back.

Song- Mai hogya fida

Shopping color- Sky blue

Sagittarius

Single- You're more than able to handle the situation and allow yourself to be the strong, beautiful person you're capable of

Relationship- Start directing the flow of your energy towards you would like to re-spark the energies so as not to dwell on the past.

Complicated- Make your choices and start creating what suits you so stop trying to please others. Feel a new passion recreated.

Song- Sanam re

Color- Pink

Capricorn

Single- It's time for change to bring in your soul evolution. It's time to reconsider what you're wanting as you may be surprised.

Relationship- Remain flexible as it'll enable you to gracefully through change as you step onto a new or unfamiliar path

Complicated- You may need to alter your present course and move things in an unknown direction. This phase calls for perseverance and faith

Song- O Saathi

Color- Yellow

Aquarius

Single- Take a few deep breaths and reconnect to your inner peace. Notice the small things and appreciate them

Relationship- Engaged in the period of soul searching, you may feel you want to seek the truth at all costs and may find a new direction.

Complicated- This pursuit is mainly a solitary quest as answers aren't external. Experience your happiness and find advancement

Song- Mera Bina

Shopping color- Aqua Blue

Pisces

Single- Ground and rebalance you're your energy to bring your awareness into the now rather than allowing it to occupy the past or future.

Relationship- You may find mistakes or miss an important opportunity, so take out time for meditation and tuning to your physical need

Complicated- Take a deep breath and try to calm your connection to earth energy, build a strong connection to knowledge of own self

Song- Naa samajh

Color- Red

