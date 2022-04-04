Weekly Love Horoscope April 3rd -9th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- your heart was never meant to be tamed, it has always been truthful. You don't have to be guilty in the heart just because your wisdom is beyond society's measure

Relationship – you're guided to listen to your heart even if it makes no sense to you or someone else. Take things up with courage and act on what you feel is right

Complicated- You're wild and free, so trust yourself to guide you as honesty is your trait, take a deep breath and let go of the pain, doubts, and insecurity

Song- Main Tera (Kalank)

Shopping Color- orange

Taurus

Single- Rise from the emotional confusion into clear vision as you're changing directions to bring in transformation. You're outgrowing the old for the new ways

Relationship- you may not see it coming but a major change within you or in your life is headed your way. Handle with grace and do what it takes to feel positive and happy

Complicated- Open your heart to guidance and let unconditional love flow in, even I fit means imagining, feeling, or shining light from your heart to feel light-hearted.

Song- Tum Ho (Rockstar)

Shopping color- Brown

Gemini

Single- Take care of yourself which could indicate pampering times, and feed your soul before falling in love again. Physical and emotional energy are to be balanced.

Relationship- It's a good time to experiment with how to best care for your mind, body, and soul. Giving back to yourself is important in challenging times for soul fire.

Complicated- An opportunity to express the truth of your heart, write a letter to yourself, or to another, or to the universe and express gratitude to attract more love.

Song- Jiyen Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum)

Shopping color- Green

Cancer

Single- The fear in the heart makes them cynical, be careful who tries to influence you and whose advice you follow. Move beyond fear and negativity for light

Relationship- Going through spiritual initiation as you're ready to take it to next level. Don't give in to despair or believe it'll not work out.

Complicated-Focus on the visible source of the feeling of love, perhaps by going to the campfire, moon-gazing, or reflecting on the river. Relaxation is needed to feel empowered.

Song-Tune Jo Na Kaha (New York)

Shopping color- red

Leo

Single-You're wild women and can't be tamed; you're just healing your sacred feminine abilities. Listen to your feeling, experiences, and intuition.

Relationship- the divine agrees and supports your needs and wants to help you live your happy life. You're leading towards sacred life purposes and your soul blossoms.

Complicated- Accept the true calling of your soul which is supported on all levels by the grace of the divine. Trust your instinct to show a path to happiness.

Song- Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

Shopping color- Pink

Virgo

Single- Daring to dream helps to redefine beauty, success, and worth, believe in yourself to be worthy. Live your life not as per others' expectations

Relationship- Don't adjust for your dreams to fit in with what others say is realistic, sensible, or practical. Don't limit the power of the universe with negative expectations

Complicated- Gazing at the sky as your soul knows where it belongs and let your heart and free will get intertwined with the universe and state your beautiful dream life.

Song- Abhi Mujh Me Kahin (Agneepath)

Shopping color- Maroon

Libra

Single- Your soul is a holy rose like a sublime creation under the care and protection of a rose. Going through struggles on in life are divine teaching

Relationship- There is a way to be fierce that doesn't betray the kindness of your heart. When someone behaves badly towards you, don't subject yourself to it

Complicated- Ask the divine to bless you with wisdom to share yourself with those who truly love you and forgive those who used you.

Song- Humnava Mere (Jubin Nautiyal)

Shopping Color- Blue

Scorpio

Single- Choose to feel good about yourself, if you've been beating yourself up stop it now. Don't let anyone decide how you should feel about yourself.

Relationship- You're one tough sweetheart and a spiritual gangster, a beautiful bandit stealing looks from those around you. Your dignity, power, and grace are sacred.

Complicated- Claim with the entirety of divine inheritance all that is rightfully yours through divine justice and divine mercy to be returned to you.

Song- Jaane ki zidd Na Karo (Arijith Singh)

shopping color- Yellow

Sagittarius

Single- You are a dreamer but you're also a doer, it's the right time to cast off some demands on your time and attention for pursuing your true purpose.

Relationship- Making a choice can be heard, as saying yes to one doesn't mean having to say yes to the other ten. Build your inspired and beautiful divine life.

Complicated- Write a list entitled what matters most to your heart and soul and trust your soul is blessed and will show you how to create the most beautiful destiny.

Song-Darkhast (Shivaay)

Color- Pink

Capricorn

Single- Home is where your heart is and gives your heart the permission to reveal to you the people, places, and activities that feel like home to you.

Relationship- the feeling of belonging to the one seems disrupted, as a quest for intimate soul-deep belonging begins with you. Some delays from the past are reconnecting

Complicated- Call upon your kindred soul tribe and spiritual soul mate, family, and heart. May be blessed to recognize the perfect moment in difficult times

Song- Saibo (Shor In The City).

Color- GOLDEN

Aquarius

Single- You have the opportunity to manifest something for what you want very much, the divine wants to bless you with assistance. Let go of the control as you trust

Relationship- Your heart is yearning for a special loving connection that came through prayers. You found the unconditional loving connection just to show trust.

Complicated- Find a place where you can have some privacy and some quiet time and understand what's happening for you and where you need help.

Song- ilahi (YJHD)

Shopping color- Blue

Pisces

Single- You have a powerful journey to take this lifetime though it has never been easy to stay on this path. You're a precious one so don't dwell in dark experiences.

Relationship- Shine through troubled times as the intensity of it remains intact. You have the power to face your fears and help you heal through transforming times.

Complicated- call upon the angels and thank them for protecting, blessing, and empowering you. As releasing the fear of the dark is necessary to live on.

Song- Chal ghar chalein (Malang)

Color- Black

