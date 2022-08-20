Weekly Love Horoscope August 21-27, 2022: Here's the insight for Aries, Libra and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic Sun Sign prediction but never understood why, because emotions are depicted by Moon Sign. In love, we seek the Venus sign & we take on the role of RISING SIGN. So Just Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- you just need to believe in your ownself for you to love ahead and believe in your goal

Relationship: know your relationship is protected from any and all evil eyev and believe your word

Complicated- ask you angels to bring in your unconditionally support, ask and you shall get it

Song- Radhe krishna

Shopping Color- Orange

Taurus

Single-believe that your efforts are being rewarded and sweet regards await you.

Relationship- with focused intention and diligence you will be able to steer out of troubled water.

Complicated- you will be accomplishing great things that benefit your purpose and passion

Song- Hey Gobind Gopal

Shopping Color- Blue

Gemini

Single- Know you are progressive from past thoughts just build on your purpose.

Relationship- you are empowering each other by working and building each other's dream

Complicated- it is these little efforts that emanate powerful spiritual teaching within you and help you feel awakened

Song- Baat humare ghanshyam

Shopping color-Green

Cancer

Single- embrace the transformation that empowers you to fulfil your divine potential.

Relationship-becoming your real selves can be a confusing journey for each other and might feel you are going backwards.

Complicated- A new cycle of growth is shown on project undertaken and vlogging can help.

Song- Tum rakho laj meri

Shopping Color- Pink

Leo

Single- it would be a delightful week as new opportunities are shown and open to experiments.

Relationship- dedicating songs, memes and being in solitude can help bring in peaceful times

Complicated- your prayers are being answered and respond so as not to react.

Song- Sab se unchi prem sagai

Shopping color- yellow

Virgo

Single- timing is important as you decide to choose between options and believe in divine

Relationship-a sense of harmony prevails between both and grounds your energies so as not to be reactive.

Complicated-you have been feeling under pressure for some time but it helps as your intuition also emerges

Song- Banke Bihari

Shopping colour- Emerald

Libra

Single- just keep your hope alive for you to thrive and alliance for work can also help.

Relationship- Be vocal about your concerns but softly as the transition phase is underway.

Complicated- Wisdom often relates to being able to see far more than one can express in words and you have that ability so embrace that.

Song- Radha Madhav

Shopping Color- Blue

Scorpio

Single- Along term plans along with devotion to supreme and your goal helps you open doors

Relationship- dance like no one is watching, rather than being sad about the situation as perspective matters and courtship time is shown.

Complicated- you are able to own your perspective so dont feel guilty about it and keep expressing your truth

Song- hey Krishna Gopal

Shopping colour- Teal

Sagittarius

Single- communication help

You sort out a few misunderstandings and claim your right

Relationship- you hold the magic within you, just forgotten not lost and voice your concern

Complicated- dont be afraid to express yourself even if it doesn't go down well with others

Song- Krishna Murari

Colour- Red

Capricorn

Single- Peace is reflected as it also shows refects reassurance of faith within you

Relationship- rise gently without fighting and find resolution within your heart to have a graceful path ahead

Complicated- Healing means the wisdom of the sacred feminine and resolving the issues in life

Song- krishna pal prabhu

Colour- purple

Aquarius

Single- you are an old soul is why you feel like you have a home away from earth and have a sense of insights and intuitions

Relationship-Having a meaningful conversation helps you live with freedom and grace and sort out the old arguments

Complicated- Dazzling, winged and wild child needs to be kept alive within you to feel the spark within

Song-Neel madhav

shopping color- Aqua

Pisces

Single- know you are healing when you skilfully navigate the past aspects and feel at ease every now and then.

Relationship: You are in a phase of creativity, wild spirit and emotions with grace so embrace it.

Complicated- your soul holds the medicine for healing and that can be walking in nature, sea time and swimming

Song- hare Krishna hare Rama

Shopping color- White

