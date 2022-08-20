Weekly Love Horoscope August 21-27, 2022: Here's the insight for Aries, Libra and Taurus
Let us find out about your love horoscope with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar
Having been stuck in generic Sun Sign prediction but never understood why, because emotions are depicted by Moon Sign. In love, we seek the Venus sign & we take on the role of RISING SIGN. So Just Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single- you just need to believe in your ownself for you to love ahead and believe in your goal
Relationship: know your relationship is protected from any and all evil eyev and believe your word
Complicated- ask you angels to bring in your unconditionally support, ask and you shall get it
Song- Radhe krishna
Shopping Color- Orange
Taurus
Single-believe that your efforts are being rewarded and sweet regards await you.
Relationship- with focused intention and diligence you will be able to steer out of troubled water.
Complicated- you will be accomplishing great things that benefit your purpose and passion
Song- Hey Gobind Gopal
Shopping Color- Blue
Gemini
Single- Know you are progressive from past thoughts just build on your purpose.
Relationship- you are empowering each other by working and building each other's dream
Complicated- it is these little efforts that emanate powerful spiritual teaching within you and help you feel awakened
Song- Baat humare ghanshyam
Shopping color-Green
Cancer
Single- embrace the transformation that empowers you to fulfil your divine potential.
Relationship-becoming your real selves can be a confusing journey for each other and might feel you are going backwards.
Complicated- A new cycle of growth is shown on project undertaken and vlogging can help.
Song- Tum rakho laj meri
Shopping Color- Pink
Leo
Single- it would be a delightful week as new opportunities are shown and open to experiments.
Relationship- dedicating songs, memes and being in solitude can help bring in peaceful times
Complicated- your prayers are being answered and respond so as not to react.
Song- Sab se unchi prem sagai
Shopping color- yellow
Virgo
Single- timing is important as you decide to choose between options and believe in divine
Relationship-a sense of harmony prevails between both and grounds your energies so as not to be reactive.
Complicated-you have been feeling under pressure for some time but it helps as your intuition also emerges
Song- Banke Bihari
Shopping colour- Emerald
Libra
Single- just keep your hope alive for you to thrive and alliance for work can also help.
Relationship- Be vocal about your concerns but softly as the transition phase is underway.
Complicated- Wisdom often relates to being able to see far more than one can express in words and you have that ability so embrace that.
Song- Radha Madhav
Shopping Color- Blue
Scorpio
Single- Along term plans along with devotion to supreme and your goal helps you open doors
Relationship- dance like no one is watching, rather than being sad about the situation as perspective matters and courtship time is shown.
Complicated- you are able to own your perspective so dont feel guilty about it and keep expressing your truth
Song- hey Krishna Gopal
Shopping colour- Teal
Sagittarius
Single- communication help
You sort out a few misunderstandings and claim your right
Relationship- you hold the magic within you, just forgotten not lost and voice your concern
Complicated- dont be afraid to express yourself even if it doesn't go down well with others
Song- Krishna Murari
Colour- Red
Capricorn
Single- Peace is reflected as it also shows refects reassurance of faith within you
Relationship- rise gently without fighting and find resolution within your heart to have a graceful path ahead
Complicated- Healing means the wisdom of the sacred feminine and resolving the issues in life
Song- krishna pal prabhu
Colour- purple
Aquarius
Single- you are an old soul is why you feel like you have a home away from earth and have a sense of insights and intuitions
Relationship-Having a meaningful conversation helps you live with freedom and grace and sort out the old arguments
Complicated- Dazzling, winged and wild child needs to be kept alive within you to feel the spark within
Song-Neel madhav
shopping color- Aqua
Pisces
Single- know you are healing when you skilfully navigate the past aspects and feel at ease every now and then.
Relationship: You are in a phase of creativity, wild spirit and emotions with grace so embrace it.
Complicated- your soul holds the medicine for healing and that can be walking in nature, sea time and swimming
Song- hare Krishna hare Rama
Shopping color- White
