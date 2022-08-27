Weekly Love Horoscope August 28-3 September, 2022: Here's the insight for Aries, Leo, and Libra

Having been stuck in generic Sun Sign prediction but never understood why, because emotions are depicted by Moon Sign. In love, we seek the VENUS SIGN & we take on the role of RISING SIGN. So Just Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Healing takes time as long as you feel and sometimes even after you realise, so don’t feel alone or under any peer pressure as well.

Relationship: You navigate through this creativity time along with hiccups with emotions and grace and look for stability shortly

Complicated- Your soul is feeling relieved and wants to walk, swim, and fly so learn a new hobby

Song- summer high

Shopping Color- Pink

Taurus

Single- You need to have a broader perspective of things happening around you and know your vision and goals are near.

Relationship- you reach new heights with courage and gracefully handle any or all past events so feel relieved.

Complicated- You need to work on your strength and stamina so much needed break is shown and initiation in old work pending is shown to complete them

Song- Nasha

Shopping Color- green

Gemini

Single- Your energy is more playful than before and seems to be sharing light moments in your circle.

Relationship- Being connected to the real world can seem like a task but know it's your beauty lies in how to make things easy for others with your smile and shine.

Complicated- You would be getting subtle hints of them being around from the past but know the more you ignore the better peaceful you can be at a later stage.

Song- Biba 2

Shopping color-Green

Cancer

Single- your commitment is being tested as new opportunities bring in more and more perspective opportunities to choose from.

Relationship- It's your focus on your couple's goals that have made it possible to know your instincts are always correct.

Complicated- Time to act as something positive is going to happen very soon and good news follows.

Song- Tum rakho laj meri

Shopping Color-white

Leo

single- You shine brightly and as it is rightly said, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise how special and beautiful you are, you go girl.

Relationship- During the week it might feel ordinary but by the weekend things would seem to be sensuous and impromptu plans.

Complicated- Seeing the truth in situations is your speciality so don’t feel bad about it and take it as a blessing

Song- Rangsaari

Shopping colour- emerald

Virgo

Single- Authenticity is your most special trait so don’t doubt it and like a flamingo believe in your individuality.

Relationship- your journey has been unique and inspirational and know that it's the upside downs that make it so special.

Complicated- You need to start focusing on your nourishment plans and need to empower your soul.

Song- bomb aagya

Shopping colour- Aqua

Libra

Single- a leap of faith is shown as a new journey stands at your door and need to break the ties from the past and let yourself free.

Relationship- you can understand each other's views In times of need and explore new ideas together so keep it going.

Complicated- with grace you come out of turmoil period as you need to seek peace and not revenge

Song- Toxic

Shopping Color- black

Scorpio

Single- overcoming darkness can be one of the most difficult tasks but you are doing so beautifully so don’t lose hope and know you are almost there and find your glitter

Relationship- like a bird can go through a cloudy night at great speed and successfully navigate to avoid branches likewise you are ahead of past events.

Complicated- take it as rebirth allowing you to resolve the past and

Song- Gustakhiyan

Shopping colour- Grey

Sagittarius

Single-Generosity requires sacrifices which most people overlook but know it doesn’t go unrewarded just delayed so good karma follows you.

Relationship- you are a warrior spirit within and don’t need to feel disheartened at these events know music is the key to taking your mind off it.

Complicated- your higher self asks you to show yourself some more gratitude to your own self and recognise e your worth

Song- No love

Colour- orange

Capricorn

Single- your higher goals need to be set in priority otherwise you may keep derailing from it and need to focus on your intentions of what you clearly want.

Relationship- You are supported and empowered to attain your destiny with or without any ones support so don’t feel at the loss of any aspect

Complicated- sacred moments are created when revelations are made but also when you keep on the right track and need the support of god is more than sufficient.

Song- lovesick

Colour- Yellow

Aquarius

Single- your progress is swift and effortless and it helps you access your breakthrough in romantic and work life

Relationship- things to be taken to next level can be possible but need the support of both and abundance is shown on the path.

Complicated- you walk and jump forwards and do not backwards or sideways so keep going without any guilt

Song-apsara

shopping colour- mauve

Pisces

Single- When their loyalty can be trusted would they be shown in your life so know some delays as worth it?

Relationship: trust ferociously in the loving power of your partner as a lot of don’t want to see you together as you give them perfect goals.

Complicated- you are the light bearer of your own soul so know no one can overpower without your mind allowing it, so run freely.

Song- Pasoori

Shopping colour- brown

