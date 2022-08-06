Weekly Love Horoscope August 7th-13th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon signs. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of the rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with the moon sign to connect better, says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Month is going to be a big month for you and hope you experience consecutive wins and healing energy

Relationship- Starting with unexpected blessings, the constant growth of love in abundance is shown.

Complicated- Mental. clarity is achieved by reaching inner peace and spiritual insights and may you achieve everything you desire.

Song- Chaap tilak

Shopping Color- orange

Taurus

Single- Sometimes you need to make choices that break your heart but heal your soul.

Relationship- You may feel like you have been pulling yourself out of dark places alone for a long time.

Complicated- Be confident and enough for yourself first and the rest of the world can wait, just keep your eyes open.

Song- Rehna tu

Shopping Color- Bronze

Gemini

Single- new month is also bringing happiness and something special to you.

Relationship- A lot of things are unfolding and you are about to be blessed.

Complicated- the older you get the more you realize how much love being at home doing nothing.

Song- Ek waari

Shopping color-Golden

Cancer

Single- once the realization comes to that goal is not to be better than anyone else or better than you used to be.

Relationship- Release any stress, tension, issues or situation that no longer serves you due to lack of communication.

Complicated- Have faith that a resolution, blessings and answer are coming your way.

Song- kali raatein.

Shopping Color- White

Leo

The single-Your path is being cleared right now, all blocks are now being removed.

Relationship- it seems your relationship is going upward. here for you with hiccups.

Complicated- You are going to. experience an unstoppable acceleration, this is your time to start receiving.

Song- Jhuki jhuki se nazar

Shopping color- Yellow

Virgo

Single- As a warrior, some people push you to do better is an important part.

Relationship- Embrace changes to welcome the transformation and believe in your view.

Complicated- Hold the vision of the best possible outcomes even in moments of chaos.

Song- Raat akeli hai

Shopping color- Gray

Libra

Single- Feed your mind with positivity and focus on what you wish to grow.

Relationship- Once you. realize that you can do it together you become a powerful couple

Complicated- it's okay to feel suspicious as gut feelings are often correct.

Song- Rangisaari

Shopping Color- Golden.

Scorpio

Single- Believe that you have what you need to build the life you want

Relationship- You have to trust that no matter what went wrong in the past you are capable of doing things right this time.

Complicated- healing also means taking responsibility for the role you play not others

Song- Ye mera dewana

Shopping color- violet

Sagittarius

Single- Good things are coming your way as you have worked hard for a long time

Relationship- Allow. yourself to appreciate all the efforts you have put this far.

Complicated- today is a great day to be proud of yourself and start something new.

Song- Radhe Krishna

Colour- Black

Capricorn

Single-be gentle as you are meeting part of. yourself you have been at war with.

Relationship- it's better to wait than to force things to happen as it may seem to be an overload at times.

Complicated- don't use energy to worry but use your energy to believe, create and grow with trust.

Song- Chitta kukkad

Colour- Green

Aquarius

Single- Sometimes we need hardships to grow and evolve and create a balance.

Relationship-sometimes it's important to be reminded that trust is healthy but not being overshadowed or blind by it.

Complicated- Don't get discouraged if you are currently in the midst of the storm, just know is a passing moment

Song- pinjara

shopping color- Blue

Pisces

Single- You have to learn to keep your life private and even if you feel isolated just keep going.

Relationship: you are entering a magnificent period of your life when things finally fall into place

Complicated-What you prayed for is on its way, just live a little with a short trip

Song- Memba

Shopping color- Pink

