Weekly Love Horoscope August 14-20, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic Sun Sign prediction but never understood why, because emotions are depicted by Moon Sign. In love, we seek the VENUS SIGN & we take on the role of RISING SIGN. So Just Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.



Aries

Single- unlock your potential as you recover from the past and do a side hustle

Relationship: you're seeing a change of Events and dont panic about changing the time

Complicated-Ty to bring your old potential into the new you and view your changing wisdom

Song- if I told you

Shopping Color- Grey

Taurus

Single- wisdom brings a changing time as a new perspective emerges through everyday experiences

Relationship-you discover aga moment between as deep truths are revealed for you.

Complicated- it may come as changing times and you let yourself slip every time, so try to experience a new approach

Song- mocking bird

Shopping Color- Golden



Gemini

Single- Experience your state of consciousness and don't jump to conclusions.

Relationship-you can tune into each other's mindset, so use it to your advantage

Complicated- Try to bring awareness into what it happened and what not to repeat.

Song- Danza kudro

Shopping color-blue



Cancer

Single-Discover your inner child and help yourself to find a fresh perspective

Relationship- The truth will set you free, so long as both recognize each others worth.

Complicated- A change in mindset via meditation will help you open truths and beliefs more than you know

Song- gupabi aankhein

Shopping Color- Green



Leo

single-Help yourself to heal aspect as the past is still holding you back and renew energy

Relationship-time to support each other is shown and gift each other a new experience s to show support.

Complicated- difficult circumstances can often be a fast track to your desires as well, so keep hustling.

Song- Hotline bling

Shopping color- orange



Virgo

Single- A you seem all over the place, it's advised to do some grounding exercises

Relationship- circumstances have affected the energy and led you to feel disconnected.

Complicated- is okay to feel a bit scattered and overwhelmed as you bump into old patterns

Song- brown eyes

Shopping color- Jamuni



Libra

Single-nothing has gone wrong, just take it as an obstacle as new ideas ate experienced.

Relationship- In the last few days a change came out of the blue and gave you a reality check but take it as it comes and stand your ground

Complicated- might have felt like body and mind moved through a crack but more exercise is required.

Song- it wasn't me

Shopping Color- Black



Scorpio

Single- love yourself first to master your emotions through deep focus and healing.

Relationship- now would have a good time to take a break and spend some time with nature.

Complicated- Gently reflect upon how far you have come and as long as you choose to master your emotions.

Song- Black & yellow

Shopping colour- white



Sagittarius

Single-You are ready to start a new journey and introspection may be needed. As a new beginning is shown

Relationship- Go easy on yourself, while maintaining distance from any new arguments.

Complicated- b courageous as present moments maybe making you think of past days.

Song- Tu aayke delhke le

Colour- yellow



Capricorn

Single- life happens for you, not to you so dont hold back and keep your spirit intact.

Relationship-Find new ideas, topics and discussions to celebrate the upcoming events.

Complicated-you are ready to receive the answers from the universe, which you may have been avoiding until now

Song- Madahniya

Colour- red

Aquarius

Single- you are ready to live your life from the wisdom of your heart, so take some adrenaline-rushed decisions.

Relationship- You may have been sighting 1111 as a reflection of good times ahead and staying positive.

Complicated- Recall all or any events that may have been making you feel incomplete and know you’re the master of your life.

Song-Bhool bhulaiya 2

shopping color- Crimson red



Pisces

Single- your mind and heart are expanding so hear the unsaid wishes you thought of in your childhood slam book to complete now.

Relationship: you are or will soon find it easier to interpret and understand the vibe of each other

Complicated- open the door you have closed on your friends and close one as you tried to save the past.

Song- biba

Shopping color- Purple

