Weekly Love Horoscope July 10-16, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Dare to come back to where you began be it sexual, emotional, or mental, try to restart from within

Relationship –The situation may vary from point to point but let no outsider dictate, even if it means might be pulling or pushing type

Complicated- Just believe in abundance for your limitless being and manifest to get your physical reality a boost

Song- Hum Nashe mein toh nahin

Shopping Color- Red

Taurus

Single- while you're learning to accept the things that cannot be changed but don't stop from accepting yourself

Relationship-right now you're learning to be more accepting but have to understand you're feeling out of control along with them but don't feel left out

Complicated-may be feeling forced into a situation or caught up at work or life but now nothing can beat you down as long as you're courageous.

Song- Rangisari

Shopping color- Violet

Gemini

Single- Accept that challenges are coming your way as those are the best way to learn and adversity seems to be supportive of you

Relationship- no one ever said life was going to be easy and obstacles presented may be overtaking but you have so much live within to conquer this bump

Complicated- Believe that you will and soon you will because if you don't know one else will so know you're unvanquished

Song- Iss barish mein

Shopping color-Yellow

Cancer

Single- You need to balance your act to do so, bring yourself to the state of perfect harmony, and enjoy some good old music and wine perhaps

Relationship- Judgements don't go away but maybe you can walk away from them and establish a sense of stability and wholeness

Complicated- maybe it's time you have to look at it objectively yet know no one judgment matters unless you feel only to feel peaceful

Song- Darbadar

Shopping color- Purple

Leo

Single- rather than feeling or letting anyone blame you, it's advisable that you accept it and let it pass than feeling the weight of it.

Relationship- Its sometimes easier to give away the power to transform your life but maybe in some situations you should rethink if you should

Complicated-There are going be people along your path who will help you shape into who you are and take it for moving forward with a brace.

Song- mehbooba

Shopping color- Brown

Virgo

Single- It’s important to understand that sometimes nothing can grow or evolve if you don't give yourself time to regrow

Relationship- There is a certain comfort that you have made around living which can be changed with impromptu plans.

Complicated- a lot has been changing around you every few weeks but don't forget to sign new paperwork and keep growing for your career

Song- Sun bhi le

Shopping color- Orange

Libra

Single- Just follow the motto that you find the inner strength to face your fear with confidence as you have the courage within you.

Relationship-you need to remind yourself that part of the challenge of being a soul in a relationship is learning to honor your power.

Complicated-By listening to your voice and following its advice know you're acknowledging your inner voice and strengthening without losing anything.

Song- ​Halki si barsaat

Shopping Color- Indigo

Scorpio

Single- learning that endings are merely beginnings so just know a new start awaits you with a little adventure

Relationship- You may want to take a small traveling trip and in between give importance to work as well.

Complicated-The energy and consciousness that inhabited the needs to be recycled by taking up a new hobby and a time away.

Song- kuch baatein

Shopping color- Orange

Sagittarius

Single-Rather than being in denial try to acknowledge to move forward from the past and replace it with the insight of awareness.

Relationship- It is time to open up and be completely honest with you at this present moment and maybe expect the same from them.

Complicated- Buried fears and resentments do not die they merely fester and cause a void within so help you release yourself from it.

Song- Gulabi

Color- Crimson red

Capricorn

Single-Just knows you can accomplish what you set your mind on and never let this discipline be a concern for you and focus on your soul plan.

Relationship-You have a couple of goals together even if there is a bump along the way just know you'll be out of troubled water.

Complicated- You have been given a direction but you might feel a bit zoned out now and then know you're on the right path.

Song- Aankhom se batana

Color- Golden

Aquarius

Single- As there have been doubts over a lot of things in the past few days, just release the need to know all the answers at the same time.

Relationship- It must feel like you can't comprehend the mysteries surrounding your relationship but trust your instinct.

Complicated-You were made aware of this truth for a reason so don't over doubt yourself and learn to love without any holdbacks.

Song- Man ki karaan

Shopping color- Green

Pisces

Single- Acknowledge the feeling of empathy within you and be open to seeing both sides of a situation.

Relationship- You may be facing difficulty in understanding each other's motivations but don't let this be a judgment point and go easy on it.

Complicated-It’s easy to feel judged especially when things turn onto you but know you don't ever have to feel alone

Song- Raatan Lambiyan

Shopping color- Pink

Also Read: From Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Shanaya Kapoor