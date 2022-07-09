Weekly Love Horoscope July 10-16, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus
Below, Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar offers his weekly love horoscope.
Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single- Dare to come back to where you began be it sexual, emotional, or mental, try to restart from within
Relationship –The situation may vary from point to point but let no outsider dictate, even if it means might be pulling or pushing type
Complicated- Just believe in abundance for your limitless being and manifest to get your physical reality a boost
Song- Hum Nashe mein toh nahin
Shopping Color- Red
Taurus
Single- while you're learning to accept the things that cannot be changed but don't stop from accepting yourself
Relationship-right now you're learning to be more accepting but have to understand you're feeling out of control along with them but don't feel left out
Complicated-may be feeling forced into a situation or caught up at work or life but now nothing can beat you down as long as you're courageous.
Song- Rangisari
Shopping color- Violet
Gemini
Single- Accept that challenges are coming your way as those are the best way to learn and adversity seems to be supportive of you
Relationship- no one ever said life was going to be easy and obstacles presented may be overtaking but you have so much live within to conquer this bump
Complicated- Believe that you will and soon you will because if you don't know one else will so know you're unvanquished
Song- Iss barish mein
Shopping color-Yellow
Cancer
Single- You need to balance your act to do so, bring yourself to the state of perfect harmony, and enjoy some good old music and wine perhaps
Relationship- Judgements don't go away but maybe you can walk away from them and establish a sense of stability and wholeness
Complicated- maybe it's time you have to look at it objectively yet know no one judgment matters unless you feel only to feel peaceful
Song- Darbadar
Shopping color- Purple
Leo
Single- rather than feeling or letting anyone blame you, it's advisable that you accept it and let it pass than feeling the weight of it.
Relationship- Its sometimes easier to give away the power to transform your life but maybe in some situations you should rethink if you should
Complicated-There are going be people along your path who will help you shape into who you are and take it for moving forward with a brace.
Song- mehbooba
Shopping color- Brown
Virgo
Single- It’s important to understand that sometimes nothing can grow or evolve if you don't give yourself time to regrow
Relationship- There is a certain comfort that you have made around living which can be changed with impromptu plans.
Complicated- a lot has been changing around you every few weeks but don't forget to sign new paperwork and keep growing for your career
Song- Sun bhi le
Shopping color- Orange
Libra
Single- Just follow the motto that you find the inner strength to face your fear with confidence as you have the courage within you.
Relationship-you need to remind yourself that part of the challenge of being a soul in a relationship is learning to honor your power.
Complicated-By listening to your voice and following its advice know you're acknowledging your inner voice and strengthening without losing anything.
Song- Halki si barsaat
Shopping Color- Indigo
Scorpio
Single- learning that endings are merely beginnings so just know a new start awaits you with a little adventure
Relationship- You may want to take a small traveling trip and in between give importance to work as well.
Complicated-The energy and consciousness that inhabited the needs to be recycled by taking up a new hobby and a time away.
Song- kuch baatein
Shopping color- Orange
Sagittarius
Single-Rather than being in denial try to acknowledge to move forward from the past and replace it with the insight of awareness.
Relationship- It is time to open up and be completely honest with you at this present moment and maybe expect the same from them.
Complicated- Buried fears and resentments do not die they merely fester and cause a void within so help you release yourself from it.
Song- Gulabi
Color- Crimson red
Capricorn
Single-Just knows you can accomplish what you set your mind on and never let this discipline be a concern for you and focus on your soul plan.
Relationship-You have a couple of goals together even if there is a bump along the way just know you'll be out of troubled water.
Complicated- You have been given a direction but you might feel a bit zoned out now and then know you're on the right path.
Song- Aankhom se batana
Color- Golden
Aquarius
Single- As there have been doubts over a lot of things in the past few days, just release the need to know all the answers at the same time.
Relationship- It must feel like you can't comprehend the mysteries surrounding your relationship but trust your instinct.
Complicated-You were made aware of this truth for a reason so don't over doubt yourself and learn to love without any holdbacks.
Song- Man ki karaan
Shopping color- Green
Pisces
Single- Acknowledge the feeling of empathy within you and be open to seeing both sides of a situation.
Relationship- You may be facing difficulty in understanding each other's motivations but don't let this be a judgment point and go easy on it.
Complicated-It’s easy to feel judged especially when things turn onto you but know you don't ever have to feel alone
Song- Raatan Lambiyan
Shopping color- Pink
Also Read: From Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Shanaya Kapoor