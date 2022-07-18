Weekly Love Horoscope July 17th-23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- It'll be your time of intentionally manifesting, living how exactly you want and doing what you love to step into a new mindset.

Relationship –Passionate moments are being reflected as you are required to follow your heart and prioritise your peace.

Complicated-You is blossoming in every single way imaginable, just try not to look back on past hurts and don't wait up.

Song- Shayad

Shopping Color- pink

Taurus

Single- Miracles are as real as you believe in them, so just believe in good times and it'll unfold in a way unimaginable.

Relationship-Don't lose yourself in temporary turmoil and the universe loves your warrior heart that doesn't know how to give up.

Complicated-Stay positive even in the moments when it's hard and knows a period of abundance is headed towards you.

Song- Meri Jaan

Shopping colour- Bottle green

Gemini

Single- Your physical reality is changing rapidly, so it's okay to outgrow people, places and things altogether.

Relationship- Don't be tempted to go back to what once weighed you down. Refuse to repeat past patterns and cycles.

Complicated- It's suggested to let things run their course and focus on what feels good now and invite that to grow.

Song- Doobey

Shopping color-Brown

Cancer

Single- Always remember that you are a survivor and you have made it through situations and dark times.

Relationship- You thought you would never get through tough times but in time you found your way to the light.

Complicated- You may attract experiences, signs and insight that remind you that your dreams, hopes and aspirations are possible.

Song- Meri zindagi hai tu

Shopping colour- Yellow

Leo

Single- Take time to pause and acknowledge your growth as you have outgrown the bad habits and people along with it

Relationship- You have found yourself and you have gone after growth, abundance and of course love to ensure everything you deserve.

Complicated- Be proud of who you are and embrace it rather than feeling disturbed by it as imperfection is what makes it perfect.

Song- Baarish ban jaana

Shopping colour- Black

Virgo

Single- You'll soon be surprised and grateful for how everything happened the way it did for you to receive better.

Relationship- it's all adding up in your favour so just trust the process and how things are unfolding for you.

Complicated- Everything will be okay perhaps think about what happened maybe a year ago but brighten up.

Song- ang laga de

Shopping color- Aqua

Libra

Single- You probably can't even remember, some things that seem important now won't be in the future so don't let anything affect you.

Relationship-Stay calm about it as things always work out though things always work out even if it seems suddenly change for the better.

Complicated-Nothing is impossible but healing begins the moment you stop pretending you aren't hurt but this time chooses yourself.

Song- ​Teri Aankhon mein

Shopping Color- Purple.

Scorpio

Single- No longer look for the bad in people as you search for the real while focusing on yourself and not letting the negative stop your progress.

Relationship- Sometimes you just have to take the leap and hope for the best but whatever happens next don't blame yourself.

Complicated-You'll figure out a way to navigate it and faith and trust that what is meant to be and will be so not to apologize.

Song- Sun bhi le

Shopping colour- Grey

Sagittarius

Single-You will overcome all the obstacles you are facing right now, just know it's tiring and hard but there are always brighter days ahead.

Relationship- Just believe unconditionally and don't give up as you're growing through it only to ascend to a better situation

Complicated- Don't try to win the arguments or feel right but know when to walk away as you feel heard and understood.

Song- Main jis din bhulaa du

Colour- Blue.

Capricorn

Single-Don't be afraid to mess up and don't expect success overnight but find yourself over and over again.

Relationship-Believe in yourself, forget about what other people think and trust your journey as nothing can break you from outside.

Complicated- Just stop talking to people who aren't listening to you but teaching you that putting yourself first is not selfish.

Song- Ranjha

Colour- Black

Aquarius

Single- Do your best to trust the process and you will gradually outgrow what you thought you couldn't live without

Relationship-Fall deeply in love with what you didn't even know you wanted, just be yourself to express.

Complicated-Don't care what benefits you but what they bring to the table, if your energy is bad for your mental health you

Song- Dil Galti kar baitha hai

Shopping colour- Yellow

Pisces

Single- Be grateful for this moment and find gratitude for who you are today but know you are doing the best that you can do.

Relationship- Stay consistent and be grateful daily to understand privacy is needed for better times ahead.

Complicated-You is not lazy or unmotivated after years of living your life in survival mode but knows you are not giving up.

Song- Humraah

Shopping colour- Lemon

