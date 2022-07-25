Weekly Love Horoscope July 24th – 30th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by the moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign & we take on the role of the rising sign. So, just google your venus sign along with the moon sign to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- don't find yourself trapped in the mysteries as the past shall soon be revealed from all or any secret

Relationship –a lot of resolving energy is being reflected to balance the inner and outer conflicts between you two

Complicated-As everyday experiences might bog you down but wisdom is also coming forth for better days.

Song-Humnashe mein toh nahi

Shopping Color- Yellow

Taurus

Single- Wisdom emerges through everyday experiences and starts with a new hobby as trekking could help

Relationship- old energies are put to rest and the game of truth and double dare may also open answers you may be searching for

Complicated- you have often thought there must have been another way to experience life but connect with your spiritual awakening.

Song- Kesariya

Shopping colour- Red

Gemini

Single- Experience your stream of consciousness through deep meditation for inner progress

Relatioinner – you can understand each other even if you have a different mindset so keep going through.

Complicated- A lot of healing is required to progress as dreams from the past may keep popping up. Song- Kitni haseen hogi

Shopping color-Blue

Cancer

Single- discover your truth and let others find out how much you don't care about the opinion of others

Relationship – you need to understand to grasp a new opportunity you must accept and embrace each other

Complicated- You need to list all things you like to break all the stagnation and find what you embrace about yourself.

Song- Raangisaari

Shopping colour- purple

Leo

Single- it may feel like no connection is being formed but very soon shall be thrust into unfamiliar territory by people around

Relationship- It is through current these times you'll be open to new understandings and sensual times.

Complicated- you tap into a new time and to move forward make a list of items which serve and don't serve your purpose to lighten your mood

Song- Ga;;iyan returns

Shopping colour- orange

Virgo

Single- you need to slow down to process your emotions and feel elevated again

Relationship- see and feel the love and beauty that surrounds you to feel this romantic connection.

Complicated- Feel the glow in nature and enjoy these rainy moments to express your emotions better

Song- Iss bearish mein

Shopping color- Green

Libra

Single- fear is preventing you from living and experiencing your potential so don't hold back.

Relationship- perhaps you have tried concealing and suppressing your emotions and feelings for too long try to vocal them out.

Complicated- simply locked in the current situation, try to manifest with a positive heart and feel positive.

Song- ​Halki si barsaat

Shopping Color- Pink

Scorpio

Single- your inner child yearns for love and attention and just know inner you want to have fun

Relationship- It's time to stop takings things so seriously and listen to messages of your inner self and your better half.

Complicated- create your mind to be in peace by trying out drawing and any other activity

Song- Darbadar

Shopping colour- Red

Sagittarius

Single- you are about to receive important messages from your higher self in form of divine messages.

Relationship- let love guide your speech, thoughts actions and relationships till it drastically improve

Complicated- try to heal your heart by opening doors previously closed and taking one thing at a time.

Song- Mast nazron se

Colour- Orange

Capricorn

The single-your soul is yearning to communicate with you, so sit quietly and listen and let yourself feel lighter

Relationship- Let the light of your soul connection fill your heart and mind and love yourself as much as you love them.

Complicated- Listen to the guidance that comes from within and pay attention to the signals given to you by the universe.

Song- Fitoor

Colour- Purple

Aquarius

Single- Dare to live your dream and don't feel guilt for any happening in the past.

Relationship- let all unfold from within and surprise each other with a getaway

Complicated- Do what your ask heart asks of you and live, speak and breathe every truth as you own it.

Song- sun bhi le

Shopping colour- Yellow

Pisces

Single- the challenges you are facing now are crucial to your future success and new paths are opening up for you.

Relationship- Sometimes things are tipped on their heads so that relationships can be rebuilt and strengthened better than before.

Complicated-an old idea resurfaces and conditions right now shall stabilize soon and a nature trip is advised.

Song- Humraah

Shopping colour- Green

Also Read: Scorpio to Virgo, These zodiac signs have love relationships based only on give and take