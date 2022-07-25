Weekly Love Horoscope July 24th – 30th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus
Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar
Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by the moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign & we take on the role of the rising sign. So, just google your venus sign along with the moon sign to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single- don't find yourself trapped in the mysteries as the past shall soon be revealed from all or any secret
Relationship –a lot of resolving energy is being reflected to balance the inner and outer conflicts between you two
Complicated-As everyday experiences might bog you down but wisdom is also coming forth for better days.
Song-Humnashe mein toh nahi
Shopping Color- Yellow
Taurus
Single- Wisdom emerges through everyday experiences and starts with a new hobby as trekking could help
Relationship- old energies are put to rest and the game of truth and double dare may also open answers you may be searching for
Complicated- you have often thought there must have been another way to experience life but connect with your spiritual awakening.
Song- Kesariya
Shopping colour- Red
Gemini
Single- Experience your stream of consciousness through deep meditation for inner progress
Relatioinner – you can understand each other even if you have a different mindset so keep going through.
Complicated- A lot of healing is required to progress as dreams from the past may keep popping up. Song- Kitni haseen hogi
Shopping color-Blue
Cancer
Single- discover your truth and let others find out how much you don't care about the opinion of others
Relationship – you need to understand to grasp a new opportunity you must accept and embrace each other
Complicated- You need to list all things you like to break all the stagnation and find what you embrace about yourself.
Song- Raangisaari
Shopping colour- purple
Leo
Single- it may feel like no connection is being formed but very soon shall be thrust into unfamiliar territory by people around
Relationship- It is through current these times you'll be open to new understandings and sensual times.
Complicated- you tap into a new time and to move forward make a list of items which serve and don't serve your purpose to lighten your mood
Song- Ga;;iyan returns
Shopping colour- orange
Virgo
Single- you need to slow down to process your emotions and feel elevated again
Relationship- see and feel the love and beauty that surrounds you to feel this romantic connection.
Complicated- Feel the glow in nature and enjoy these rainy moments to express your emotions better
Song- Iss bearish mein
Shopping color- Green
Libra
Single- fear is preventing you from living and experiencing your potential so don't hold back.
Relationship- perhaps you have tried concealing and suppressing your emotions and feelings for too long try to vocal them out.
Complicated- simply locked in the current situation, try to manifest with a positive heart and feel positive.
Song- Halki si barsaat
Shopping Color- Pink
Scorpio
Single- your inner child yearns for love and attention and just know inner you want to have fun
Relationship- It's time to stop takings things so seriously and listen to messages of your inner self and your better half.
Complicated- create your mind to be in peace by trying out drawing and any other activity
Song- Darbadar
Shopping colour- Red
Sagittarius
Single- you are about to receive important messages from your higher self in form of divine messages.
Relationship- let love guide your speech, thoughts actions and relationships till it drastically improve
Complicated- try to heal your heart by opening doors previously closed and taking one thing at a time.
Song- Mast nazron se
Colour- Orange
Capricorn
The single-your soul is yearning to communicate with you, so sit quietly and listen and let yourself feel lighter
Relationship- Let the light of your soul connection fill your heart and mind and love yourself as much as you love them.
Complicated- Listen to the guidance that comes from within and pay attention to the signals given to you by the universe.
Song- Fitoor
Colour- Purple
Aquarius
Single- Dare to live your dream and don't feel guilt for any happening in the past.
Relationship- let all unfold from within and surprise each other with a getaway
Complicated- Do what your ask heart asks of you and live, speak and breathe every truth as you own it.
Song- sun bhi le
Shopping colour- Yellow
Pisces
Single- the challenges you are facing now are crucial to your future success and new paths are opening up for you.
Relationship- Sometimes things are tipped on their heads so that relationships can be rebuilt and strengthened better than before.
Complicated-an old idea resurfaces and conditions right now shall stabilize soon and a nature trip is advised.
Song- Humraah
Shopping colour- Green
Also Read: Scorpio to Virgo, These zodiac signs have love relationships based only on give and take