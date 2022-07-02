Weekly Love Horoscope July 3rd-9th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Something you've been hoping for may come about as you had expected but also try to balance your daily plans.

Relationship –Try to observe their behavior but don't let them get away with their irrationality and take a day's break for an outing.

Complicated- Simply allow things to unfold so don't overstress and try to plan a day with energy and color to fill you with positivity

Song- Taaron ke Shehar

Shopping Color- Pink

Taurus

Single- Fear prevents you from living and experiencing your true potential, so don't hold back on your expression.

Relationship- Perhaps you have tried to suppress your emotions and anxiety but this has simply unlocked your unsaid feelings.

Complicated-Don't cast your experiences as one bad experience in life long also make an organizer and to-do list.

Song- barsaat ki dhun

Shopping color- Yellow

Gemini

Single-A compassion is rising and mercy within needs to be addressed but doesn't have to make you feel low on

Relationship- You're constantly radiating love, compassion, and mercy towards your partner but don't wait on their response.

Complicated- You have learned to tame your energy within so much that you have stopped living altogether so learn to smile more.

Song- Raataan Lambiyaan

Shopping color-Purple

Cancer

Single- At times you feel lonely even amid company but the reality is that you're never alone for you are loved more than you can imagine.

Relationship- Even if you are not able to express your voice just fine if you feel safe and guarded to know if it's toxic or not.

Complicated- Don't let yourself be swayed by popular belief if those beliefs don't resonate with you and just keep going on

Song- Ranjha

Shopping color- Black

Leo

Single- Someone is thinking fondly of you this very moment reflecting back but also depends on you if you wish for it to go ahead with it.

Relationship- Some precious moments and past memories need to be reflected upon especially if you are feeling low.

Complicated- As someone dear to you isn't keeping well physically or mentally but know you need to be mentally strong.

Song- Barish ban jaana

Shopping color- Golden

Virgo

Single- Continue your current course of action even if you are experiencing unforeseen difficulties and obstacles.

Relationship- A golden path is reflected especially when you feel a roadblock is achieved and you are encouraged to keep going.

Complicated- Faith in yourself is much more important especially when things seem as struck

Song- Meri jaan

Shopping color- Golden

Libra

Single- You need to work with crystals and sound therapy through which you can access ancient healing sound and overcome

Relationship- You can't bear these situations but now is not the time to give up and try to resolve these issues.

Complicated-There are healing vibrations around you to help you overcome the stagnation and just try to heal within.

Song- ​Meri zindagi hai tu

Shopping Color- Blue

Scorpio

Single- Both heaven and hell exist not on earth but only in our minds for both are created through thoughts, actions, and intentions.

Relationship- You have come to a point where new things are yet to explore and will help create more positive energy.

Complicated- You're full of unexpressed emotions at some point you are no longer able to contain your emotions but learn to balance

Song- Kabhi Tumhe

Shopping color- White

Sagittarius

Single- Take refuge in your family, especially your mother and spend time in nature to feel connected with healing energy.

Relationship- You need to spend time together and allow a vacation to heal your body, mind, and heart.

Complicated- breath the air feel the connection with ourselves and don't feel fearsome from the past and take a spa trip.

Song- Chaand Baliyaan

Color- Brown.

Capricorn

Single-A New opportunity is coming your way but to grasp it, you must love, accept and embrace the many aspects of your own personality.

Relationship-In case you feel stuck in a situation try talking it out and go for a short trip and handle a few things by letting go.

Complicated- Try to embrace the situation rather than running away from it and make a list of things you like about yourself to come over it.

Song- Mast Nazron se

Color- Blue

Aquarius

Single- It may feel like you're being thrust into unfamiliar territory by forces such as office or peers beyond your control.

Relationship- It is through certain events unfolding that might have made you skeptical about this, but let your true feelings also come out.

Complicated- You tap into a new journey and let progression also take over rather than being confused

Song- Tum ho

Shopping color- Orange

Pisces

Single- Slow down to see and feel the love and beauty that surrounds you rather than being sad within.

Relationship- Stop the overthinking and try a romantic getaway to try roses, gaze at stars and feel the breeze across your face.

Complicated- Feel the glow of things looking upon you sun and earth beneath, break the artificial trends within, and aim for mental health.

Song- Pehla nasha.

Shopping color- Blue

Also Read: Horoscope Today, July 2, 2022