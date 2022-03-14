Weekly Love Horoscope March 14-20, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Struggling to manage finances wisely. Guided to not jump to any conclusion.

Relationship - It's all about harmony and perfect sync for you. You're out of troubled water.

Complicated- Abundant blessings in form of good friendship and joy. Choose to travel.

Song- Beautiful people by Ed Sheeran.

Shopping Colour- Tangerine.

Taurus

Single- Find your soul journey and sacred place to feel safe. Separation often opens gates to the spiritual plane.

Relationship- Humility is required from both sides. Lack of motivation and the dead-end is natural due to added stress.

Complicated- Open your heart to healing and feel a connection within. Juggling between options is shown but don't compromise.

Song- Desert Rose by Sting.

Shopping Colour- Teal.

Gemini

Single- You're not alone and your angels are trying to remind you the same. A new romantic relationship is coming your way.

Relationship- Your willingness to compromise is being questioned but it could turn into something more substantial.

Complicated- You're being shown an illuminated path but your conscious effort is being questioned. Forgive for good.

Song- Makeba by Jain.

Shopping Colour- Yellow hue.

Cancer

Single- Feels slow-moving but the reliability of future partners is being questioned. Seek what your soul wants.

Relationship- Move beyond the constraints and be spontaneous to embrace the new situation. Happy days are indicated.

Complicated- All red flags are being shown of being hurt but you're over-looking all of them. Be sure if its worth your time and trust.

Song- Sugar & Brownies by Dharia.

Shopping Colour- Forest Green.

Leo

Single- If only knew you were supported, would you still be in so much doubt, a reason to celebrate is shown.

Relationship- Empathy is much required to understand the other. We feel empty for a reason but validate our own selves.

Complicated- Open your heart to self-love and feel that breeze. Value your own self.

Song- Dark Side by Alan Walker.

Shopping Colour- Rose Pink.

Virgo

Single- Feels crumbling inside but knows what you're clinging onto is burning you inside out. Ask angels for help.

Relationship- Tolerance is much appreciated but at cost of tears and frustration. Don't let anything bring you down.

Complicated- Trust your instinct because there are chances of romantic re-ignition and have faith.

Song- Closer by The Chainsmokers.

Shopping Colour- Jade Green.

Libra

Single- Know your vibration is rising and don't dwell on anyone, anymore. Look within for guidance.

Relationship- Expression is necessary to transform, although you felt anxious, optimism is on-coming.

Complicated- Be sacredly grateful for why things aren't working because not working out is also a blessing at times.

Song- Can We Kiss Forever.

Shopping Colour- Bright Yellow.

Scorpio

Single- Wanting to always uplift humanity and charity is often the best way to overcome tears and frustration.

Relationship-Vision is required to see the bigger picture. A shift in perspective is required to understand emotions.

Complicated- You're harvesting the blessings, just find your inner strength and fight the inner demons to get clarity.

Song- Ilomilo

Shopping Colour- Cyan.

Sagittarius

Single- It's all coming together, listen to your soul and tribe. Count your blessings.

Relationship- Willingness to compromise if you feel love is the end result but be careful if the past repeats itself.

Complicated- You're planting something new, to call your own very soon, and make money from your passion.

Song- My Time.

Shopping Colour- Emerald.

Capricorn

Single- Just say yes to the opportunity, to prosper and have stability in being depicted.

Relationship- Patience is a virtue but could depict the upcoming celebration and learning from inner-self.

Complicated- Building your own empire requires sacrifices. Expansion and networking could be used to grow.

Song- Escuro

Shopping Colour- Macaroon.

Aquarius

Single- You're creating heaven on earth, it's happening. Peace of mind is of utmost importance.

Relationship- Acknowledging your loving and spiritual attributes requires strength and encouragement from self.

Complicated- Being in touch with your feminine aspect is required to overcome headaches and added stress.

Song- Marriage by Soner

Shopping Colour- Olive Green.

Pisces

Single- The reality feels like a burden, is unfolding but know it's happening for you, not to you. So don't let your health be affected.

Relationship- Unity and intention to stay together amplify to create a ripple across. Cherish the good times.

Complicated- Life forces are trying to give you signs to communicate. Try to feel vibrant.

Song- Daydream

Shopping Colour- Azure Blue

