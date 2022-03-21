Weekly Love Horoscope March 20-26, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus
Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single- It's necessary to rise to honor your inner force, steps are being shown to explore your raw emotions. Stand your ground to maintain your upper hand
Relationship – it's important to take the leap of faith and a new journey is being shown only to have a new start. It's important to forgive to release your past hurts
Complicated- Falling only to resurge the relationship, you're in luck for the love matter. Hear your true calling to call it home.
Song- Kehndi hundi c
Shopping Color- Sapphire
Taurus
Single- Shine your inner radiance, your internal guidance is leading you through trouble waters; just change in perspective is required
Relationship- It's a period of Joy and it requires celebration only to bring delight in your life and could lead to your soul connect
Complicated- A desire to move on, often leads to the search for something meaningful for emotional connection. It could even lead you to a fairytale ending.
Song- Tu aake dekhle.
Shopping color- daffodil
Gemini
Single- You're being protected but you have to move beyond this pattern of trust issues. Courage in action is required
Relationship- Find your purpose to determine the dedication of love as arguments could have to lead you to be cold
Complicated- An exciting new opportunity is being shown to change your life now. A Beautiful restart is being shown
Song- Do gallan
Shopping color- Crimson
Cancer
Single- Obstacles are removed only to lead you to a new opportunity. Surrender for abundance to take over
Relationship- Cause and effects are necessary to understand the volatility of the situation. Courage is required to make the decision.
Complicated- Events are moving at a fast pace, as delays are over. Many things are happening at once and turmoil has taken over
Song- Agar tum saath ho
Shopping color- Cinnamon
Leo
Single- Let go of the need to be right to choose peace. Healing is possible when you choose to love and so to be surprised for a reunion
Relationship- self-imposed restrictions are creating hurdles to your freedom. Open yourself to feel the love. Expression of love is necessary.
Complicated- Competition should remain healthy otherwise it gets bothersome. Conflict of interest is being shown to walk away.
Song- Chaap Tilak
Shopping color- Wine
Virgo
Single- Move beyond the drama to create your path. Make room for good energy as you have come of troubled water
Relationship- You demonstrate your love through your soul and manifest your partner with your every action. Allow yourself to fly
Complicated- Outgoing nature often leads to creativity or mischievous way to the new endeavor. Voice your concern
Song- Bin Tere
Shopping color- Amethyst
Libra
Single- consciousness is expanding to be receptive to love. The grass is greener on the other side as Options are opening-up
Relationship- Acknowledgement is necessary to bring trust in a relationship. As Loyalty and compassion are the only ask.
Complicated- your wishes are being granted as concerns fade away. A love of life is being shown and chances of moving around
Song- Tum ho pass mere
Shopping Color- Peach
Scorpio
Single- Your dreams are turning into reality as your manifestation is happening. Dreams till now seem to be reachable. Newfound inspiration and ideas.
Relationship- Channel your inner creativity to devise new ideas, innovation, and forms of illuminations. As finality requires decision take with positivity
Complicated- time to buckle down and get things done. Honoring the commitments is a sign of angel otherwise give yourself the time
Song- Tu mane ya na maane
Shopping color- Amber
Sagittarius
Single- Finding your way through darkness is first yet the paramount step. Helping you tune to your true self. A new Love relationship is shown
Relationship- Expression from the partner is required to come out of the rut. Ego resolving is required to feel connected again
Complicated- happy times make even tough memories easier to pass forward. Look for a future centric partner
Song-chan kitha
Color- mulberry
Capricorn
Single- You have learned from experience not to be naïve. Understand if true intent is being reflected in action and words
Relationship- Responsibility is needed to share the task at hand. Don't let power get better of yourself, as celebration is being seen
Complicated- Being unwilling or unable to make a decision often requires destiny to make the decision for you.
Song- Naina
Color- Coral
Aquarius
Single- Focused intention is required to manifest what you desire, don't set the bar too low, and expect the best possible outcome
Relationship- Friendliness is much required for any relationship to go ahead as possessiveness can be misjudged. Recognize traits for a love connection
Complicated- Logical and honest mindset gives the unwanted yet the right solution. Challenging information might surface
Song- Kiven mukkhde
shopping color- Navy Blue
Pisces
Single- Share your heart to feel light, don't let anything stop you. Don't be so hard on yourself and enjoy the journey.
Relationship- Past should be forgotten in the past as stagnation is to be transformed for a better future but honesty is appreciated.
Complicated- A leap of faith leads you to follow your dreams, as unexpected opportunities are coming your way. Don't be emotional but realize your self worth
Song- Tu Mileya
Color- Pearl
