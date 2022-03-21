Weekly Love Horoscope March 20-26, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- It's necessary to rise to honor your inner force, steps are being shown to explore your raw emotions. Stand your ground to maintain your upper hand

Relationship – it's important to take the leap of faith and a new journey is being shown only to have a new start. It's important to forgive to release your past hurts

Complicated- Falling only to resurge the relationship, you're in luck for the love matter. Hear your true calling to call it home.

Song- Kehndi hundi c

Shopping Color- Sapphire

Taurus

Single- Shine your inner radiance, your internal guidance is leading you through trouble waters; just change in perspective is required

Relationship- It's a period of Joy and it requires celebration only to bring delight in your life and could lead to your soul connect

Complicated- A desire to move on, often leads to the search for something meaningful for emotional connection. It could even lead you to a fairytale ending.

Song- Tu aake dekhle.

Shopping color- daffodil

Gemini

Single- You're being protected but you have to move beyond this pattern of trust issues. Courage in action is required

Relationship- Find your purpose to determine the dedication of love as arguments could have to lead you to be cold

Complicated- An exciting new opportunity is being shown to change your life now. A Beautiful restart is being shown

Song- Do gallan

Shopping color- Crimson

Cancer

Single- Obstacles are removed only to lead you to a new opportunity. Surrender for abundance to take over

Relationship- Cause and effects are necessary to understand the volatility of the situation. Courage is required to make the decision.

Complicated- Events are moving at a fast pace, as delays are over. Many things are happening at once and turmoil has taken over

Song- Agar tum saath ho

Shopping color- Cinnamon

Leo

Single- Let go of the need to be right to choose peace. Healing is possible when you choose to love and so to be surprised for a reunion

Relationship- self-imposed restrictions are creating hurdles to your freedom. Open yourself to feel the love. Expression of love is necessary.

Complicated- Competition should remain healthy otherwise it gets bothersome. Conflict of interest is being shown to walk away.

Song- Chaap Tilak

Shopping color- Wine

Virgo

Single- Move beyond the drama to create your path. Make room for good energy as you have come of troubled water

Relationship- You demonstrate your love through your soul and manifest your partner with your every action. Allow yourself to fly

Complicated- Outgoing nature often leads to creativity or mischievous way to the new endeavor. Voice your concern

Song- Bin Tere

Shopping color- Amethyst

Libra

Single- consciousness is expanding to be receptive to love. The grass is greener on the other side as Options are opening-up

Relationship- Acknowledgement is necessary to bring trust in a relationship. As Loyalty and compassion are the only ask.

Complicated- your wishes are being granted as concerns fade away. A love of life is being shown and chances of moving around

Song- Tum ho pass mere

Shopping Color- Peach

Scorpio

Single- Your dreams are turning into reality as your manifestation is happening. Dreams till now seem to be reachable. Newfound inspiration and ideas.

Relationship- Channel your inner creativity to devise new ideas, innovation, and forms of illuminations. As finality requires decision take with positivity

Complicated- time to buckle down and get things done. Honoring the commitments is a sign of angel otherwise give yourself the time

Song- Tu mane ya na maane

Shopping color- Amber

Sagittarius

Single- Finding your way through darkness is first yet the paramount step. Helping you tune to your true self. A new Love relationship is shown

Relationship- Expression from the partner is required to come out of the rut. Ego resolving is required to feel connected again

Complicated- happy times make even tough memories easier to pass forward. Look for a future centric partner

Song-chan kitha

Color- mulberry

Capricorn

Single- You have learned from experience not to be naïve. Understand if true intent is being reflected in action and words

Relationship- Responsibility is needed to share the task at hand. Don't let power get better of yourself, as celebration is being seen

Complicated- Being unwilling or unable to make a decision often requires destiny to make the decision for you.

Song- Naina

Color- Coral

Aquarius

Single- Focused intention is required to manifest what you desire, don't set the bar too low, and expect the best possible outcome

Relationship- Friendliness is much required for any relationship to go ahead as possessiveness can be misjudged. Recognize traits for a love connection

Complicated- Logical and honest mindset gives the unwanted yet the right solution. Challenging information might surface

Song- Kiven mukkhde

shopping color- Navy Blue

Pisces

Single- Share your heart to feel light, don't let anything stop you. Don't be so hard on yourself and enjoy the journey.

Relationship- Past should be forgotten in the past as stagnation is to be transformed for a better future but honesty is appreciated.

Complicated- A leap of faith leads you to follow your dreams, as unexpected opportunities are coming your way. Don't be emotional but realize your self worth

Song- Tu Mileya

Color- Pearl

Also Read: Horoscope Weekly, March 21-27, 2022