Weekly Love Horoscope March 27th -April 2nd, 2022: Here's the insight for Cancer, Scorpio, and Leo

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- the only thing that is real is love, so shift your focus back to love. Choose to take a deep breath and focus on what's true. Negativity will disappear and encourage conversation

Relationship –It's time to stop procrastinating as your current obligations and responsibilities can no longer be put off. Ignore the naysaying and enjoy.

Complicated- Feeling like erupted in flames in rage but know every prayer is power-packed beamed into the divine light. Don't fear

Song- Just a word by Prateek kuhad

Shopping Color- Emerald

Taurus

Single- Be real and true to who you are and how you feel. Authenticity is important for all relationships. Confidence needs to be regained and do something you normally won't

Relationship- Listen to your body to create health & vitality. Much needed body massage and pampering are required with a sensual touch.

Complicated- A sacred offering takes place as an offering of the divine feminine. May manifest into a spiritual gift and divine messages.

Song- Ek raat by Vilen.

Shopping color- Ruby

Gemini

Single- Look to your inner strength as you're stronger than you realize. Establish boundaries and take back your power and gain control

Relationship- Accept yourself to blossom; focus on everything great about you. Fall madly in love with self. The shift from living for tomorrow.

Complicated- Self initiations are needed to understand the basis of the situation. Can you feel the blessings and love flowing towards you.

Song- Chand Baaliyan by Aditya A

Shopping color- Sangria

Cancer

Single- Be willing to express love to receive love, your eyes have a way to their heart, and try not to be distracted by vine grape

Relationship- Slow down as it feels like the world is spinning out of control, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Practice meditation and cultivate stillness.

Complicated-Grace is interrelated to things in the past when viewed currently. It may be sensual deepening with your body creativity expands.

Song- Tu na aaya

Shopping color- ocean

Leo

Single-A tender touch can mean so much, sometimes it's not about physicality but feeling complete as a sense of support. A Warm hug keep's you going.

Relationship- Gossips dim your glow, if someone speaks poorly about you it reflects them not you. Avoid ego clash and enjoy communication.

Complicated- Love is required to resolve the current emotions; forgiveness is here for you now for the time things messed up

Song- Pasoori

Shopping color- butter

Virgo

Single- Love makes the difference as it heals past hurts and provides a sense of security and self-worth. Trust divine to make everything fall in place

Relationship- Celebrate your love as we cherish our beloved the bond grows stronger. A deeper level of trust, intimacy, and craziness is needed.

Complicated- Feeling the void as things seem in the near future as every cycle ends and new begins; there is a moment of transition to endure certainty

Song- Gehraiyaan

Shopping color- Indigo

Libra

Single- Express your love through actions, it's time someone shows how you feel and put your needs before their own. Find ways to surprise them.

Relationship- Forgiveness heals the pain, let go of the old story, and releases any guilt and blame. Surrender all judgment and hurt.

Complicated- the beauty is found even in the ugliest of the situation, find your creative endeavor, abundance and creativity as you radiate.

Song- Beqaa boo

Shopping Color- apricot

Scorpio

Single- Miracles and blessings are unfolding, recognize and accept the blessings. Hair treatment is much required and self-love.

Relationship- Adventure awaits as break up your routine and live a little as a sweetheart. Take a spontaneous drive and spectacular meal.

Complicated- Within nothing, there is nothing, impact from people around you. Feel a point of stillness and universe opening up to you

Song- Ni jana

shopping color- Bronze

Sagittarius

Single- It's all in the supportive nature of your surroundings, so make a genuine effort to show you care. Open communication channels for self

Relationship- trust your intuition and stop seeking advice from others and go inside instead. When you get a gut reaction, honor it.

Complicated-Try intimacy as your last ray of hope and fear as vulnerability is your key to growing spiritually and share yourself openly

Song-Judaiya by bilal

Color- Rouge

Capricorn

Single- Appreciate this moment as every situation is an opportunity to grow and find love. Challenging circumstances rarely make sense at times.

Relationship- You beat the odds to get here, so celebrate the small causes too. Success comes in a cycle so does trust so never waste it.

Complicated- heaven is created as conclusion is in question. Create a safe space to feel like your little heaven and look for divine genius in all that is

Song- Jhoome by Rahi

Color- Azure

Aquarius

Single- Speak the language of love as loving words has the power to change lives including your own. Allow yourself to express positively.

Relationship- A new day means to let go of what was in order to make room for what's to come. Appreciation of efforts is needed.

Complicated- To view the current situation see across the troubled water as if crossing a fire pit. As it depicts your emotions feeling and love

Song- Bekaar by vilen

shopping color- Ivory

Pisces

Single- You're limitless, so you can do anything you choose. A fresh perspective is needed for the possible outcome and to go with the flow.

Relationship- reconsider your commitment as you have piled on too much on your plate. As guidance to be one needs efforts.

Complicated- Hidden beauty is guidance to the near future, as your soul is glimpsing beauty ad yet there is more to be revealed. Visions are being revealed

Song- Udaan by TYD

Color- Fawn

