Weekly Love Horoscope May 1-7, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Experience relief, peace, and inspiration, as you learn to be more self-assured & perceive.

Relationship –Leave the past behind you to find happiness and open up a beautiful future ahead of you.

Complicated- May struggle to feel free and past making you feel holding you back but that doesn't hold you back anymore.

Song- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum

Shopping Color- Red

Taurus

Single- There is a more joyful way for you to be yourself in the world & let go of the struggles endured in past

Relationship- Don't deny what you are going through or ignore your feelings, embrace the pain though now is the time to play.

Complicated- New experience can provide deep healing to mind, body, and soul and attract what we want in our lives.

Song- Pehla Nasha

Shopping color- White

Gemini

Single- You may wonder if you're on the right track and have a choice to make as to if it's right, so go ahead.

Relationship- The wind and blessings seem to be synonyms but trust in your life journey unfolds and you find a path together.

Complicated- Real progress happens even without physical happening, just connect to the divine and feel spiritual

Song- Baarish

Shopping color- Teal

Cancer

Single- Been on a path no longer serves your highest good but the time has come to be free from it as you buy your freedom.

Relationship- Don't be attached to what you have endured as new reality comes forward, it's time to dance into freedom.

Complicated- Divine loves your fighting spirit but know you're protected from a too-long battle that could poison your heart.

Song- Jan ban gaye

Shopping color- Golden

Leo

Single- Let intuition takes over beyond the logic as you protect yourself from a feeling no more serves your purposes.

Relationship- See what works for you if both are open and truthful and resist nothing, never be afraid to be yourself.

Complicated- as you pass a painful experience, surrender to the divine and be in the grace of the positivity he has to offer

Song- Sayad

Shopping color- Yellow

Virgo

Single- You shut down as you protect yourself from feeling outcast. Just know it's a phase and it'll pass

Relationship- No interference can harm you, no obstacles can deter you or prevent your divine success.

Complicated- Peace of mind with unconditional trust is required to bestow blessing to feel alive and light in the heart

Song- Maula Mere Maula

Shopping color- Ivory

Libra

Single- Within you is the sacred rebel who dares to dream of more beautiful love, as inspiration and trust soar.

Relationship- Adore the dream state you made and dare your heartful of hopes as your heart grows wings to soar

Complicated- Its the right time for an idea to come to fruition for something miraculous and yet tangible and concrete to happen

Song- Aaoge Jab Tum

Shopping Color-Navy Blue

Scorpio

Single- You have created a big, bold dream in your heart just for yourself, so fulfill your destiny and manifest it on

Relationship- You might be tempted to give up but now is time to receive the support and your destiny will manifest

Complicated- Ideas of impossibilities may seem close but your destiny will manifest and miracles assist you on your way.

Song- Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Shopping color- Tangerine

Sagittarius

Single- Joy is strong enough to overcome any darkness so let go of the heaviness of fear and let the lightness of joy enter

Relationship- There is nothing so heavy that joy cannot heal it, even the burdensome moments and become light to join as one.

Complicated- It's time to lay down the pain of the past and lighten up as it's not about invalidating what has happened to you.

Song- Tum se hi

Color- Crimson Red

Capricorn

Single- Change is needed for a dream to manifest as sometimes life may appear to be messy for the time being.

Relationship- You may feel like your world has been tipped upside down, soon it'll settle into a beautiful new order as the divine makes way for you

Complicated- Entire world might seem like its crashing but allow things to re-build, as little spins are necessary to bring a new change

Song- Tu Jaane Na

Color- Pink

Aquarius

Single- Don't make things more complicated than they need to be and don't rush in out of fear and try to sort out the issue

Relationship- Be patient and allow things to unfold as there might be a divine higher plan after all, just focus on self.

Complicated- The universe knows what it's doing, even when your mind doubts or worries about an uncertain future

Song- Dil Mere

Shopping color- Emerald

Pisces

Single- Time for success is upon now and soon it'll realize as things surface as everything is working out beautifully

Relationship- Finding yourself questioning the timing and perhaps an entry from the past may reappear but not for long.

Complicated- Keep your heart open to the mysteries and miraculous working of the divine grace as you heal your heart

Song- Illahi

Color- Violet

