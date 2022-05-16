Weekly Love Horoscope May 16th -21st, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus
Here's the weekly love insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus by Daksh Kakkar.
Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.
Aries
Single-A new journey seems to happen to be permanent in your life and sadness seems to be a thing of the past.
Relationship –A little challenge might come up and separation for a few with challenges for a few but only to realize self-worth
Complicated- Always connected with people around that its normal to miss someone who was once dear to you
Song- Tera Saath ho- Guru R
Shopping Color- Tan
Taurus
Single- Reflect the beauty within you and a gracious moment of help in form of money support might also come
Relationship- Confusion and trouble in your life might seem to be near but clarity will come from within than outside
Complicated- Confusion is a result of scattered energy and constant overthinking can make it seem like a struggle
Song- Mast Nazron se
Shopping color- Aqua
Gemini
Single-A light of creation is like the healing power of love for you and your wishes will also come true
Relationship-reflect upon the decisions that have been till now but now you'll be eternally bright and it'll be special
Complicated- Know your worth and know you're much more than a physical existence and eternally linked to divine
Song- Dhokebaaz
Shopping color-Yellow
Cancer
Single- Bring your awareness from the external world to the world within you and learn breathing technique
Relationship- if you keep swindling in past, it'll only bring forward old sad memories of Exes but rethink memories together
Complicated- Though you may not understand now but know everything happens for a reason as a soul has chosen to evolve
Song- Boli tujhse
Shopping color- Green
Leo
Single- Abundance comes to you naturally and you're in a state of creation with help of manifestation.
Relationship- In every heart there's purity but it seems clouded and filled with human drama along with thinking times.
Complicated- Do not feel or see yourself as isolating or separating from the world but know it's a part of the process
Song- Jaa rahe ho
Shopping color- Red
Virgo
Single- Like an angel wing know you're being guided and shine even amid storms with hope in a situation
Relationship- Awaken the sensuality of the relationship along with the child within you and keep yourself happy.
Complicated- Follow your heart and don't give up hope, even though you're facing some setbacks and truth be revealed.
Song- Main royaan
Shopping color- Beetroot Red
Libra
Single- You're in a dreamy state and a bit difficult to cope but know it attaches you to universe connection too.
Relationship- Your mind is trying to contain the and handle the situation but hold onto a comprehensible part of the situation
Complicated- Need a logical perspective without any guilt in your heart and feel & detachment is also correct
Song- rehnaa hai tere pass
Shopping Color-Pink
Scorpio
Single- The healing is connected to the relationship of the past and probably still juggling for a currently
Relationship- to revive relationship, first self-love and than trying to fix the situation and not be hard on yourself
Complicated- Feeling a sense of disappointment within own self can make expectations set wrong and make feel weak.
Song- kya yehi pyaar ha
Shopping color- Green
Sagittarius
Single- Believe in yourself and know you're a wonder of creation and wash away the fears you have built
Relationship-Allow all around you to just be themselves and let go and trust on each-other to restart.
Complicated- There might be a struggling moment as fire within but know the passion for a new project is more worthy
Song- tabahi
Color- Crimson Turquoise
Capricorn
Single- Maybe longing to be someone from the past once again but don't give into the temptation and know your worth
Relationship- No in love there's no separation only rough patches perhaps due to physical distance and miscommunication
Complicated- Learn to make it about yourself and not live in an illusion of no one caring for you as you're loved.
Song- Naina mere
Color- Orange
Aquarius
Single- Do visualization manifestation technique and often do breathing mediation technique to overcome stress
Relationship- Introspection seems to be surrounded to shed some light on peace and feel complete
Complicated-Keep faith in your dreams and pursue your goal without feeling the burn of any past events
Song- Kuch baatein
Shopping color- White
Pisces
Single- Don't feel restricted by anyone's behavior and look at a new project coming your way with recognition
Relationship- trying to make sense of every part of your life like a jigsaw puzzle while possessive could be an issue
Complicated- Don't restrict yourself and know your true divine purpose of mind, body, and souls
Song- candy
Color- Violet
